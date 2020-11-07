NiSource’s Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) intends to generate an extra 900MW of renewable energy in India through its three projects. The three projects are Dunns Bridge I, Dunns Bridge II, and Cavalry Solar Energy Centres, which will be the company’s legacy once its full potential takes shape.

Currently, NIPSCO stated that they had entered a partnership agreement with NextEra Energy Resources’ subsidiaries to help them, considering the firm is a pioneer in renewable energy and energy storage technology. NIPSCO revealed that they would start construction activities for these Indiana Solar projects in the next two years and initiate operations in the third year. NextEra Energy Resources will be tasked with the construction operations while NIPSCO will own, run, and manage these projects’ crucial assets and systems.

The chief executive of NIPSCO, Mike Hooper, stated that the three solar projects and battery storage technology underway would put NIPSCO on the roadmap of Indiana’s success even as they hope to supply clean, affordable renewable energy to their customers. Hooper reiterated his excitement to work with a next-generation energy firm amid the implementation of their ‘Your Energy, Your Future’ program. NextEra Energy Resources will be essential in scaling Dunns Bridge and Cavalry solar projects since it has experience with such renewable energy plans.

Dunns Bridge I project will generate about 265 MW while operating in Jasper County. The project will install over 900000 solar panels and begin conducting activities in 2022. The energy generated therein will sustain about 79500 households. Dunns Bridge II project will produce 435 MW of solar power and an additional 75 MW of battery storage in the same county as the first project. This project will install about 1.5 million solar panels and initiate operations in 2023. The project will sustain over 130000 households neighboring and those who subscribe to the supply of this utility.

These two projects will generate about $59 million of revenue for the local government of Jasper County and generate over 300 jobs in the construction programs. On the other hand, the Cavalry Solar project will supply 200 MW of solar energy and 60 MW of storage at its site in White County. The project will install 650000 solar panels and begin operating in 2023. Additionally, it will meet approximately 60000 households’ electricity needs with a revenue index spurring $25 million in cash. The construction program will generate about 200 jobs.

Hooper reiterated that the projects would stimulate economic growth in Indiana state, ranging from landscape restructuring, job creation, and raising the tax benefits. Jasper County commissioner, Kendell Culp, stated that they hope for more projects with NIPSCO as they look forward to minimizing carbon emissions from the county and stabilize their tax base.

The county intends to be among the first to scrap off their dependency on coal for electricity and start clean, renewable energy before 2028. The county believes it will save on costs incurred in purchasing oil for ICE cars and energy bills that contribute excessively to pollution. In conclusion, NIPSCO is displaying its capacity to implement the five renewable energy projects it had earlier on intended to initiate. The other two are wind projects which are almost complete and will supply enough energy to run the Indiana state before the full switch to clean energy.