AEW Dynamite will gift its St. Patrick’s Day Slam version on Wednesday night. Last week’s display commenced up various of latest storylines, noticed a prime heel flip, and covered a jaw-losing swerve of a end that created a brand new faction.

St. Patrick’s Day Slam is sort of upon us.

As the street to this week’s holiday-themed unique from All Elite Wrestling winds down, the enterprise has launched their usual “Road To” documentary-fashion preview unique beforehand of Wednesday night’s display.

Date- 17 March 2021

Location- Daily’s Place, Jacksonville, FL

Start Time- eight PM EST

AEW Dynamite will function a unique St. Patrick Day’s Slam display on 17 March 2021. The most important occasion can be a Lights Out in shape among Britt Baker & Thunder Rosa.

This week’s display is certain to in addition the brand new storylines that commenced up remaining week. Kenny Omega is assured to have masses to mention approximately Christian Cage’s moves remaining week. With Sting scheduled to seem it’s miles nearly a reality that we can see some other interruption through Lance Archer. Scorpio Sky must be withinside the constructing and in the front of a microphone as we’re in want of a proof approximately his post-in shape assault at the ankle of TNT Champion Darby Allin. And the person we want to listen from maximum of all, MJF, will in reality be reachable and be very blunt in explaining to us, and The Inner Circle, the questioning at the back of his moves remaining week.

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/aew-dynamite-st-patrick-days-slam-2021-live-streaming-reddit-162584057/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/aew-dynamite-st-patrick-days-slam-live-stream-reddit-free-162584728/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-aew-dynamite-st-patricks-day-slam-live-stream-free-162584756/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-aew-dynamite-st-patrick-days-slam-live-stream-reddit-162584770/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/hd-aew-dynamite-st-patrick-days-slam-2021-live-stream-online-162584799/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/free-watch-aew-dynamite-st-patrick-days-slam-live-stream-2021-162584825/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/aew-dynamite-st-patrick-days-slam-2021-live-streamfull-show-162584865/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/aew-dynamite-st-patrick-days-slam-shows-live-free-streams-162584905/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/2021-aew-dynamite-st-patrick-days-slam-matches-card-live-162584953/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-aew-dynamite-st-patrick-days-slam-live-stream-wrestling-162585001/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/aew-dynamite-st-patrick-days-slam-live-stream-17032021-162585026/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/aew-watch-st-patricks-day-slam-2021-live-streaming-reddit-free-162585057/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/aew-dynamite-st-patricks-day-slam-2021-live-stream-how-to-watch-162585084/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/aew-aew-dynamite-st-patricks-day-slam-2021-live-stream-free-162585111/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/aew-streams-reddit-watch-st-patricks-day-slam-2021-live-reddit-162585141/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/aew-streams-free-st-patrick-days-slam-live-streaming-reddit-162585162/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/st-patrick-days-slam-2021-streaming-watch-aew-live-stream-162585217/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/aew-st-patrick-days-slam-2021-live-streaming-free-reddit-on-tv-162585252/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/st-patrick-days-slam-live-stream-reddit-free-17032021-aew-162585289/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/2021-aew-st-patrick-days-slam-live-stream-reddit-free17321-162585328/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-2021-aew-st-patrick-days-slam-live-stream-reddit-online-162585349/

In addition to all of that, we’ve got 5 scheduled fits on faucet as well. Let’s check the ones fits and what to anticipate from each.

