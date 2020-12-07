After winning the prestigious title of Miss Supreme America 2021, Randa Taha, the Palestinian American, is now on a different mission altogether. She is leveraging the power of social media to unequivocally raise her voice on issues that matter.

She is known for supporting debt-ridden students. Randa launched social media campaigns on her FreeMyLoans website to assist students in clearing their education loans. She believes college education should not be a burden for students.

Randa’s ever-growing popularity on social media is making the issue go viral. She has more than 120,000 and 21,000 followers on Tiktok and Instagram respectively.

Randa Taha’s Campaign for Students

Several donors have already come out in the open with a promise to help these students clear their education debt. Until now, more than 1000 students have got themselves registered on the site seeking donors and good Samaritans to understand their problems. Students are openly admitting their difficulty in repaying the college debt.

These students had to mention their Name, College/University, Loan Amount, and PayPal, Venmo, or Cashapp details on the site to receive any payment or aid from donors.

The loan amounts vary from student to student but are in the range of $5500 to $194,000. Considering this large loan amount per student–college students are somewhat content that at least someone is raising their concern.

The campaign acts as the voice for college students who are extremely distressed because of the burden of education debt. Even Randa expressed her happiness for spearheading such a soulful and message-oriented campaign and the way things are unfolding right at the moment.

Randa Taha’s Tryst with Destiny

Randa Taha went through a tumultuous childhood. The Dallas-born lass had to move to Amman, Jordan, at 14, before returning to the USA about seven years later. She attended the University of Dallas where she majored in Biology (Pre-Medicine).

Randa attaches utmost importance to her family. It was only because of her supportive friends and family members that she could participate in prestigious beauty pageant contests like Miss Supreme America in May earlier this year with hopes to make a positive change.

How Randa Taha Started Her Campaign for Students

Earlier this year, Randa created a Tiktok video raising awareness about the mental pressure that students face because of their inability to pay back their student loans. Within 24 hours, the video went viral grabbing more than one million views. She then appealed to donors to generously contribute with whatever amount they wish to contribute for this mission.

For more information, go to www.FreeMyLoans.com

