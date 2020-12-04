“

[Los Angeles], [United States], December 2020,– – The Foam Blowing Agents Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Foam Blowing Agents Market Outlook 2021] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Foam Blowing Agents report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Foam Blowing Agents market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Foam Blowing Agents specifications, and company profiles. The Foam Blowing Agents study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

The market size section gives the Foam Blowing Agents market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Foam Blowing Agents industry over a defined period.

Key Manufacturers of Foam Blowing Agents Market include: Arkema, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, ExxonMobil, Honeywell International, The Chemours Company, Aeropres, Ajanta Group, Akzo Nobel, AMERICHEM, Diversified CPC International, Foam Supplies, HAITAI CHEMICAL, Haltermann Carless, Harp International, KSJN Chemicals, LANXESS, Lehmann&Voss, The Linde Group, Unistar Chemical, ZEON CORPORATION

The research covers the current market size of the [Global Foam Blowing Agents Market Outlook 2021] and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.,. The in-depth information by segments of Foam Blowing Agents market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the [Global Foam Blowing Agents Market Outlook 2021].

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global Foam Blowing Agents Market Outlook 2021]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Foam Blowing Agents in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Table of Contents:

1 Foam Blowing Agents Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Foam Blowing Agents

1.2 Foam Blowing Agents Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Foam Blowing Agents Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Hydrocarbons (HC)

1.2.3 Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC)

1.2.4 Hydrochlorofluorocarbon (HCHC)

1.2.5 Hydrofluoroolefins (HFO)

1.3 Foam Blowing Agents Segment by Application

1.3.1 Foam Blowing Agents Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Polyurethane (PU)

1.3.3 Polystryene (PS)

1.3.4 Polyoleofins (PO)

1.4 Global Foam Blowing Agents Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Foam Blowing Agents Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Foam Blowing Agents Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Foam Blowing Agents Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026 2 Global Foam Blowing Agents Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Foam Blowing Agents Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Foam Blowing Agents Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Foam Blowing Agents Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Foam Blowing Agents Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Foam Blowing Agents Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Foam Blowing Agents Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Foam Blowing Agents Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Foam Blowing Agents Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Foam Blowing Agents Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Foam Blowing Agents Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Foam Blowing Agents Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Foam Blowing Agents Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Foam Blowing Agents Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Foam Blowing Agents Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Foam Blowing Agents Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Foam Blowing Agents Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Foam Blowing Agents Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Foam Blowing Agents Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Foam Blowing Agents Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Foam Blowing Agents Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Foam Blowing Agents Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Foam Blowing Agents Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Foam Blowing Agents Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Foam Blowing Agents Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Foam Blowing Agents Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Foam Blowing Agents Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Foam Blowing Agents Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Foam Blowing Agents Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Foam Blowing Agents Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Foam Blowing Agents Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Global Foam Blowing Agents Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Foam Blowing Agents Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Foam Blowing Agents Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Foam Blowing Agents Price by Application (2015-2020) 6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Foam Blowing Agents Business

6.1 Arkema

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Arkema Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 Arkema Foam Blowing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Arkema Products Offered

6.1.5 Arkema Recent Development

6.2 DAIKIN INDUSTRIES

6.2.1 DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Corporation Information

6.2.2 DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Foam Blowing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Products Offered

6.2.5 DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Recent Development

6.3 ExxonMobil

6.3.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information

6.3.2 ExxonMobil Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 ExxonMobil Foam Blowing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 ExxonMobil Products Offered

6.3.5 ExxonMobil Recent Development

6.4 Honeywell International

6.4.1 Honeywell International Corporation Information

6.4.2 Honeywell International Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 Honeywell International Foam Blowing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Honeywell International Products Offered

6.4.5 Honeywell International Recent Development

6.5 The Chemours Company

6.5.1 The Chemours Company Corporation Information

6.5.2 The Chemours Company Description, Business Overview

6.5.3 The Chemours Company Foam Blowing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 The Chemours Company Products Offered

6.5.5 The Chemours Company Recent Development

6.6 Aeropres

6.6.1 Aeropres Corporation Information

6.6.2 Aeropres Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Aeropres Foam Blowing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Aeropres Products Offered

6.6.5 Aeropres Recent Development

6.7 Ajanta Group

6.6.1 Ajanta Group Corporation Information

6.6.2 Ajanta Group Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Ajanta Group Foam Blowing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Ajanta Group Products Offered