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/aew-dynamite-st-patrick-days-slam-2021-live-streaming-reddit-162584057/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/aew-dynamite-st-patrick-days-slam-live-stream-reddit-free-162584728/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/crackstreams-aew-dynamite-st-patricks-day-slam-live-stream-free-162584756/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/watch-aew-dynamite-st-patrick-days-slam-live-stream-reddit-162584770/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/hd-aew-dynamite-st-patrick-days-slam-2021-live-stream-online-162584799/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/free-watch-aew-dynamite-st-patrick-days-slam-live-stream-2021-162584825/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/aew-dynamite-st-patrick-days-slam-2021-live-streamfull-show-162584865/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/aew-dynamite-st-patrick-days-slam-shows-live-free-streams-162584905/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/2021-aew-dynamite-st-patrick-days-slam-matches-card-live-162584953/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/watch-aew-dynamite-st-patrick-days-slam-live-stream-wrestling-162585001/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/aew-dynamite-st-patrick-days-slam-live-stream-17032021-162585026/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/aew-watch-st-patricks-day-slam-2021-live-streaming-reddit-free-162585057/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/aew-dynamite-st-patricks-day-slam-2021-live-stream-how-to-watch-162585084/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/aew-aew-dynamite-st-patricks-day-slam-2021-live-stream-free-162585111/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/aew-streams-reddit-watch-st-patricks-day-slam-2021-live-reddit-162585141/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/aew-streams-free-st-patrick-days-slam-live-streaming-reddit-162585162/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/st-patrick-days-slam-2021-streaming-watch-aew-live-stream-162585217/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/aew-st-patrick-days-slam-2021-live-streaming-free-reddit-on-tv-162585252/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/st-patrick-days-slam-live-stream-reddit-free-17032021-aew-162585289/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/2021-aew-st-patrick-days-slam-live-stream-reddit-free17321-162585328/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/watch-2021-aew-st-patrick-days-slam-live-stream-reddit-online-162585349/

Cody Rhodes vs Penta El Zero Miedo

After handily defeating newcomer, Seth Gargis in brief order remaining week, there has been an trade of phrases among Cody and Penta. What commenced as trash communicate became private while Penta delivered Cody’s unborn infant into the conversation. At that point, Cody had heard sufficient and the combat changed into on.

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/103108/contents/aew-dynamite-st-patrick-days-slam-2021-live-streaming-reddit-162584057/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/103108/contents/aew-dynamite-st-patrick-days-slam-live-stream-reddit-free-162584728/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/103108/contents/crackstreams-aew-dynamite-st-patricks-day-slam-live-stream-free-162584756/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/103108/contents/watch-aew-dynamite-st-patrick-days-slam-live-stream-reddit-162584770/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/103108/contents/hd-aew-dynamite-st-patrick-days-slam-2021-live-stream-online-162584799/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/103108/contents/free-watch-aew-dynamite-st-patrick-days-slam-live-stream-2021-162584825/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/103108/contents/aew-dynamite-st-patrick-days-slam-2021-live-streamfull-show-162584865/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/103108/contents/aew-dynamite-st-patrick-days-slam-shows-live-free-streams-162584905/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/103108/contents/2021-aew-dynamite-st-patrick-days-slam-matches-card-live-162584953/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/103108/contents/watch-aew-dynamite-st-patrick-days-slam-live-stream-wrestling-162585001/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/103108/contents/aew-dynamite-st-patrick-days-slam-live-stream-17032021-162585026/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/103108/contents/aew-watch-st-patricks-day-slam-2021-live-streaming-reddit-free-162585057/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/103108/contents/aew-dynamite-st-patricks-day-slam-2021-live-stream-how-to-watch-162585084/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/103108/contents/aew-aew-dynamite-st-patricks-day-slam-2021-live-stream-free-162585111/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/103108/contents/aew-streams-reddit-watch-st-patricks-day-slam-2021-live-reddit-162585141/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/103108/contents/aew-streams-free-st-patrick-days-slam-live-streaming-reddit-162585162/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/103108/contents/st-patrick-days-slam-2021-streaming-watch-aew-live-stream-162585217/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/103108/contents/aew-st-patrick-days-slam-2021-live-streaming-free-reddit-on-tv-162585252/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/103108/contents/st-patrick-days-slam-live-stream-reddit-free-17032021-aew-162585289/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/103108/contents/2021-aew-st-patrick-days-slam-live-stream-reddit-free17321-162585328/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/103108/contents/watch-2021-aew-st-patrick-days-slam-live-stream-reddit-online-162585349/

With Rey Fenix and Pac subsequent in line for a tag crew name shot in opposition to The Young Bucks through their Tag Team Battle Royale win at Revolution, it changed into vital that AEW observed a single’s application for Penta. Cody changed into the proper pairing as aside from buying and selling barbs with Jade Cargill and Shaq, he truely hasn’t been in a application as of past due both.

