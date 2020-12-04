“

[Los Angeles], [United States], December 2020,– – The Petroleum (PET) Coke Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Market Outlook 2021] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Petroleum (PET) Coke report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Petroleum (PET) Coke market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Petroleum (PET) Coke specifications, and company profiles. The Petroleum (PET) Coke study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

The market size section gives the Petroleum (PET) Coke market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Petroleum (PET) Coke industry over a defined period.

Key Manufacturers of Petroleum (PET) Coke Market include: Shell, Valero Energy, ConocoPhillips, MPC, Asbury Carbons, ExxonMobil, Aminco Resource, Carbograf, British Petroleum, Ferrolux, Mitsubishi, Sumitomo, Nippon Coke&Engineering, Indian Oil, Atha, Essar Oil

The research covers the current market size of the [Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Market Outlook 2021] and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.,. The in-depth information by segments of Petroleum (PET) Coke market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the [Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Market Outlook 2021].

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Market Outlook 2021]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Petroleum (PET) Coke in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Table of Contents:

1 Petroleum (PET) Coke Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Petroleum (PET) Coke

1.2 Petroleum (PET) Coke Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Calcined Coke

1.2.3 Fuel Grade

1.3 Petroleum (PET) Coke Segment by Application

1.3.1 Petroleum (PET) Coke Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Power Generation

1.3.4 Cement

1.3.5 Storage

1.3.6 Steel

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Petroleum (PET) Coke Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026 2 Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Petroleum (PET) Coke Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Petroleum (PET) Coke Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Petroleum (PET) Coke Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Petroleum (PET) Coke Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Petroleum (PET) Coke Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Petroleum (PET) Coke Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Petroleum (PET) Coke Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Petroleum (PET) Coke Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Petroleum (PET) Coke Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Petroleum (PET) Coke Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Petroleum (PET) Coke Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Petroleum (PET) Coke Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Petroleum (PET) Coke Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Petroleum (PET) Coke Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Petroleum (PET) Coke Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Petroleum (PET) Coke Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Petroleum (PET) Coke Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Petroleum (PET) Coke Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Petroleum (PET) Coke Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Petroleum (PET) Coke Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Price by Application (2015-2020) 6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Petroleum (PET) Coke Business

6.1 Shell

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Shell Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 Shell Petroleum (PET) Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Shell Products Offered

6.1.5 Shell Recent Development

6.2 Valero Energy

6.2.1 Valero Energy Corporation Information

6.2.2 Valero Energy Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 Valero Energy Petroleum (PET) Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Valero Energy Products Offered

6.2.5 Valero Energy Recent Development

6.3 ConocoPhillips

6.3.1 ConocoPhillips Corporation Information

6.3.2 ConocoPhillips Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 ConocoPhillips Petroleum (PET) Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 ConocoPhillips Products Offered

6.3.5 ConocoPhillips Recent Development

6.4 MPC

6.4.1 MPC Corporation Information

6.4.2 MPC Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 MPC Petroleum (PET) Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 MPC Products Offered

6.4.5 MPC Recent Development

6.5 Asbury Carbons

6.5.1 Asbury Carbons Corporation Information

6.5.2 Asbury Carbons Description, Business Overview

6.5.3 Asbury Carbons Petroleum (PET) Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Asbury Carbons Products Offered

6.5.5 Asbury Carbons Recent Development

6.6 ExxonMobil

6.6.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information

6.6.2 ExxonMobil Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 ExxonMobil Petroleum (PET) Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 ExxonMobil Products Offered

6.6.5 ExxonMobil Recent Development

6.7 Aminco Resource

6.6.1 Aminco Resource Corporation Information

6.6.2 Aminco Resource Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Aminco Resource Petroleum (PET) Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Aminco Resource Products Offered

6.7.5 Aminco Resource Recent Development

6.8 Carbograf

6.8.1 Carbograf Corporation Information

6.8.2 Carbograf Description, Business Overview

6.8.3 Carbograf Petroleum (PET) Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Carbograf Products Offered

6.8.5 Carbograf Recent Development

6.9 British Petroleum

6.9.1 British Petroleum Corporation Information

6.9.2 British Petroleum Description, Business Overview

6.9.3 British Petroleum Petroleum (PET) Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 British Petroleum Products Offered

6.9.5 British Petroleum Recent Development

6.10 Ferrolux

6.10.1 Ferrolux Corporation Information

6.10.2 Ferrolux Description, Business Overview

6.10.3 Ferrolux Petroleum (PET) Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Ferrolux Products Offered

6.10.5 Ferrolux Recent Development

6.11 Mitsubishi

6.11.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

6.11.2 Mitsubishi Petroleum (PET) Coke Description, Business Overview

6.11.3 Mitsubishi Petroleum (PET) Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Mitsubishi Products Offered

6.11.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development

6.12 Sumitomo

6.12.1 Sumitomo Corporation Information

6.12.2 Sumitomo Petroleum (PET) Coke Description, Business Overview

6.12.3 Sumitomo Petroleum (PET) Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Sumitomo Products Offered

6.12.5 Sumitomo Recent Development

6.13 Nippon Coke&Engineering

6.13.1 Nippon Coke&Engineering Corporation Information

6.13.2 Nippon Coke&Engineering Petroleum (PET) Coke Description, Business Overview

6.13.3 Nippon Coke&Engineering Petroleum (PET) Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Nippon Coke&Engineering Products Offered

6.13.5 Nippon Coke&Engineering Recent Development

6.14 Indian Oil

6.14.1 Indian Oil Corporation Information

6.14.2 Indian Oil Petroleum (PET) Coke Description, Business Overview

6.14.3 Indian Oil Petroleum (PET) Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Indian Oil Products Offered

6.14.5 Indian Oil Recent Development

6.15 Atha

6.15.1 Atha Corporation Information

6.15.2 Atha Petroleum (PET) Coke Description, Business Overview

6.15.3 Atha Petroleum (PET) Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Atha Products Offered

6.15.5 Atha Recent Development

6.16 Essar Oil

6.16.1 Essar Oil Corporation Information

6.16.2 Essar Oil Petroleum (PET) Coke Description, Business Overview

6.16.3 Essar Oil Petroleum (PET) Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Essar Oil Products Offered

6.16.5 Essar Oil Recent Development 7 Petroleum (PET) Coke Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Petroleum (PET) Coke Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Petroleum (PET) Coke

7.4 Petroleum (PET) Coke Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Petroleum (PET) Coke Distributors List

8.3 Petroleum (PET) Coke Customers 9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Petroleum (PET) Coke by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Petroleum (PET) Coke by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Petroleum (PET) Coke Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Petroleum (PET) Coke by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Petroleum (PET) Coke by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Petroleum (PET) Coke Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Petroleum (PET) Coke by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Petroleum (PET) Coke by Region (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

