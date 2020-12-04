“

The Laminate Adhesive Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Laminate Adhesive report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Laminate Adhesive market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Laminate Adhesive specifications, and company profiles. The Laminate Adhesive study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

The market size section gives the Laminate Adhesive market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Laminate Adhesive industry over a defined period.

Key Manufacturers of Laminate Adhesive Market include: Henkel, Bostik, H.B. Fuller, Ashland, Dow, 3M, Vimasco Corporation, Sika Automotive GmbH, Coim, Flint Group, Toyo-Morton, DIC Corporation, Huber Group, Longteng Biotechnology, Kanuo, Wanhao, Qixiang, Lijia

The research covers the current market size of the Laminate Adhesive Market and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc. The in-depth information by segments of Laminate Adhesive market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the market.

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Laminate Adhesive in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Table of Contents:

1 Laminate Adhesive Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Laminate Adhesive

1.2 Laminate Adhesive Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Laminate Adhesive Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Solvent Based Laminate Adhesive

1.2.3 Solventless Laminate Adhesive

1.2.4 Water Based Laminate Adhesive

1.3 Laminate Adhesive Segment by Application

1.3.1 Laminate Adhesive Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Flexible Packaging

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Laminate Adhesive Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Laminate Adhesive Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Laminate Adhesive Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Laminate Adhesive Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026 2 Global Laminate Adhesive Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Laminate Adhesive Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Laminate Adhesive Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Laminate Adhesive Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Laminate Adhesive Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Laminate Adhesive Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Laminate Adhesive Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Laminate Adhesive Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Laminate Adhesive Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Laminate Adhesive Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Laminate Adhesive Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Laminate Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Laminate Adhesive Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Laminate Adhesive Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Laminate Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Laminate Adhesive Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Laminate Adhesive Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Laminate Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Laminate Adhesive Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Laminate Adhesive Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Laminate Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Laminate Adhesive Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Laminate Adhesive Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Laminate Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Laminate Adhesive Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Laminate Adhesive Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Laminate Adhesive Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Laminate Adhesive Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Laminate Adhesive Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Laminate Adhesive Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Laminate Adhesive Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Global Laminate Adhesive Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Laminate Adhesive Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Laminate Adhesive Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Laminate Adhesive Price by Application (2015-2020) 6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Laminate Adhesive Business

6.1 Henkel

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Henkel Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 Henkel Laminate Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Henkel Products Offered

6.1.5 Henkel Recent Development

6.2 Bostik

6.2.1 Bostik Corporation Information

6.2.2 Bostik Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 Bostik Laminate Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Bostik Products Offered

6.2.5 Bostik Recent Development

6.3 H.B. Fuller

6.3.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information

6.3.2 H.B. Fuller Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 H.B. Fuller Laminate Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 H.B. Fuller Products Offered

6.3.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Development

6.4 Ashland

6.4.1 Ashland Corporation Information

6.4.2 Ashland Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 Ashland Laminate Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Ashland Products Offered

6.4.5 Ashland Recent Development

6.5 Dow

6.5.1 Dow Corporation Information

6.5.2 Dow Description, Business Overview

6.5.3 Dow Laminate Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Dow Products Offered

6.5.5 Dow Recent Development

6.6 3M

6.6.1 3M Corporation Information

6.6.2 3M Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 3M Laminate Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 3M Products Offered

6.6.5 3M Recent Development

6.7 Vimasco Corporation

6.6.1 Vimasco Corporation Corporation Information

6.6.2 Vimasco Corporation Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Vimasco Corporation Laminate Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Vimasco Corporation Products Offered

6.7.5 Vimasco Corporation Recent Development

6.8 Sika Automotive GmbH

6.8.1 Sika Automotive GmbH Corporation Information

6.8.2 Sika Automotive GmbH Description, Business Overview

6.8.3 Sika Automotive GmbH Laminate Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Sika Automotive GmbH Products Offered

6.8.5 Sika Automotive GmbH Recent Development

6.9 Coim

6.9.1 Coim Corporation Information

6.9.2 Coim Description, Business Overview

6.9.3 Coim Laminate Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Coim Products Offered

6.9.5 Coim Recent Development

6.10 Flint Group

6.10.1 Flint Group Corporation Information

6.10.2 Flint Group Description, Business Overview

6.10.3 Flint Group Laminate Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Flint Group Products Offered

6.10.5 Flint Group Recent Development

6.11 Toyo-Morton

6.11.1 Toyo-Morton Corporation Information

6.11.2 Toyo-Morton Laminate Adhesive Description, Business Overview

6.11.3 Toyo-Morton Laminate Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Toyo-Morton Products Offered

6.11.5 Toyo-Morton Recent Development

6.12 DIC Corporation

6.12.1 DIC Corporation Corporation Information

6.12.2 DIC Corporation Laminate Adhesive Description, Business Overview

6.12.3 DIC Corporation Laminate Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 DIC Corporation Products Offered

6.12.5 DIC Corporation Recent Development

6.13 Huber Group

6.13.1 Huber Group Corporation Information

6.13.2 Huber Group Laminate Adhesive Description, Business Overview

6.13.3 Huber Group Laminate Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Huber Group Products Offered

6.13.5 Huber Group Recent Development

6.14 Longteng Biotechnology

6.14.1 Longteng Biotechnology Corporation Information

6.14.2 Longteng Biotechnology Laminate Adhesive Description, Business Overview

6.14.3 Longteng Biotechnology Laminate Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Longteng Biotechnology Products Offered

6.14.5 Longteng Biotechnology Recent Development

6.15 Kanuo

6.15.1 Kanuo Corporation Information

6.15.2 Kanuo Laminate Adhesive Description, Business Overview

6.15.3 Kanuo Laminate Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Kanuo Products Offered

6.15.5 Kanuo Recent Development

6.16 Wanhao

6.16.1 Wanhao Corporation Information

6.16.2 Wanhao Laminate Adhesive Description, Business Overview

6.16.3 Wanhao Laminate Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Wanhao Products Offered

6.16.5 Wanhao Recent Development

6.17 Qixiang

6.17.1 Qixiang Corporation Information

6.17.2 Qixiang Laminate Adhesive Description, Business Overview

6.17.3 Qixiang Laminate Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Qixiang Products Offered

6.17.5 Qixiang Recent Development

6.18 Lijia

6.18.1 Lijia Corporation Information

6.18.2 Lijia Laminate Adhesive Description, Business Overview

6.18.3 Lijia Laminate Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 Lijia Products Offered

6.18.5 Lijia Recent Development 7 Laminate Adhesive Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Laminate Adhesive Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Laminate Adhesive

7.4 Laminate Adhesive Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Laminate Adhesive Distributors List

8.3 Laminate Adhesive Customers 9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Laminate Adhesive Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Laminate Adhesive by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Laminate Adhesive by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Laminate Adhesive Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Laminate Adhesive by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Laminate Adhesive by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Laminate Adhesive Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Laminate Adhesive by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Laminate Adhesive by Region (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

