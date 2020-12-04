Norovirus is a contagious disease that causes severe diarrhea and vomiting, a condition called as acute gastroenteritis. According to CDC, norovirus is the most common cause of acute gastroenteritis, affecting 685 million cases worldwide. There is currently no vaccine or treatment option available for the cure of the gastro inflammation caused by the norovirus infection. This norovirus infection is highly contagious and can easily spread through virus contaminated food or water as well as by touching infected person. A very few virus particles, even in extreme conditions are capable of infecting and causing ‘stomach flu’. Therefore, following hygienic practices and isolating oneself if infected by the norovirus infection is the only cautions that can be undertaken. This is why norovirus infection diagnostics create a huge demand. Manufacturers are lured in the norovirus diagnostics market with the intent to launch innovative products and expand their market share, in the terms of revenue. Rapid norovirus infection diagnostic tests provide results in 15-60 minutes which is why they’re gaining popularity in the recent times. Owing to the presence of different strains of noroviruses, a person may get infected by norovirus many number of times.

Norovirus infection diagnostics consists of a series of tests performed in order to detect viral antigen or viral RNA. The Norovirus infection diagnostics not just require any standard set of diagnostic tool but it requires deep patient expertise and knowledge about the disease pathogen. Most of the recent advances in norovirus infection diagnostics has implemented many new diagnostic tests such as RT-qPCR assays to detect the RNA of the norovirus, multiplex gastrointestinal platforms to detect multiple gastrointestinal pathogens and many more such tests. Also, rapid commercially available enzyme immunoassays (EIAs) are also available in the industry that aids detection of the norovirus antigen in test samples. However, these enzyme immunoassays have poor sensitivity of 50 to 75%, and thus are not usually recommended as the preference for norovirus infection diagnostics. Patients are recommend to use RT-qPCR assays as the norovirus infection diagnostics method over others on the account of being highly sensitive and specific. Technology has benefitted the diagnostic products with suited automation and control features to enhance the output required from a norovirus infection diagnostics needed for patient care. Doctors have recommend that using RT-qPCR norovirus infection diagnostics is more prominent for an effective early treatment with early detection of norovirus.

The growing adoption and availability of norovirus infection diagnostic techniques, particularly in major countries including United States, China, Germany and some countries of Asia-Pacific is projected to propel norovirus infection diagnostics market growth over the coming years. The norovirus infection diagnostics market is categorized on the basis of product type and end user. On the basis of product type, the norovirus infection diagnostics market is classified into four broad categories including microscopy, immunological tests, molecular tests, Reverse Transcriptase Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and Luminex assays. However, based on the end user, the norovirus infection diagnostics are majorly performed in hospitals followed by diagnostic laboratories. The highest revenues have been registered in U.S. norovirus infection diagnostics market owing to the high incidence rate of norovirus in the country. In 2018, as per CDC estimates, more than 23 million cases of acute gastroenteritis in the U.S. each year are attributed to the norovirus infection.

Growing prevalence of norovirus infection and commercial availability of distinct norovirus infection diagnostics method is anticipated to be the primary factor fueling the growth of norovirus infection diagnostics market over the globe. Over 50% of all the foodborne disease outbreaks across the world are attributed to noroviruses, thus there is an increase in demand for norovirus infection diagnostics which further drive the revenue generation in norovirus infection diagnostics market. Moreover, advancing technology and development of enhanced diagnostic tests that receive fast FDA clearance for norovirus testing are also responsible to drive the norovirus infection diagnostics market over forecast period. However, high costs of norovirus infection diagnostics and increase in product recalls is restraining the current norovirus infection diagnostics market growth.

The global Norovirus Infection Diagnostics market is segmented on basis of product type, end user and geographic region:

Segmentation by Product Type Microscopy Electron Microscopy Transmission Electron Microscopy Immunological Tests ELISA Immunochromatographic Testing Molecular Tests Reverse Transcriptase Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) Luminex Assay

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Clinics Diagnostic Laboratories Others



On the basis of product type, Reverse Transcriptase Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) norovirus infection diagnostic test registered highest revenue generation and is further anticipated to dominate the norovirus infection diagnostics market over the forecast period on the account of being most precise method of norovirus detection. Whereas, among end users hospitals followed by diagnostic laboratories is anticipated to register highest growth rate over the forecast period.

Based on geography, global norovirus infection diagnostics market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding China, China and Middle East & Africa. U.S. in North America registered the largest revenue shares in global norovirus infection diagnostics market owing to the increased burden of norovirus illness in the U.S. North America is followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. In Europe, the norovirus infection diagnostics market is gaining importance due to increased awareness among people for early diagnosis of norovirus infection in order to get effective treatment. However, in Middle East and Africa region norovirus infection diagnostics are not used at a great extent due to lack of personnel expertise in diagnostic labs and hospitals.

Some of the key players involved in global norovirus infection diagnostics market are

Luminex Corporation

Cepheid Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

R-Biopharm AG

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

ELITech Group SAS

Certest Biotec S.L.

NanoEnTek Inc.

BioMérieux

Operon Biotechnologies, Inc.

