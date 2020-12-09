Human resources is one of the most significant for most businesses and the set of practices that lead to its management form what is called human capital management. Three major heads under which the whole human resource management is confined are acquisition, management, and optimization. The solutions are often defined as those that manage resources from recruitment to their retirement, in view of the long-term goals of any organization.

It is pertinent to note here that this includes solutions that pave way for customers to have a greater say in terms of investment. It also allows for solutions that are easy to integrate, scalable, and flexible, wherever and whenever possible. What one achieves here is ownership that is affordable and with functionality that fits their bill.

And, set of solutions that thus emerges has a multiplicity that is impressive in terms of tax definitions, languages, currencies, security configurations, benefits, and so on. It can be noted that some of the modules that come with the software can be cherry picked for certain unique requirement enterprise may be faced with. And, these might lead to a connection with external software which might provide help with streamlining other aspects of businesses such as accounting and so on.

Besides, as these lead to reduction in paperwork and risks associated with security, etc, the popularity of the human capital management market grows. The CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 8.8% between 2018 and 2026 will lead to a significant growth trajectory, pushing the market worth up to USD 48.29 billion by the end of the forecast period, as per a Transparency Market Research (TMR) study. This is a significant increase from the market value that was noted in the year of 2016 – USD 21.30 billion.

Some of the reasons behind this impressive growth curve include innovation and training in terms of use and adoption in the corporate sector. Moreover, compensation management and payroll management and the rising need of both across business are also contributing positively to the growth of the global capital management market.

North America to Hold a Dominant Position in the Global Human Capital Management Market over the Forecast Period

Owing to massive adoption of human capital management practices in the North American region, it will account for a notable share in the global human capital management market over the forecast period.

The countries whose contribution to this growth will be unignorable are the United States of America and Canada. Another region that is all set to chart a significant growth curve is Asia Pacific (APAC), owing to improvements in adoption rate of technology and marked advancements in terms of innovation. As businesses move to take on human capital management market at the steady pace, growth in the market gets more pronounced.