[Los Angeles], [United States], December 2020,– – The Floor Paint Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Floor Paint Market Outlook 2021] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Floor Paint report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Floor Paint market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Floor Paint specifications, and company profiles. The Floor Paint study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

The market size section gives the Floor Paint market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Floor Paint industry over a defined period.

Key Manufacturers of Floor Paint Market include: AkzoNobel, Jotun, Hempel, Nippon Paint, PPG Industries, Kansai, Chugoku Marine Paint, Sherwin-Williams, BASF, Axalta, Diamond Paints, SACAL, Carpoly, Henkel, RPM, KCC, Sika, 3M, DAW, Huarun

The research covers the current market size of the [Global Floor Paint Market Outlook 2021] and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.,. The in-depth information by segments of Floor Paint market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the [Global Floor Paint Market Outlook 2021].

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global Floor Paint Market Outlook 2021]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Floor Paint in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Table of Contents:

1 Floor Paint Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Floor Paint

1.2 Floor Paint Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Floor Paint Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Epoxy

1.2.3 Polyurethane

1.2.4 Acrylic

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Floor Paint Segment by Application

1.3.1 Floor Paint Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Primer

1.3.3 Topcoat

1.4 Global Floor Paint Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Floor Paint Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Floor Paint Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Floor Paint Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026 2 Global Floor Paint Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Floor Paint Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Floor Paint Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Floor Paint Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Floor Paint Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Floor Paint Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Floor Paint Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Floor Paint Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Floor Paint Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Floor Paint Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Floor Paint Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Floor Paint Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Floor Paint Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Floor Paint Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Floor Paint Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Floor Paint Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Floor Paint Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Floor Paint Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Floor Paint Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Floor Paint Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Floor Paint Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Floor Paint Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Floor Paint Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Floor Paint Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Floor Paint Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Floor Paint Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Floor Paint Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Floor Paint Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Floor Paint Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Floor Paint Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Floor Paint Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Global Floor Paint Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Floor Paint Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Floor Paint Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Floor Paint Price by Application (2015-2020) 6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Floor Paint Business

6.1 AkzoNobel

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 AkzoNobel Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 AkzoNobel Floor Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 AkzoNobel Products Offered

6.1.5 AkzoNobel Recent Development

6.2 Jotun

6.2.1 Jotun Corporation Information

6.2.2 Jotun Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 Jotun Floor Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Jotun Products Offered

6.2.5 Jotun Recent Development

6.3 Hempel

6.3.1 Hempel Corporation Information

6.3.2 Hempel Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 Hempel Floor Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Hempel Products Offered

6.3.5 Hempel Recent Development

6.4 Nippon Paint

6.4.1 Nippon Paint Corporation Information

6.4.2 Nippon Paint Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 Nippon Paint Floor Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Nippon Paint Products Offered

6.4.5 Nippon Paint Recent Development

6.5 PPG Industries

6.5.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

6.5.2 PPG Industries Description, Business Overview

6.5.3 PPG Industries Floor Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 PPG Industries Products Offered

6.5.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

6.6 Kansai

6.6.1 Kansai Corporation Information

6.6.2 Kansai Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Kansai Floor Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Kansai Products Offered

6.6.5 Kansai Recent Development

6.7 Chugoku Marine Paint

6.6.1 Chugoku Marine Paint Corporation Information

6.6.2 Chugoku Marine Paint Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Chugoku Marine Paint Floor Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Chugoku Marine Paint Products Offered

6.7.5 Chugoku Marine Paint Recent Development

6.8 Sherwin-Williams

6.8.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

6.8.2 Sherwin-Williams Description, Business Overview

6.8.3 Sherwin-Williams Floor Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Sherwin-Williams Products Offered

6.8.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Development

6.9 BASF

6.9.1 BASF Corporation Information

6.9.2 BASF Description, Business Overview

6.9.3 BASF Floor Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 BASF Products Offered

6.9.5 BASF Recent Development

6.10 Axalta

6.10.1 Axalta Corporation Information

6.10.2 Axalta Description, Business Overview

6.10.3 Axalta Floor Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Axalta Products Offered

6.10.5 Axalta Recent Development

6.11 Diamond Paints

6.11.1 Diamond Paints Corporation Information

6.11.2 Diamond Paints Floor Paint Description, Business Overview

6.11.3 Diamond Paints Floor Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Diamond Paints Products Offered

6.11.5 Diamond Paints Recent Development

6.12 SACAL

6.12.1 SACAL Corporation Information

6.12.2 SACAL Floor Paint Description, Business Overview

6.12.3 SACAL Floor Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 SACAL Products Offered

6.12.5 SACAL Recent Development

6.13 Carpoly

6.13.1 Carpoly Corporation Information

6.13.2 Carpoly Floor Paint Description, Business Overview

6.13.3 Carpoly Floor Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Carpoly Products Offered

6.13.5 Carpoly Recent Development

6.14 Henkel

6.14.1 Henkel Corporation Information

6.14.2 Henkel Floor Paint Description, Business Overview

6.14.3 Henkel Floor Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Henkel Products Offered

6.14.5 Henkel Recent Development

6.15 RPM

6.15.1 RPM Corporation Information

6.15.2 RPM Floor Paint Description, Business Overview

6.15.3 RPM Floor Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 RPM Products Offered

6.15.5 RPM Recent Development

6.16 KCC

6.16.1 KCC Corporation Information

6.16.2 KCC Floor Paint Description, Business Overview

6.16.3 KCC Floor Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 KCC Products Offered

6.16.5 KCC Recent Development

6.17 Sika

6.17.1 Sika Corporation Information

6.17.2 Sika Floor Paint Description, Business Overview

6.17.3 Sika Floor Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Sika Products Offered

6.17.5 Sika Recent Development

6.18 3M

6.18.1 3M Corporation Information

6.18.2 3M Floor Paint Description, Business Overview

6.18.3 3M Floor Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 3M Products Offered

6.18.5 3M Recent Development

6.19 DAW

6.19.1 DAW Corporation Information

6.19.2 DAW Floor Paint Description, Business Overview

6.19.3 DAW Floor Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 DAW Products Offered

6.19.5 DAW Recent Development

6.20 Huarun

6.20.1 Huarun Corporation Information

6.20.2 Huarun Floor Paint Description, Business Overview

6.20.3 Huarun Floor Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.20.4 Huarun Products Offered

6.20.5 Huarun Recent Development 7 Floor Paint Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Floor Paint Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Floor Paint

7.4 Floor Paint Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Floor Paint Distributors List

8.3 Floor Paint Customers 9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Floor Paint Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Floor Paint by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Floor Paint by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Floor Paint Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Floor Paint by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Floor Paint by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Floor Paint Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Floor Paint by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Floor Paint by Region (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