6.7.5 Ajanta Group Recent Development

6.8 Akzo Nobel

6.8.1 Akzo Nobel Corporation Information

6.8.2 Akzo Nobel Description, Business Overview

6.8.3 Akzo Nobel Foam Blowing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Akzo Nobel Products Offered

6.8.5 Akzo Nobel Recent Development

6.9 AMERICHEM

6.9.1 AMERICHEM Corporation Information

6.9.2 AMERICHEM Description, Business Overview

6.9.3 AMERICHEM Foam Blowing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 AMERICHEM Products Offered

6.9.5 AMERICHEM Recent Development

6.10 Diversified CPC International

6.10.1 Diversified CPC International Corporation Information

6.10.2 Diversified CPC International Description, Business Overview

6.10.3 Diversified CPC International Foam Blowing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Diversified CPC International Products Offered

6.10.5 Diversified CPC International Recent Development

6.11 Foam Supplies

6.11.1 Foam Supplies Corporation Information

6.11.2 Foam Supplies Foam Blowing Agents Description, Business Overview

6.11.3 Foam Supplies Foam Blowing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Foam Supplies Products Offered

6.11.5 Foam Supplies Recent Development

6.12 HAITAI CHEMICAL

6.12.1 HAITAI CHEMICAL Corporation Information

6.12.2 HAITAI CHEMICAL Foam Blowing Agents Description, Business Overview

6.12.3 HAITAI CHEMICAL Foam Blowing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 HAITAI CHEMICAL Products Offered

6.12.5 HAITAI CHEMICAL Recent Development

6.13 Haltermann Carless

6.13.1 Haltermann Carless Corporation Information

6.13.2 Haltermann Carless Foam Blowing Agents Description, Business Overview

6.13.3 Haltermann Carless Foam Blowing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Haltermann Carless Products Offered

6.13.5 Haltermann Carless Recent Development

6.14 Harp International

6.14.1 Harp International Corporation Information

6.14.2 Harp International Foam Blowing Agents Description, Business Overview

6.14.3 Harp International Foam Blowing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Harp International Products Offered

6.14.5 Harp International Recent Development

6.15 KSJN Chemicals

6.15.1 KSJN Chemicals Corporation Information

6.15.2 KSJN Chemicals Foam Blowing Agents Description, Business Overview

6.15.3 KSJN Chemicals Foam Blowing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 KSJN Chemicals Products Offered

6.15.5 KSJN Chemicals Recent Development

6.16 LANXESS

6.16.1 LANXESS Corporation Information

6.16.2 LANXESS Foam Blowing Agents Description, Business Overview

6.16.3 LANXESS Foam Blowing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 LANXESS Products Offered

6.16.5 LANXESS Recent Development

6.17 Lehmann&Voss

6.17.1 Lehmann&Voss Corporation Information

6.17.2 Lehmann&Voss Foam Blowing Agents Description, Business Overview

6.17.3 Lehmann&Voss Foam Blowing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Lehmann&Voss Products Offered

6.17.5 Lehmann&Voss Recent Development

6.18 The Linde Group

6.18.1 The Linde Group Corporation Information

6.18.2 The Linde Group Foam Blowing Agents Description, Business Overview

6.18.3 The Linde Group Foam Blowing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 The Linde Group Products Offered

6.18.5 The Linde Group Recent Development

6.19 Unistar Chemical

6.19.1 Unistar Chemical Corporation Information

6.19.2 Unistar Chemical Foam Blowing Agents Description, Business Overview

6.19.3 Unistar Chemical Foam Blowing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 Unistar Chemical Products Offered

6.19.5 Unistar Chemical Recent Development

6.20 ZEON CORPORATION

6.20.1 ZEON CORPORATION Corporation Information

6.20.2 ZEON CORPORATION Foam Blowing Agents Description, Business Overview

6.20.3 ZEON CORPORATION Foam Blowing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.20.4 ZEON CORPORATION Products Offered

6.20.5 ZEON CORPORATION Recent Development 7 Foam Blowing Agents Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Foam Blowing Agents Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Foam Blowing Agents

7.4 Foam Blowing Agents Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Foam Blowing Agents Distributors List

8.3 Foam Blowing Agents Customers 9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Foam Blowing Agents Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Foam Blowing Agents by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Foam Blowing Agents by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Foam Blowing Agents Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Foam Blowing Agents by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Foam Blowing Agents by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Foam Blowing Agents Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Foam Blowing Agents by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Foam Blowing Agents by Region (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

