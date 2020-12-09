“favorable funding scenario for R&D in microscopy is expected to drive the overall growth of the microscopy market” The microscopy market is expected to grow from USD 6.3 billion in 2019 to USD 8.2 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The microscopy market is driven primarily by the favorable funding scenario for R&D in microscopy, technological advancements in microscopes, and rising focus on nanotechnology and regenerative medicine. However, the high cost of advanced microscopes is limiting the market growth.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global and Regional Market).”

“Software segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Based on product, the market is segmented broadly into microscopes and accessories & software. The software segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the introduction of novel image acquisition software for microscopes driving the market growth of the software segment.

“Electron microscopes segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Based on the type, the global microscopy market is divided into optical microscopes, electron microscopes, scanning probe microscopes, and other microscopes. The electron microscopes segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Growing life science and material science research activities and the growing trend of correlative light and electron microscopy are expected to drive the demand for electron microscopes.

“Semiconductors segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The microscopy market, by the applications, has been categorized into semiconductors, life sciences, material sciences, and other applications (automotive, aerospace, electronics, and environmental and water treatment applications). The material sciences segment is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. However, the material science segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment owing to an increasing focus on research in material science.

“Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such rising R&D funding for microscopy, increasing application of correlative microscopy in life sciences and nanotechnology research, the establishment of collaboration centers for microscopy research, and the low material cost and the availability of low-cost skilled labor for OEMs in these countries are supporting the growth of the Asia Pacific microscopy market.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the microscopy market.

• By Respondent Type: Supply Side: 80%, Demand Side: 20%

• By Designation: C-level Executives: 25%, Directors: 18%, and Others: 57%

• By Region: North America: 50%, Europe: 20%, APAC: 20%, and RoW: 10%

The microscopy market comprises major players such as Carl Zeiss (Germany), Danaher (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Nikon (Japan), Olympus (Japan), Hitachi High-Technologies (Japan), JEOL (Japan), and Bruker (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the microscopy market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Research Coverage:

The market study covers the microscopy market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, based on the product, type, application, end-user, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market and provide information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall microscopy market and its subsegments. This report will help the stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape, to gain more insights to better position their businesses, and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report will also help the stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide information on key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 20

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 20

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 20

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 21

1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED 21

1.3.2 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 22

1.4 CURRENCY 22

1.5 LIMITATIONS 22

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 22

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 23

2.1 RESEARCH DATA 23

2.1.1 SECONDARY DATA 23

2.1.1.1 Secondary sources 24

2.1.2 PRIMARY DATA 25

2.2 MARKET ESTIMATION METHODOLOGY 26

2.2.1 REVENUE MAPPING-BASED MARKET ESTIMATION 27

2.2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH VALIDATION 28

2.3 DATA TRIANGULATION 29

2.4 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS 30

2.5 RESEARCH LIMITATIONS 30

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 31

4 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 35

4.1 MICROSCOPY MARKET OVERVIEW 35

4.2 NORTH AMERICA: MICROSCOPY MARKET, BY PRODUCT & COUNTRY (2019) 36

4.3 MICROSCOPY MARKET, BY TYPE, 2019–2024 37

4.4 MICROSCOPY MARKET, BY APPLICATION, 2019 VS. 2024 (USD MILLION) 37

4.5 MICROSCOPY MARKET, BY END USER, 2019 VS. 2024 (USD MILLION) 38 <<<CONT>>>>

