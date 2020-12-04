“

[Los Angeles], [United States], December 2020,– – The Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Outlook 2021] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) specifications, and company profiles. The Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

The market size section gives the Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) industry over a defined period.

Key Manufacturers of Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market include: BASF, Lubrizol, Miracll, Sunko, Wanhua, GMF, Guosheng

The research covers the current market size of the [Global Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Outlook 2021] and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.,. The in-depth information by segments of Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the [Global Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Outlook 2021].

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Outlook 2021]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Table of Contents:

1 Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)

1.2 Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Foam

1.2.3 Elastomer

1.3 Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Shoes

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Tire

1.3.5 Sports equipment

1.4 Global Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026 2 Global Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Global Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Price by Application (2015-2020) 6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Business

6.1 BASF

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 BASF Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 BASF Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 BASF Products Offered

6.1.5 BASF Recent Development

6.2 Lubrizol

6.2.1 Lubrizol Corporation Information

6.2.2 Lubrizol Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 Lubrizol Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Lubrizol Products Offered

6.2.5 Lubrizol Recent Development

6.3 Miracll

6.3.1 Miracll Corporation Information

6.3.2 Miracll Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 Miracll Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Miracll Products Offered

6.3.5 Miracll Recent Development

6.4 Sunko

6.4.1 Sunko Corporation Information

6.4.2 Sunko Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 Sunko Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Sunko Products Offered

6.4.5 Sunko Recent Development

6.5 Wanhua

6.5.1 Wanhua Corporation Information

6.5.2 Wanhua Description, Business Overview

6.5.3 Wanhua Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Wanhua Products Offered

6.5.5 Wanhua Recent Development

6.6 GMF

6.6.1 GMF Corporation Information

6.6.2 GMF Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 GMF Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 GMF Products Offered

6.6.5 GMF Recent Development

6.7 Guosheng

6.6.1 Guosheng Corporation Information

6.6.2 Guosheng Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Guosheng Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Guosheng Products Offered

6.7.5 Guosheng Recent Development 7 Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)

7.4 Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Distributors List

8.3 Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Customers 9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Engineered Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) by Region (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

