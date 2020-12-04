Traveler’s diarrhea is one of the major causes of discomfort faced by travelers while traveling to developing countries. Traveler’s diarrhea affects approximately 33% to 70% of travelers the affected percentage varies on the bases of season of travel and duration of stays. Traveler’s diarrhea affects the intestine and stomach causing an infection, prominently the condition arises due to the unsanitary conditions during handling of edibles. The disorder can be described by recurrent lose stools and abdominal cramps caused by consumption of unfiltered water and contaminated food. The regional mitigation from place to pace where the sanitary conditions are not up to the mark, the social conditions, food habits and other factors presents potentially high risk of developing traveler’s diarrhea. Traveler’s diarrhea standout amongst the most widely known condition affecting travelers consistently, for instance as per information cited by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 22% to 55%, a projected 10 million of the international traveler’s affected from traveler’s diarrhea consistently. This problem occurs amid the travelling time or post return and also in few cases one can encounter numerous occurrence diarrhea amid one trip. Developing nations of Asia pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa signifies the zones for high susceptibility of getting affected with traveler’s diarrhea. Immunosuppressed population, grown-ups and people with inflammatory bowel syndrome and diabetic patients signifies the higher susceptible patient population for contracting traveler’s diarrhea.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/25933

Incensing number of frequent flyers and flourishing tourism business in developing region is anticipated to drive the market for Prophylactic traveler’s diarrhea treatment market over the study period. The Prophylactic traveler’s diarrhea treatment is of prime importance in the traveler’s itinerary and holds a major share in the wellbeing of patient while travelling abroad. The increasing awareness among the end user for advanced Prophylactic traveler’s diarrhea treatment is anticipated to propel the market growth for Prophylactic traveler’s diarrhea treatment market. The ease and convenience in obtaining Prophylactic traveler’s diarrhea treatment drugs and availability of over the counter medications is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the Prophylactic traveler’s diarrhea treatment market. The advantage offered by vaccines used in cholera in treatment of Prophylactic traveler’s diarrhea is anticipated to impel the market growth for Prophylactic traveler’s diarrhea treatment. However, side effects associated with the antimicrobial drugs and associated depletion of the digestive flora is anticipated to restrain the market for Prophylactic traveler’s diarrhea treatment.

To receive Methodology request here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/25933

The global Prophylactic traveler’s diarrhea treatment market is segmented on the basis of Drug type, distribution channel, and geography:

Segmentation by Drug Type Antimicrobials Antibiotics Anti-Diarrheal electrolytes

Segmentation by Distribution channel Hospitals pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Drug store Primary Healthcare Centers



The global Prophylactic traveler’s diarrhea treatment market is remarkably fragmented due to presence of large number of regional and major manufacturers in the market. The larger number of market players in the industry has offed them a significant share based competition ground for the global market. Aiding their high share in the Prophylactic traveler’s diarrhea treatment market. The major players is predominantly focused on adopting to the latest technological advancement in the manufacturing of the Drugs and offering Specialized distribution channel for the prophylactic traveler’s diarrhea treatment drugs. The recent product development in specialized drug and vaccine for traveler’s diarrhea, is changing the market scenario for the Prophylactic traveler’s diarrhea treatment attributable to the advantage of the vaccine and drug in producing the preventive effect. The launch of new vaccine developed from the manufacturer is expected to fuel the competition in the Prophylactic traveler’s diarrhea treatment market.

Geographically, global Prophylactic traveler’s diarrhea treatment market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding china, China and Middle East & Africa. North America will continue to dominate the global Prophylactic traveler’s diarrhea treatment market due to the high number of traveler’s and adventure expeditionist in the region and higher healthcare awareness. Europe is expected to hold second largest share in global Prophylactic traveler’s diarrhea treatment market due to increased awareness about travelling precarious and increasing awareness about emergency preventative medication. APAC Prophylactic traveler’s diarrhea treatment market is expected to witness hefty growth rate due to rise in tourism and demand for immediate healthcare management drugs from travelers. India is expected to show exponential growth due to high inflow of tourist in the country.

To receive extensive list of important regions, Request TOC here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/25933

Some of the players identified in the global Prophylactic traveler’s diarrhea treatment market are

Bayer AG

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG. Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

GlaxoSmithKline plc

AstraZeneca

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Allergen Plc.

Explore Extensive Coverage of PMR`s

Life Sciences & Transformational Health Landscape

About us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.

Contact us:

Naved Beg

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – [email protected]

Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com