Transparency Market Research delivers key insights for the embossed film market in its published report, which include global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast for 2020-2028. In terms of growth, the global embossed film market is projected to witness growth of 3.5% by the end of 2028, owing to increasing use of embossed film in end-use industries, such as food & beverages, automobile, home care, personal care & hygiene, building & construction, printing & stationery, and others. About these, TMR offers detailed insights and forecasts in the embossed film market report.

Embossed films have different visual appeal compared to conventional plastic films. Embossed films provide soft and cloth such as surface and have high friction resistance, which makes them ideal for applications such as flooring, liners for rubbers and tires, and back sheet films diapers and feminine napkins. The embossed film market is expected to grow followed by the push of end-use industries, such as automobile, building & construction and printing, which currently is registering a significant growth in several regions, owing to increased consumption. The decorating surface of machines with embossed films is likely to augment the market growth during the forecast period.

Use of Embossed Film in Rubber & Tire Industry to Drive Market Growth

Embossed films are used as release films in the rubber & tire industry. Embossed films help in the retention of rubber properties, along with preventing dust and foreign particles to stick from the rubber, which can spoil the quality of rubber during storage or shipment.

It is quite evident that the demand for tires is highly dependent on the growth of the automobile industry. Globally, the automotive industry has recovered from the economic crisis and is witnessing an upward trend. Furthermore, until quite recently, traditional tire makers such as Bridgestone, Michelin, and Continental were the dominant players with over 50% market share. However, the arrival of Asian players has further fragmented the tire segment across the globe. Moreover, replacement of tires is likely to boost the demand for tires. The growth in the demand for tires is likely to boost the demand for embossed films.

Embossed Films for Decorating Machines to Provide Lucrative Opportunities for Market Growth

The increased consumption of coffee across the globe is likely to increase the demand for coffee machines. In addition, rapidly growing market for on-the-go beverages, particularly caffeine infused beverages, is expected to have a direct impact on the sale of coffee machines for commercial and institutional purposes.

Embossing film is used for the exterior décor of the coffee machines, which enhances the design, color, and haptic coffee machines. Furthermore, scratch resistance is one of the attractive features of embossing films, which makes it preferable for coffee machine manufacturers.

ISOFILM is an embossed film manufactured by ISOSPORT Verbundbauteile GmbH for coffee machines. This is anticipated to augment the demand for embossing films in coffee machines and provides opportunity for use of these films in other beverage or snacks dispensing machines.

Recycled Embossed Films to Reduce Environmental Hazards

Majority of embossed films is made from polyethylene resin and can be readily recycled if the material is dry and clean. With increase in demand for environmental sustainability, customers now expect to see immediate action to be taken on products or services, which cause hazardous environmental impacts. As a result, manufacturers of embossed films are now carefully considering consequences of their commercial decisions. Nowadays, customers are assertive to take decisions that they know will have a negative impact on the society or environment.

Improving and increasing recycling facilities across the globe make it easier to recycle embossed films. Resin coding systems allow material segregation and low pressure on recycling facilities. Manufacturers such as RKW SE & Oerlemans Plastics BV provide 100% recyclable embossed films to their customers, which is likely to drive environmental sustainability while serving the purpose to end users.

Embossed Film Market: Competition Landscape

The global embossed film market is highly fragmented in nature into which, the larger portion of market share is held by domestic market players. Some of the key players operating in the global embossed film market are RKW SE, Uflex Ltd, Cosmo Films Ltd, Napco National Company, Sigma Plastics Group, FSPG Hi-tech Co., Ltd, Charter NEX Films, Inc., OHISHI SANGYO CO., LTD., Oerlemans Plastics BV, ISOSPORT Verbundbauteile GmbH, Wiman Corporation,Aintree Plastics Ltd, C. E. Shepherd Company, Skymark Packaging International Limited, and Hi-Tech Packaging (India) Private Limited.

The tier structure is formulated on the basis of segmental revenue and market share of companies. As per the tier structure, RKW SE, Sigma Plastics Group, and FSPG Hi-tech Co., Ltd are the tier 1 players in the embossed film market. These players are focusing on widening their product portfolio for multiple applications to gain a competitive edge in the market. Tier 2 players include Charter NEX Films, OHISHI SANGYO CO., LTD., Uflex Ltd, and Napco National Company.