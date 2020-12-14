Technical surveillance countermeasure equipment (TCSM) is a collection of electronic devices that involve detailed physical and technical inspection of working environment. These equipment carry out highly specialized service of detecting, locating, neutralizing, and removing malicious covert surveillance devices intended to capture and transmit private information from corporate offices, government, and other secure facilities. TSCM equipment have high frequency; bandwidth; and swift performance, combined with integration of powerful software providing end users overall coverage, flexibility, and functionality to remove unauthorized devices.

Rapid urbanization globally has led to robust increase in the security services market with a view to identify technical security vulnerabilities. Surge in demand for need of safety and security solutions and counter-surveillance for government as well as commercial uses facilitate increased sales of these equipment. In addition, detection of espionage and information theft to curb cybercrime also drive the TSCM equipment market growth. However, policy changes, intense competition, disturbance in international geo-political factors, changing government regulations and bureaucracy, and increased price of electronic goods are the factors that act as obstacles in the market growth. Contrarily, potential loss and reputational damage, owing to informational breach can outweigh the cost of implementing a proactive TSCM strategy. Innovative tactical counter surveillance products are expected to continue to meet worldwide needs of commercial, defense, law enforcement, and government customers, which provides new pathways for the TSCM equipment market share.

By Type

Hardware

Software

Service

By Product

Electronic eavesdropping detection

Anti-surveillance services

Communication and Technical security

Others

By Industry Vertical

Industrial

Government

Commercial

Aerospace and defense

Automotive

Corporate

Healthcare

Personal

Others

Questions answered in the TSCM equipment Market research report:

Who are the leading players in the TSCM equipment market?

What are the current trends that would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

