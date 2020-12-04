“

[Los Angeles], [United States], December 2020,– – The Ballistic Protection Materials Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Ballistic Protection Materials Market Outlook 2021] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Ballistic Protection Materials report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Ballistic Protection Materials market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Ballistic Protection Materials specifications, and company profiles. The Ballistic Protection Materials study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

The market size section gives the Ballistic Protection Materials market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Ballistic Protection Materials industry over a defined period.

Key Manufacturers of Ballistic Protection Materials Market include: Honeywell International Inc., FY-Composites Oy, TEIJIN LIMITED, BAE Systems, Koninklijke Ten Cate nv., DowDuPont, Morgan Advanced Materials plc, ArmorSource LLC, Ceradyne, Inc., Rheinmetall AG

The research covers the current market size of the [Global Ballistic Protection Materials Market Outlook 2021] and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.,. The in-depth information by segments of Ballistic Protection Materials market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the [Global Ballistic Protection Materials Market Outlook 2021].

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global Ballistic Protection Materials Market Outlook 2021]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Ballistic Protection Materials in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Table of Contents:

1 Ballistic Protection Materials Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Ballistic Protection Materials

1.2 Ballistic Protection Materials Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Ballistic Protection Materials Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Poly-ethylene (PE) Based

1.2.3 Aramid (Aromatic Amide) Based

1.3 Ballistic Protection Materials Segment by Application

1.3.1 Ballistic Protection Materials Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Body Armour

1.3.3 Helmets

1.3.4 Face Protection

1.3.5 Vehicle Armour

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Ballistic Protection Materials Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Ballistic Protection Materials Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Ballistic Protection Materials Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Ballistic Protection Materials Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026 2 Global Ballistic Protection Materials Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Ballistic Protection Materials Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Ballistic Protection Materials Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Ballistic Protection Materials Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Ballistic Protection Materials Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Ballistic Protection Materials Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Ballistic Protection Materials Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Ballistic Protection Materials Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Ballistic Protection Materials Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Ballistic Protection Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Ballistic Protection Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Ballistic Protection Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Ballistic Protection Materials Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Ballistic Protection Materials Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Ballistic Protection Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Ballistic Protection Materials Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Ballistic Protection Materials Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Ballistic Protection Materials Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Ballistic Protection Materials Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Ballistic Protection Materials Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Ballistic Protection Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Ballistic Protection Materials Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Ballistic Protection Materials Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Ballistic Protection Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Ballistic Protection Materials Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Ballistic Protection Materials Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Ballistic Protection Materials Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Ballistic Protection Materials Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Ballistic Protection Materials Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Ballistic Protection Materials Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Ballistic Protection Materials Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Global Ballistic Protection Materials Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Ballistic Protection Materials Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Ballistic Protection Materials Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Ballistic Protection Materials Price by Application (2015-2020) 6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Ballistic Protection Materials Business

6.1 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Honeywell International Inc. Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 Honeywell International Inc. Ballistic Protection Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Honeywell International Inc. Products Offered

6.1.5 Honeywell International Inc. Recent Development

6.2 FY-Composites Oy

6.2.1 FY-Composites Oy Corporation Information

6.2.2 FY-Composites Oy Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 FY-Composites Oy Ballistic Protection Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 FY-Composites Oy Products Offered

6.2.5 FY-Composites Oy Recent Development

6.3 TEIJIN LIMITED

6.3.1 TEIJIN LIMITED Corporation Information

6.3.2 TEIJIN LIMITED Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 TEIJIN LIMITED Ballistic Protection Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 TEIJIN LIMITED Products Offered

6.3.5 TEIJIN LIMITED Recent Development

6.4 BAE Systems

6.4.1 BAE Systems Corporation Information

6.4.2 BAE Systems Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 BAE Systems Ballistic Protection Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 BAE Systems Products Offered

6.4.5 BAE Systems Recent Development

6.5 Koninklijke Ten Cate nv.

6.5.1 Koninklijke Ten Cate nv. Corporation Information

6.5.2 Koninklijke Ten Cate nv. Description, Business Overview

6.5.3 Koninklijke Ten Cate nv. Ballistic Protection Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Koninklijke Ten Cate nv. Products Offered

6.5.5 Koninklijke Ten Cate nv. Recent Development

6.6 DowDuPont

6.6.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

6.6.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 DowDuPont Ballistic Protection Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 DowDuPont Products Offered

6.6.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

6.7 Morgan Advanced Materials plc

6.6.1 Morgan Advanced Materials plc Corporation Information

6.6.2 Morgan Advanced Materials plc Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Morgan Advanced Materials plc Ballistic Protection Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Morgan Advanced Materials plc Products Offered

6.7.5 Morgan Advanced Materials plc Recent Development

6.8 ArmorSource LLC

6.8.1 ArmorSource LLC Corporation Information

6.8.2 ArmorSource LLC Description, Business Overview

6.8.3 ArmorSource LLC Ballistic Protection Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 ArmorSource LLC Products Offered

6.8.5 ArmorSource LLC Recent Development

6.9 Ceradyne, Inc.

6.9.1 Ceradyne, Inc. Corporation Information

6.9.2 Ceradyne, Inc. Description, Business Overview

6.9.3 Ceradyne, Inc. Ballistic Protection Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Ceradyne, Inc. Products Offered

6.9.5 Ceradyne, Inc. Recent Development

6.10 Rheinmetall AG

6.10.1 Rheinmetall AG Corporation Information

6.10.2 Rheinmetall AG Description, Business Overview

6.10.3 Rheinmetall AG Ballistic Protection Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Rheinmetall AG Products Offered

6.10.5 Rheinmetall AG Recent Development 7 Ballistic Protection Materials Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Ballistic Protection Materials Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Ballistic Protection Materials

7.4 Ballistic Protection Materials Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Ballistic Protection Materials Distributors List

8.3 Ballistic Protection Materials Customers 9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Ballistic Protection Materials Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Ballistic Protection Materials by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Ballistic Protection Materials by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Ballistic Protection Materials Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Ballistic Protection Materials by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Ballistic Protection Materials by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Ballistic Protection Materials Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Ballistic Protection Materials by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Ballistic Protection Materials by Region (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

