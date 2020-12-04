“

[Los Angeles], [United States], December 2020,– – The Carbon Fiber Composite Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Carbon Fiber Composite Market Outlook 2021] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Carbon Fiber Composite report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Carbon Fiber Composite market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Carbon Fiber Composite specifications, and company profiles. The Carbon Fiber Composite study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

The market size section gives the Carbon Fiber Composite market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Carbon Fiber Composite industry over a defined period.

Key Manufacturers of Carbon Fiber Composite Market include: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Aeron Composite, Taekwang Industrial, Hexcel Corporation, Toray Industries, Hindoostan Composite Solutions, SGL Group, Teijin Limited

The research covers the current market size of the [Global Carbon Fiber Composite Market Outlook 2021] and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.,. The in-depth information by segments of Carbon Fiber Composite market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the [Global Carbon Fiber Composite Market Outlook 2021].

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global Carbon Fiber Composite Market Outlook 2021]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Carbon Fiber Composite in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Table of Contents:

1 Carbon Fiber Composite Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Carbon Fiber Composite

1.2 Carbon Fiber Composite Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Pitch-Based Carbon Fiber

1.2.3 Polyacrylonitrile Carbon Fibers

1.2.4 Rayon-Based Carbon Fiber

1.3 Carbon Fiber Composite Segment by Application

1.3.1 Carbon Fiber Composite Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Aerospace & Defence

1.3.4 Wind Energy

1.3.5 Marine

1.3.6 Rail Industry

1.3.7 Oil & Gas

1.3.8 Civil Engineering

1.3.9 Electronics and Electricals

1.3.10 Others

1.4 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Carbon Fiber Composite Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026 2 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Carbon Fiber Composite Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Carbon Fiber Composite Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Carbon Fiber Composite Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Carbon Fiber Composite Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Carbon Fiber Composite Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Carbon Fiber Composite Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Carbon Fiber Composite Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Carbon Fiber Composite Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Carbon Fiber Composite Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Composite Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Composite Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Carbon Fiber Composite Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Carbon Fiber Composite Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Carbon Fiber Composite Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Carbon Fiber Composite Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Carbon Fiber Composite Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Carbon Fiber Composite Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Composite Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Composite Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Composite Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Price by Application (2015-2020) 6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Carbon Fiber Composite Business

6.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Carbon Fiber Composite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Products Offered

6.1.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Recent Development

6.2 Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation

6.2.1 Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation Corporation Information

6.2.2 Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation Carbon Fiber Composite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation Products Offered

6.2.5 Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation Recent Development

6.3 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

6.3.1 Koninklijke DSM N.V. Corporation Information

6.3.2 Koninklijke DSM N.V. Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 Koninklijke DSM N.V. Carbon Fiber Composite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Koninklijke DSM N.V. Products Offered

6.3.5 Koninklijke DSM N.V. Recent Development

6.4 Aeron Composite

6.4.1 Aeron Composite Corporation Information

6.4.2 Aeron Composite Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 Aeron Composite Carbon Fiber Composite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Aeron Composite Products Offered

6.4.5 Aeron Composite Recent Development

6.5 Taekwang Industrial

6.5.1 Taekwang Industrial Corporation Information

6.5.2 Taekwang Industrial Description, Business Overview

6.5.3 Taekwang Industrial Carbon Fiber Composite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Taekwang Industrial Products Offered

6.5.5 Taekwang Industrial Recent Development

6.6 Hexcel Corporation

6.6.1 Hexcel Corporation Corporation Information

6.6.2 Hexcel Corporation Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Hexcel Corporation Carbon Fiber Composite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Hexcel Corporation Products Offered

6.6.5 Hexcel Corporation Recent Development

6.7 Toray Industries

6.6.1 Toray Industries Corporation Information

6.6.2 Toray Industries Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Toray Industries Carbon Fiber Composite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Toray Industries Products Offered

6.7.5 Toray Industries Recent Development

6.8 Hindoostan Composite Solutions

6.8.1 Hindoostan Composite Solutions Corporation Information

6.8.2 Hindoostan Composite Solutions Description, Business Overview

6.8.3 Hindoostan Composite Solutions Carbon Fiber Composite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Hindoostan Composite Solutions Products Offered

6.8.5 Hindoostan Composite Solutions Recent Development

6.9 SGL Group

6.9.1 SGL Group Corporation Information

6.9.2 SGL Group Description, Business Overview

6.9.3 SGL Group Carbon Fiber Composite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 SGL Group Products Offered

6.9.5 SGL Group Recent Development

6.10 Teijin Limited

6.10.1 Teijin Limited Corporation Information

6.10.2 Teijin Limited Description, Business Overview

6.10.3 Teijin Limited Carbon Fiber Composite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Teijin Limited Products Offered

6.10.5 Teijin Limited Recent Development 7 Carbon Fiber Composite Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Carbon Fiber Composite Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Carbon Fiber Composite

7.4 Carbon Fiber Composite Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Carbon Fiber Composite Distributors List

8.3 Carbon Fiber Composite Customers 9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Carbon Fiber Composite by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Carbon Fiber Composite by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Carbon Fiber Composite Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Carbon Fiber Composite by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Carbon Fiber Composite by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Carbon Fiber Composite Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Carbon Fiber Composite by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Carbon Fiber Composite by Region (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

”