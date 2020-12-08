Since the COVID-19 infection flare-up in December 2019, the malady has spread to right around 100 nations around the world with the World Health Organization proclaiming it a general wellbeing crisis. The worldwide effects of the coronavirus sickness 2019 (COVID-19) are now beginning to be felt, and will essentially influence the Healthcare Industry in 2020.

Culdoscopes: Introduction

A culdoscope is a non-flexible endoscope derived from the modification of a laparoscope, and used to examine the rectouterine pouch and pelvic viscera through insertion through the vagina. The rectouterine pouch or the space behind the cervix is the space behind the cervix. Culdoscopy is performed for the diagnosis of tubal adhesions, ectopic pregnancy, salpingitis, and minor procedures such as tubal sterilization. The culdoscope was first made popular by Albert Decker in 1939. It is also used for the diagnosis of intraperitoneal and intrapelvic hemorrhage or fluid collection during ruptured ectopic pregnancy or a theca lutein cyst.

Culdoscopes Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rising incidences of diseases such as tubal adhesions, ectopic pregnancy, intraperitoneal and intrapelvic hemorrhage, ruptured ectopic pregnancy, theca lutein cyst, and salpingitis, and the growing demand for tubal sterilization are the prime drivers of the culdoscopes market. The minimal invasive nature of culdoscopy coupled with its lower time requirements of just 15 to 30 minutes, and its outpatient nature which allows the patient to go home the same day are driving a large part of the culdoscopes market.

Historically, culdoscopy was the most popular procedure for examination of the rectouterine pouch, which was taken over by laparoscopy, which uses the abdomen route. However, laparoscopy is ridden with drawbacks such as greater invasive nature and consequent surgical footprint, not to mention the greater risk of infection. However, the need for general anesthesia is the greatest drawback of laparoscopy, which results in greater risk and cost to the patient. Thus, culdoscopy is making a comeback, which is being hastened by the advent of white cold light and greater miniaturization. Growing miniaturization is leading to the greater adoption of culdoscopes, owing to reduced surgery footprint and faster recovery. The development of bio absorbable sutures is greatly aiding the culdoscopes market growth. Culdoscopy also does not need insufflation of the abdomen and abdominal incision, as in laparoscopy, as the vagina is closed with a suture.

Thus, product development represents the largest market opportunity, and many players are launching ergonomic products with novel low friction materials such as silicon coatings. The market is also favoring disposable products over reusable ones, owing to threat of infection.

However, factors such as lack of trained and experienced surgeons and the knee chest positioning of the patient are constraining the market. Lack of popularity and the neglect of the medical community are other restraints of the culdoscopes market. The lack of consensus among surgeons concerning the indications and poor popularity are other constraints of the culdoscopes market. However, the established laparoscopy field is the greatest restraint on the culdoscopes market.

Close collaborations with hospitals is crucial, as doctors have the highest influence on buying decisions, and there is the need to increase the position of culdoscopes. Shelf-positioning is an extremely important and often overlooked area, which needs to be taken into account while marketing. Companies are also developing specialized franchises to develop a brand image and boost customer loyalty.

Culdoscopes Market: Segmentation

The culdoscopes report is segmented based on usage, end user, distribution channel, and region.

Based on usage, the global culdoscopes market is segmented into:

Disposable

Reusable

Based on end user, the global culdoscopes market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Based on distribution channel, the global culdoscopes market is segmented into:

Online Stores

Retail

Others

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest Of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

North America, led by the U.S., is expected to account for the largest share of the global culdoscopes market, owing to more procedures, developed healthcare infrastructure, and attractive reimbursements.

The Europe culdoscopes markets is expected to be led by Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and the U.K. Germany has a large medical devices industry which is a prime driver of the European culdoscopes market. The Middle East and African culdoscopes market is expected to be driven by the Gulf economies of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar. However, the poor per capita income of African countries is likely to hamper the culdoscopes market growth.

