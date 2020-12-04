Tri State Observer

Bydrperdy

Dec 4, 2020

CDTAPEC – Asia-Pacific Investment Joint Stock Company – Apec Group was established in July 2006, on the way of more than a decade, Apec Group has built a brand to reach out to the market. It is now well trusted by partners.

For Apec Group, corporate governance is the optimal use of two important resources: Capital and People, in which talented, enthusiastic, kind and appropriate people are the key to the company’s success, publicity and sustainability.

By building the Company into the happiest, most creative place, where everyone can freely work with passion, voluntarily dedication and a high spirit of cooperation. This will help overcome all challenges to stay awake and achieve all goals.

In order to realize their great vision and mission, the company always adhere to the following three principles:

+ Operate transparently and efficiently, continuing to approach high international business administration standards “Talent” will always be the center of eternity and development, especially building and maximizing the capabilities of a team of qualified and qualified management staff.

+ Creating highly gray-nature products and services to satisfy the needs of Vietnam’s growing middle class.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/embed/epPU6SpTF08



Media Contact
Company Name: Apec Group CDTAPEC
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: Send Email
Phone: 0963503281
Country: Vietnam
Website: https://chudautuapec.com/

By drperdy

