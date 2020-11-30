The oral beauty startup aims to launch its advanced home teeth whitening solution in Indonesia by January 2021.

November 30, 2020, Jakarta – Getglow ( www.getglowbeauty.com ) plans to launch their home teeth whitening kit that is clinically proven to whitens teeth in just seven days. With its combination of high-end whitening serum and the latest dual LED technology, the kit brings an optimal result for its users. Under the belief that oral beauty should be accessible for everyone and anywhere, Getglow has created a kit that is portable, easy to use, safe, and most importantly, effective at only a fraction of the price of the costly traditional teeth whitening procedure.

Unlike many other home teeth whitening products in the market, Getglow is 100% peroxide-free and uses PhthalImidoperoxycaproic Acid, or well known as PAP, in their formula. Making it safe for your enamel and causes no tooth pain and sensitivity. Furthermore, it uses Hydroxyapatite to limit exposure to any harmful external factors. Not only that, but it also uses natural products like Aloe Vera, Pomegranate, and Coconut Oil that will soothe teeth and gums, provide antibacterial functions, and acts as an anti-inflammatory to ensure extra tooth sensitivity protection. Their products are safe and certified by the FDA (U.S Food and Drug Administration) and CE (Conformité Européene, a health and safety standard in the EEA).

When asked why their teeth whitening kit sets them apart, Getglow responded “Our products are not just safe for you, but we are equally as committed to the safety of our environment. Our teeth whitening kit is vegan-friendly and not tested on animals, making it 100% guilt-free.”

After extensive research and development, Getglow is scheduled to launch its product in Indonesia in January 2021. The product itself will be available not only for its customers in Indonesia but also for customers across South-East Asia. They added, “We offer no shipping fee to our customers in Indonesia, and a small flat shipping fee for our customers in South-East Asia.”

When someone purchases their Teeth Whitening Starter Kit, they will get one mouthpiece device, three teeth whitening serum pens, and a bonus of one desensitizing serum. The device is equipped with 32 LED activators, which accelerates the teeth whitening process. It has two modes with a built-in timer; a 15-minute blue mode treatment to expedite the whitening process and a 10-minute red and blue mode to help eliminate bacteria. The device is wireless, slim, and can be used anywhere at any time.

Instead of a syringe applicator like most products in the market, Getglow uses a pen applicator with a soft brush tip for their whitening serum, which they realized has a more controlled and even serum application on teeth. With this applicator, the serum is applied directly to teeth, decreasing gum contact, and irritation. The pen applicator is 2 ml and lasts up to 7 uses and can be kept for 12 months after the seal is opened.

For more information about the Get Glow Beauty teeth whitening kit, check them out on Instagram at @getglowbeauty or their website https://www.getglowbeauty.com

CONTACT

Priska Oroz

Studio Mimpi LLC dba Getglow Beauty

[email protected]

Indonesia

About Getglow Beauty

Getglow Beauty is a U.S startup focused on creating a safe and effective oral beauty product to use at home. Their products have been designed and formulated in the USA, and with extensive research and development, they will launch their teeth whitening kit in Indonesia in January 2021. Getglow Beauty offers a consistent, affordable teeth-whitening solution for a brighter smile in just seven days.