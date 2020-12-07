Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market: Introduction

In terms of value, the global sludge dewatering equipment market is expected to reach US$ 5 Bn by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period. Based on technology, belt filter press and centrifuges segments are anticipated to continue to dominate the global sludge dewatering market in the near future owing to their ease of operation, lower cost, lower power, and lower noise.

Request Brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=5648

Rotator disc press and screw press segments are estimated to witness significant growth in the sludge dewatering market, owing to their high dewatering output and cost effectiveness properties. In terms of application, the municipal sewage segment accounted for a major share of the global sludge dewatering market in 2019. Sludge is produced in large quantities during municipal wastewater treatment. Municipal sludge is subjected to dewatering prior to disposal. Sludge dewatering process helps lower transportation and storage costs. It also helps eliminate free liquids before landfill disposal, and reduce fuel requirements.

Europe held a leading share of the global sludge dewatering equipment market in 2019. Rise in concerns about environmental security is one the factors influencing the sludge dewatering equipment market in the region.

More Trending Reports by TMR:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pigments-market-to-clock-cagr-of-4-6-during-2019—2027–wide-ranging-applications-in-coatings-and-plastics-drive-growth-tmr-301079395.html

Major Drivers of Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market

The increase in industrial demand for sludge dewatering equipment is propelling the global sludge dewatering equipment market. Implementation of stringent sludge management legislation in the European Union and increase in sludge production are some of the key factors driving the demand for sludge dewatering equipment across the region. Countries in Western European such as the U.K. tend to prefer innovative and advanced technology solutions such as belt press. Sludge dewatering equipment offers multiple benefits such as high dewatering output and low costs of dewatering. Developing countries such as Australia have been experiencing issues in handling municipal sludge. Sewage treatment plants developed over the last decade in Australia do not have sludge treatment and disposal facilities. This is estimated to boost the demand for sewage treatment technologies and sludge dewatering treatment and disposal equipment facilities during the forecast period. In turn, this is projected to propel the sludge dewatering equipment market in Australia over the next few years.

Buy Now:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=5648<ype=S

Europe Dominated Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in 2019

Europe led the global sludge dewatering equipment market in 2019 primarily due to the presence of a large number of sludge treatment and disposal facilities in the region. Western Europe is a mature sub-region of the sludge dewatering equipment market in Europe. The demand for innovative and advanced technologies is high in the sub-region. Advancement in technologies can lead to low dewatering costs and high output. The construction of new infrastructure and maintenance of existing sludge treatment facilities are also boosting the sludge dewatering equipment market in Europe.

Prominent Developments in Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market

In July 2020, ALFA LAVAL, a global leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation, and fluid, handling announced it had launched Alfa Laval AlfaNovaTW, the first 100% stainless steel heat exchanger, to address the challenge of contaminated tap water. The new heat exchanger eliminates the risk of unsafe drinking and tap water due to metal release from equipment made of nickel and copper.

Competition Landscape of Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market

The dynamics of the global sludge dewatering equipment market are dependent on goodwill of companies and product portfolio. The degree of competition in the global sludge dewatering equipment market is projected to be moderate, as a few major players already operate in the global market. Furthermore, government restrictions disrupt the entrance of new players in the global sludge dewatering equipment market. Scale of operations, brand expertise, and product differentiation are determining factors for players entering global sludge dewatering equipment market.