Dental casting machine is an integral part of equipment which is used in dental laboratory. Dental casting machines are used to melt and cast variety of alloys. Dental casting machine produces casting which is denser and more accurate than traditional torch casting methods. Dental casting machines vary in size, shape, construction and functional casting method. Casting machines uses various methods for heating and melting the alloy. Arc heating use electric arc where the heat is transferred through conduction, radiation or convection.

However induction heating usually take place when the electrically conductive material is kept in the magnetic field. An electric current is induced directly into the part which needs to be heated. Induction heating eliminate need of skilled operators in application such as soldering and brazing and it is the cleanest form of heating which does not produce unpleasant heat or odor. Centrifugal casting uses articulated arm which have free spins around a vertical axle driven by electric motor or spring. Vacuum casting machine uses similar methods driven into the mold by atmospheric pressure. Dental casting machines are use in in prosthodontics mechanic equipment used for all kind of dental high fluxing melting and casting to obtain different types of denture crowns, bracket, bridge casting.

Dental Casting Machines: Market Dynamics

Rising occurrence of dental disorders, increasing geriatric population with high risk of tooth deformation, rise in technological advanced products in dentistry are the major factor which spur the market of dental casting machine. Rise in dental tourism and increasing number of dental clinics in under developed and developing economies drive the market for dental casting machines. Increased spending on cosmetic dentistry also propel the market growth of dental casting machines. However unfavorable reimbursement policies for the cosmetic dentistry hamper the growth of dental casting machines market.

Dental Casting Machines: Segmentation

The global Dental Casting Machines is segmented on basis of modality type, product type, end users and geography.

Dental Casting Machines Market Segmentation by Modality Type Table Top Floor mounted

Dental Casting Machines Market Segmentation by Product Type Induction casting machine Centrifugal casting machine Vacuum casting machine Electric Arc casting machine

Dental Casting Machines Market Segmentation by End Users Hospitals Dental Clinics Specialty clinics

Dental Casting Machines Market Segmentation by Geography North America Latin America Europe Asia-Pacific Excluding China China Middle East & Africa



Dental Casting Machines Market : Overview

On the basis of product type, the induction casting machine segment holds a large share, owing to the increasing use and demand of the product in dental clinics. Centrifugal casting machine are anticipated to grow over the forecast period. The hospitals segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the dental casting machine market, owing to the increasing number of dental surgeries and rising cases of dental caries. Dental clinics segment in dental casting machines market is expected to register growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing awareness among population.

Dental Casting Machines: Region-Wise Outlook

The North America market for dental casting machines holds the largest revenue share, owing to increasing dental caries, patient awareness and advanced healthcare facilities. Europe accounts for the second large revenue share in the global dental casting machines market, due to increasing trend of cosmetic dentistry. Asia Pacific dental casting machines market is expected to witness rapid growth, owing to the increasing awareness among the population, increased medical tourism, increasing geriatric population and increasing number of dental clinics. China dental casting machines market is expected to register significant growth, owing to the rising number of dental physicians. Latin America and Middle East & Africa dental casting machines market are projected to exhibit slow growth due to high cost associated and availability of less developed facilities.

Dental Casting Machines: Market Participants

The global dental casting machines market has presence of large number of players which hold significant share in the emerging countries. Examples of some of the key players present in the global dental casting machines are Reitel Feinwerktechnik GmbH, Pi dental Dental Manufacturers Ltd, Bio-Art Equipamentos Odontológicos Ltda, Kerr Corporation, DENTALFARM SRL, VOP LTD, TALLERES MESTRAITUA S.L., Aixin Medical Equipment Co., Ltd, ASEG GALLONI Spa, Sirio Dental Dental Division P.Iva, KDF U.S., INC. among others.

