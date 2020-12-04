“

[Los Angeles], [United States], December 2020,– – The Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Market Outlook 2021] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane specifications, and company profiles. The Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

The market size section gives the Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane industry over a defined period.

Key Manufacturers of Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Market include: Merck & Company, Arkema, Koch Membrane Systems, Bio-Rad Laboratories, General Electric, ThermoFisher Scientific, CITIC Envirotech, Toray Industries, Pall Corporation, Pentair

The research covers the current market size of the [Global Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Market Outlook 2021] and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.,. The in-depth information by segments of Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the [Global Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Market Outlook 2021].

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Market Outlook 2021]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Table of Contents:

1 Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane

1.2 Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Hydrophobic PVDF Membrane

1.2.3 Hydrophilic PVDF Membrane

1.3 Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Segment by Application

1.3.1 Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 General Filtration (Aqueous & Organic)

1.3.3 Sample Preparation

1.3.4 Bead-based Assays

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026 2 Global Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Global Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Price by Application (2015-2020) 6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Business

6.1 Merck & Company

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Merck & Company Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 Merck & Company Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Merck & Company Products Offered

6.1.5 Merck & Company Recent Development

6.2 Arkema

6.2.1 Arkema Corporation Information

6.2.2 Arkema Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 Arkema Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Arkema Products Offered

6.2.5 Arkema Recent Development

6.3 Koch Membrane Systems

6.3.1 Koch Membrane Systems Corporation Information

6.3.2 Koch Membrane Systems Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 Koch Membrane Systems Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Koch Membrane Systems Products Offered

6.3.5 Koch Membrane Systems Recent Development

6.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories

6.4.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Corporation Information

6.4.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Products Offered

6.4.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Recent Development

6.5 General Electric

6.5.1 General Electric Corporation Information

6.5.2 General Electric Description, Business Overview

6.5.3 General Electric Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 General Electric Products Offered

6.5.5 General Electric Recent Development

6.6 ThermoFisher Scientific

6.6.1 ThermoFisher Scientific Corporation Information

6.6.2 ThermoFisher Scientific Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 ThermoFisher Scientific Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 ThermoFisher Scientific Products Offered

6.6.5 ThermoFisher Scientific Recent Development

6.7 CITIC Envirotech

6.6.1 CITIC Envirotech Corporation Information

6.6.2 CITIC Envirotech Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 CITIC Envirotech Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 CITIC Envirotech Products Offered

6.7.5 CITIC Envirotech Recent Development

6.8 Toray Industries

6.8.1 Toray Industries Corporation Information

6.8.2 Toray Industries Description, Business Overview

6.8.3 Toray Industries Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Toray Industries Products Offered

6.8.5 Toray Industries Recent Development

6.9 Pall Corporation

6.9.1 Pall Corporation Corporation Information

6.9.2 Pall Corporation Description, Business Overview

6.9.3 Pall Corporation Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Pall Corporation Products Offered

6.9.5 Pall Corporation Recent Development

6.10 Pentair

6.10.1 Pentair Corporation Information

6.10.2 Pentair Description, Business Overview

6.10.3 Pentair Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Pentair Products Offered

6.10.5 Pentair Recent Development 7 Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane

7.4 Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Distributors List

8.3 Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Customers 9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane by Region (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