I would love this in shape to be step one in what’s going to be an ongoing feud among those stars. My choice might be a double count-out or some thing of that nature. However, AEW not often ends fits in any style aside from a pinfall or submission. That being said, search for the Prince of Pro Wrestling to attain the pinfall over the Lord or Lucha Libre, in what’s with any luck the primary of a couple of encounters. Winner: Cody Rhodes

Jade Cargill in action

Fresh off her debut in an AEW ring, Jade Cargill can be in her first singles in shape tonight. This will maximum probably be a semi-squash in opposition to an AEW Dark regular, likely Vertvixen or Tesha Price. Cargill appeared top in her debut and it looks as if AEW goes to transport her ahead into her first singles feud.

There are some of opportunities as to who this can be in opposition to. Big Swole, Leyla Hirsch, Tay Conti, Serena Deeb, and Riho are all possible options. As is giving Red Velvet some other crack at Jade in a singles application. Who receives this system can be decided through how fast AEW desires to circulate Jade up the ranks. If they need to keep to carry her alongside slowly Tay Conti or Leyla Hirsh makes feel. If the intention is to sell Cargill as a prime participant quicker as opposed to later then Riho, Serena Deeb, or Big Swole may also get the nod.

It makes extra feel to place Cargill withinside the ring with a person skilled that may keep to assist her improvement at the fly. If Deeb’s knee is absolutely healed then she will be the great choice. If not, I might wager a Big Swole/Jade Cargill feud is in our destiny. Winner: Jade Cargill

Jurassic Express & Bear Country vs Matt Hardy, Private Party & Butcher & The Blade

Last week Matt Hardy added us to the most recent contributors of his crew, Butcher and The Blade. This is hardly ever a wonder as those 2 had been used as mercenaries in view that their arrival in AEW and for now, they’ll do the bidding of Matt Hardy.

This will maximum probably be a wild occasion so that it will be an excessive amount of for one referee to control. It wouldn’t make lots feel for Hardy to carry Butcher and The Blade into the fold after which to show round and lose the very subsequent week. Hardy’s funding in his new muscle pays off this week. At a few point, the in shape will ruin down and Hardy’s crew will select out up a victory, maximum probably with both Butcher or The Blade selecting up the pinfall. Winners: Matt Hardy, Private Party, Butcher & The Blade

Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs The Good Brothers

Moxley and Kingston will appearance to advantage a few degree of revenge once they take at the henchmen of Kenny Omega, the Impact Tag Team Champions, The Good Brothers.

For months, The Good Brothers had been there to have Kenny Omega’s lower back and make certain that Jon Moxley is unsuccessful in regaining the AEW Championship. With this system among Omega and Moxley reputedly driven to the side, for now, it might make feel for Moxley and Kingston to move after tag crew gold withinside the shape of the Impact Tag Team Titles.

A victory for Kingston and Moxley right here may also positioned them in line for a destiny name in shape. And in view that Moxley has been not able to take down Omega, he’s going to accept the following great factor in trying to dethrone The Good Brothers.

It has been a tough couple of months for Moxley and Kingston. This in shape can be step one on their avenue to revenge. Winners: Moxley & Kingston

Thunder Rosa vs Britt Baker

The extreme contention among Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa will come to a head withinside the most important occasion of this week’s Dynamite once they struggle in an unsanctioned, lights-out in shape.

This form of in shape is withinside the prefer of Britt Baker. The unsanctioned lights-out nature manner whatever goes. And it’s miles lots extra withinside the man or woman of Baker to acquire out of doors assist than it’s miles Thunder Rosa.

The truth that those ladies are most important eventing Dynamite is a tale in itself. The ladies’s department of AEW has been lengthy concept to be the vulnerable hyperlink withinside the chain this is All Elite Wrestling. However, this is not the case. The enterprise has constructed up a ladies’s department to be happy with and this in shape can be a vibrant and shining instance of that.

Thunder Rosa will spend a number of this in shape preventing off each Baker and Rebel (Not Reba) and she or he will appearance to have the in shape in hand. Until the interference of Nyla Rose. Nyla will flip the tide in Britt Baker’s prefer and this can permit everyone’s preferred dentist to stable the victory. This will with any luck circulate Thunder Rosa directly to a feud with The Native Beast, and Britt Baker, at lengthy remaining, will circulate directly to Hikaru Shida and the AEW Women’s Championship. Winner: Britt Baker

Keep up with all of tonight’s AEW Dynamite St Patrick’s Day Slam outcomes because the display’s 77th episode emanates from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida to give the fourth Dynamite unique of the year!