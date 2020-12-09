The global anastomosis devices market is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 2.1 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The key factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing incidence of target diseases & the subsequent growth in the number of surgical procedures and growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries. However, the high cost of devices and extensive clinical data requirements for launching new products are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Request to fill the form To Get a Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-61873

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Regional Market).”

“By application, the gastrointestinal surgeries segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024).”

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into gastrointestinal surgeries, cardiovascular and thoracic surgeries, and other applications. The gastrointestinal surgeries segment commanded the largest share of the anastomosis devices market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising incidence of gastrointestinal cancer and the extensive usage of anastomosis devices in these surgical procedures.

“The Asia Pacific to witness the highest growth during the forecast period (2019–2024).”

The Asia Pacific market is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing number of hospitals, developing healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing geriatric population, and the presence of a large patient population are driving the growth of the anastomosis devices market in the Asia Pacific.

Updated Research Report @sdki.jp With Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Biometric System Market

Structured Cabling Market

Tank Level Monitoring System Market

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Regional Market).”

A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–21%, Tier 2–26%, and Tier 3–53%

• By Designation: C-level–32%, Director-level–26%, and Others–42%

• By Region: North America–39%, Europe–33%, Asia Pacific–17%, RoW–11%

Prominent players in the global anastomosis devices market include Johnson & Johnson (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Smith & Nephew (UK), EndoEvolution LLC (US), CryoLife, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), CONMED Corporation (US), Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Baxter International, Inc. (US), Péters Surgical (France), Biosintex (Romania), and Meril Life Sciences (India).

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the anastomosis devices market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as type, application, end user, and region. The report also includes competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product and service offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report can help established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one, or any combination of the below mentioned five strategies.

This report provides insights into the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the anastomosis devices market. The report analyzes the market based on type, application, and end user.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and product launches in the anastomosis devices market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various anastomosis devices across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about products, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments in the anastomosis devices market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, distribution networks, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the anastomosis devices market

Request to fill the form To Get a Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-61873

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Regional Market).”

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790