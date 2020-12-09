Contrast enhanced ultrasound is a technique which requires contrast agents with a standard ultrasound device. Contrast enhanced ultrasound uses contrasting agents which are based on the principle of gas-filled microbubbles for a better visualization experience. Contrast enhanced ultrasound is often carried for abdomen and pelvic region, which includes liver, kidneys, bladder and bowel. It is a general combination of ultrasound with contrast agents to provide a much better diagnostic experience, the advancements has led to the usage of this contrast enhanced ultrasound in cancer diagnosis. The microbubbles used in this process work at a faster rate, it is different from the present contrasting agents used in MRI and CT applications. The contrast enhanced ultrasound system consists of a video display screen and transducers with different frequency range. Contrast enhanced ultrasound uses the principle of sound wave to understand the abnormalities present in tissue structure.

The global market for contrast enhanced ultrasound is expected to witness a significant rise over the period of forecast. The market for contrast enhanced ultrasound is expanding due to increase in adoption of imaging diagnostic services. The growth following the application of imaging would influence the concerned contrast enhanced ultrasound market. it is a cost efficient approach carried by contrast agents, the contrast agent unit volume used in contrast enhanced ultrasound applications is less than what is required in other imaging technologies. The application is not limited to liver diseases, contrast enhanced ultrasound covers a range of application in abdomen and recently cancer based tissues. The services carried by contrast enhanced ultrasound are currently trending on closer integration with computed software and artificial intelligence for better understanding.

The global market for Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound is segmented on the basis of service type and geography:

Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound market Segment by Product Type

Equipment

Contrast Agents

Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound market Segment by Technology

Non-targeted

Targeted

Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound market Segment by End Users

Hospital

Clinic

Ambulatory Surgical Centre

The global Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound market is segmented into product type, technology, end user and geography. Based on product type, the global contrast enhanced ultrasound market is segmented into equipment and contrast agent. The equipment used for contrast enhanced ultrasound is simple ultrasound unit which is compatible to carry a contrast based procedure. And contrast agent, which is a microbubble, the size of the microbubble is similar to RBCs present in our body and is present to carry the procedure. The contrast enhanced ultrasound market is segmented in respect to targeted and non-targeted technology. Targeted technology anticipates a given condition and hit the right node in order to assess the condition and non-targeted technology is best for a fresh diagnosis. By end users the contrast enhanced ultrasound market is segmented into three most prominent figures, where hospital is estimated to hold the maximum share in contrast enhanced ultrasound market with greater number of cases for contrast enhanced ultrasound.

On the basis of regional presence, global Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound market is segmented into seven key regions viz. North America, Europe, Latin America, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa. Current demographics is showing North America as the most prominent figure in contrast enhanced ultrasound market. The rising number of contrast enhanced ultrasound procedure in the region present with the above average healthcare cost is helping in the expansion of the contrast enhanced ultrasound market in terms of revenue. Though the volume count would change with time, countries like Brazil and India surely because of their enormous population count and rising section of population diagnosed with chronic difficulties is going to play an important role in this contrast enhanced ultrasound market. India is showing direct contribution to the overall market for contrast enhanced ultrasound with local manufacturers involved in the manufacturing of contrast agents recommended for contrast enhanced ultrasound.

Companies present in this contrast enhanced ultrasound market includes Mallinckrodt, Bracco, Shering, Bristol–Myers Squibb, Sonus Pharmaceuticals, GE Healthcare, Quadrant and many other.

