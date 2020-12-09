Global Calcium Carbonate Market: Key Highlights

In terms of value, the global calcium carbonate market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~6% from 2019 to 2027.

Calcium carbonate is widely used as a filler or pigment in paper, plastic, and paints & coatings. It is also used as a dietary supplement.

The demand for precipitated as well as ground calcium carbonate in these end-use industries has been continuously rising. As such, the global calcium carbonate market is estimated to expand at a steady pace during the forecast period.

Calcium carbonate is used as an inexpensive dietary calcium supplement and antacid. Other applications of calcium carbonate are the polishing and cleaning of rice, and as a cleaning component in shoe polish.

According to research conducted by the Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, in 2016, the growth of cancerous tumors can be restricted using nanoparticles of calcium carbonate. Nanoparticles act on the pH of tumors, and change the pH from acidic to alkaline.

Researchers are striving to determine the compatibility of calcium carbonate nanoparticles with chemotherapy drugs, and the optimal dose of these particles to prevent the metastasis of tumors. The usage of calcium carbonate nanoparticles as a measure against cancer is a new development in the medical field. This is expected to boost the demand for calcium carbonate in the healthcare industry.

Regulatory Framework for Mining Calcium Carbonate to Hamper Demand

Rise in human health and environmental concerns due to release of toxins such as dioxins and dioxin-like polychlorinated biphenyls during calcium carbonate mining is restricting the growth of the global calcium carbonate market. A large number of regulatory approvals are required to mine calcium carbonate from its reserves. This factor may hamper the global calcium carbonate market during the forecast period.

Calcium carbonate is mined from limestone. Limestone is essential for maintaining underground water levels, and excess mining of calcium carbonate could lead to water depletion.

Dust released during quarrying limestone affects the health of individuals. It causes allergy in the eyes, nose, mucous membrane, and skin of human beings. Exposure to this dust also causes coughing, sneezing, and nasal irritation. Thus, Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA) mandates certain industrial practices, such as the use of respirators when the concentration of calcium carbonate exceeds the prescribed limit in the U.S.

Europe has laid down the CLP Regulation for the usage of calcium carbonate. The regulation involves the classification, labelling, and packaging of substances and mixtures. The objective of this regulation is to determine which properties of substances and mixtures are classified as hazardous.

Ground Calcium Carbonate Product to Lead Global Calcium Carbonate Market

In terms of product, the ground calcium carbonate segment accounted for a major share of ~70% of the global calcium carbonate market in 2018. The dominance of this segment is expected to continue during the forecast period.

There is high demand for ground calcium carbonate in China, owing to rise in the application of paper and plastic products in the country.

The ground calcium carbonate product segment has been sub-categorized into uncoated ground calcium carbonate and coated ground calcium carbonate. Among these two, the uncoated ground calcium carbonate sub-segment accounted for a major share of ~ 80% of the uncoated ground calcium carbonate segment in 2018.

Precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC), being synthetically produced, is expensive as compared to ground calcium carbonate, and hence, is used in only a few applications.

High Demand for Calcium Carbonate in Paper End-use Industry

Based on end-use industry, the global calcium carbonate market has been segregated into paper, plastic, paint, rubber, adhesives & sealants, building & construction, and others.

The paper end-use industry segment accounted for a high share of ~35% of the global calcium carbonate market in 2018. Calcium carbonate is primarily employed as a filler in the manufacturing of paper. It is also used as a key ingredient in plastic waterproof cement and tape joint cement.

Ground calcium carbonate is widely used as an additive in plastic manufacturing in injection molding, blow molding, and extrusion coating. It allows polymers to heat and cool rapidly, which helps in high productivity, output, and fast conversion for plastic producers. It reduces energy use during the plastic manufacturing process, and minimizes the carbon footprint and greenhouse gas impact of finished plastic products.

Asia Pacific a Lucrative Market for Calcium Carbonate

The calcium carbonate market in Asia Pacific is likely to grow at a significant pace, with a rise in the demand for calcium carbonate in China. High consumption of calcium carbonate in China can be attributed to factors such as increasing production of paper and rising demand for paints & coatings due to increased construction activities in the country.

India is anticipated to become a prominent market for plastics, globally, in the near future. Significant increase in market size and demand for plastic is expected to render India as a major destination for plastic consumption. The calcium carbonate market in Asia Pacific is likely to increase due to growing demand for plastics applications by 2027.

The paper industry in Asia Pacific, particularly in China and India, is projected to witness moderate rise in the consumption of calcium carbonate for its use as a filler, in the near future. China and India are anticipated to be key markets for calcium carbonate by 2027.

Calcium Carbonate Market: Competition Landscape

In November 2017 , Imerys completed the acquisition of Micron-Ita, a Brazil-based manufacturer of micronized ground calcium carbonates for polymer application. With this, Imerys is expected to strengthen its presence by catering to polymer applications.

, Imerys completed the acquisition of Micron-Ita, a Brazil-based manufacturer of micronized ground calcium carbonates for polymer application. With this, Imerys is expected to strengthen its presence by catering to polymer applications. In October 2017 , Minerals Technologies Inc. announced that it had entered into an agreement with PT Pindo Deli Pulp and Paper Mills, to construct a satellite PCC plant in Indonesia with an annual capacity of 80,000 metric tons.

, Minerals Technologies Inc. announced that it had entered into an agreement with PT Pindo Deli Pulp and Paper Mills, to construct a satellite PCC plant in Indonesia with an annual capacity of 80,000 metric tons. In May 2019, Minerals Technologies Inc. signed an agreement with Century Pulp & Paper, a Division of Century Textiles and Industries Limited, to install and operate a 45,000 metric ton per year satellite PCC plant in India.

Key manufacturers operating in the global calcium carbonate market include:

Imerys

Minerals Technologies Inc

Omya AG

Huber Engineered Materials

Mississippi Lime Company

Shiraishi Kogyo Kaisha Ltd

OKUTAMA KOGYO CO., LTD.

Newpark Resources Inc

Zhenjiang Jiande Longhua Plastic Chemical Co., Ltd

Yuncheng Chemical Industrial CO., Ltd

Nordkalk Corporation

Global Calcium Carbonate Industries

Calcit d.o.o

Schaefer Kalk GmbH & Co KG

Maruo Calcium Co. Ltd.

Global Calcium Carbonate Market: Segmentation

Calcium Carbonate Market by Product

Ground Calcium Carbonate Uncoated Ground Calcium Carbonate Coated Ground Calcium Carbonate

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate

Calcium Carbonate Market by End-use Industry

Paper

Plastic

Paint

Rubber

Adhesives & Sealants

Building & Construction

Others