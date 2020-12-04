“

The Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Automotive Adhesive and Sealants report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Automotive Adhesive and Sealants market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Automotive Adhesive and Sealants specifications, and company profiles. The Automotive Adhesive and Sealants study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

The market size section gives the Automotive Adhesive and Sealants market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Automotive Adhesive and Sealants industry over a defined period.

Key Manufacturers of Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Market include: Henkel, DowDuPont, H.B. Fuller, 3M, Sika, Wacker-Chemie, Huntsman, Arkema Group, PPG Industries, Lord, BASF, Ashland, ITW, Jowat, ThreeBond, Cytec Solvay

The research covers the current market size of the Global Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Market and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc. The in-depth information by segments of Automotive Adhesive and Sealants market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the market.

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Automotive Adhesive and Sealants in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Table of Contents:

1 Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Adhesive and Sealants

1.2 Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Epoxy

1.2.3 Acrylic

1.2.4 Polyurethane

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Body-in-White

1.3.3 Paintshop

1.3.4 Powertrain

1.3.5 Assembly

1.4 Global Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026 2 Global Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Global Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Price by Application (2015-2020) 6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Business

6.1 Henkel

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Henkel Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 Henkel Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Henkel Products Offered

6.1.5 Henkel Recent Development

6.2 DowDuPont

6.2.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

6.2.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 DowDuPont Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 DowDuPont Products Offered

6.2.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

6.3 H.B. Fuller

6.3.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information

6.3.2 H.B. Fuller Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 H.B. Fuller Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 H.B. Fuller Products Offered

6.3.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Development

6.4 3M

6.4.1 3M Corporation Information

6.4.2 3M Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 3M Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 3M Products Offered

6.4.5 3M Recent Development

6.5 Sika

6.5.1 Sika Corporation Information

6.5.2 Sika Description, Business Overview

6.5.3 Sika Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Sika Products Offered

6.5.5 Sika Recent Development

6.6 Wacker-Chemie

6.6.1 Wacker-Chemie Corporation Information

6.6.2 Wacker-Chemie Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Wacker-Chemie Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Wacker-Chemie Products Offered

6.6.5 Wacker-Chemie Recent Development

6.7 Huntsman

6.6.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

6.6.2 Huntsman Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Huntsman Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Huntsman Products Offered

6.7.5 Huntsman Recent Development

6.8 Arkema Group

6.8.1 Arkema Group Corporation Information

6.8.2 Arkema Group Description, Business Overview

6.8.3 Arkema Group Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Arkema Group Products Offered

6.8.5 Arkema Group Recent Development

6.9 PPG Industries

6.9.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

6.9.2 PPG Industries Description, Business Overview

6.9.3 PPG Industries Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 PPG Industries Products Offered

6.9.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

6.10 Lord

6.10.1 Lord Corporation Information

6.10.2 Lord Description, Business Overview

6.10.3 Lord Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Lord Products Offered

6.10.5 Lord Recent Development

6.11 BASF

6.11.1 BASF Corporation Information

6.11.2 BASF Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Description, Business Overview

6.11.3 BASF Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 BASF Products Offered

6.11.5 BASF Recent Development

6.12 Ashland

6.12.1 Ashland Corporation Information

6.12.2 Ashland Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Description, Business Overview

6.12.3 Ashland Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Ashland Products Offered

6.12.5 Ashland Recent Development

6.13 ITW

6.13.1 ITW Corporation Information

6.13.2 ITW Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Description, Business Overview

6.13.3 ITW Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 ITW Products Offered

6.13.5 ITW Recent Development

6.14 Jowat

6.14.1 Jowat Corporation Information

6.14.2 Jowat Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Description, Business Overview

6.14.3 Jowat Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Jowat Products Offered

6.14.5 Jowat Recent Development

6.15 ThreeBond

6.15.1 ThreeBond Corporation Information

6.15.2 ThreeBond Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Description, Business Overview

6.15.3 ThreeBond Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 ThreeBond Products Offered

6.15.5 ThreeBond Recent Development

6.16 Cytec Solvay

6.16.1 Cytec Solvay Corporation Information

6.16.2 Cytec Solvay Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Description, Business Overview

6.16.3 Cytec Solvay Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Cytec Solvay Products Offered

6.16.5 Cytec Solvay Recent Development 7 Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Adhesive and Sealants

7.4 Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Distributors List

8.3 Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Customers 9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Automotive Adhesive and Sealants by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive Adhesive and Sealants by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Automotive Adhesive and Sealants by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive Adhesive and Sealants by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Automotive Adhesive and Sealants by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive Adhesive and Sealants by Region (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

