Adaptogens Market: Introduction

A recent study published by Transparency Market Research on the adaptogens market includes global industry analysis and opportunity assessment for 2020-2030. Revenue generated from the global adaptogens market is expected to be ~US$ 10.3 Bn in 2020, which is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~6.8%, to reach US$ 23.4 Bn by 2030.

Increasing Awareness about Health Benefits Associated with Adaptogens to Boost Growth

Adaptogens protect the body from physical and mental stress, and upkeep the tolerance for mental as well as physical exhaustion. Adaptogens improve mental focus by regulating the action of the pituitary gland, adrenal glands, and hypothalamus.

Adaptogens build resistance to mental and physical stress and improves mental and physical stamina. Adaptogens act as a buffer between stresses and body’s coping mechanism of the adrenal glands. Due to these remarkable abilities, adaptogens develop energy, vitality, health, as well as the intellect of well-being.

For instance, Rhodiola– an adaptogenic herb that maintains the level of neurotransmitters of the brain, such as dopamine, adrenaline, acetylcholine, and serotonin, minimizes the stress. These herbs prevent enzymes, such as monoamine oxidase from disrupting various neurotransmitters. Rhodiola is another adaptogens that regulates cortisol– a stress hormone, which can adversely affect blood sugar and blood pressure regulation.

Anti-ageing Properties of Adaptogens-based Cosmetics & Skin Care to Boost Sales

Adaptogens are herbs that protect the body from degeneration; they help the body to adapt from the daily life strains and neutralize functions by restoring homeostasis. Some of them have a complete effect, whereas others have specific systems. Most adaptogens also control the metabolism of cells and strengthen immunity. In ancient times, Chinese soldiers used to have adaptogen-based products before the battle. Moreover, Tibetan monks used adaptogens to survive with less food. Apart from this, the expansion of the cosmetic and personal care industry has led to strategic shift in the industry, such as combinations of cosmeceuticals and nutraceuticals for reversing the biological ageing process by using enriching cosmetic products with adaptogens. Apart from ageing, adaptogens are beneficial for treating eczema, acne, rosacea, and improves skin immunity.

For instance, Tulura– a New York-based company/brand that offers two botanical facial oil formulations, Cold Season and Warm Season, that heals skin; both of these products are prepared by adaptogens extracted from the fruits of Schisandra chinensis.

Expansion on Cards as Organic Tea Gains Traction

The concept of using tonic-based remedies to restore and balance health has been around for a long time. The concept of “adaptogen” is a comparatively new approach of unfolding the types of remedies that are commonly found in traditional African (Manyasi), Chinese (Qi tonic), Ayurvedic (Rasayana), Cherokee, and Tibetan medicine. Today’s lifestyle has become hectic and is full of stress due to which consumers are looking for organic, healthy, and plant-based products to maintain the balance of their daily life. Organic adaptogens are mostly derived from various plants such as ginseng, ashwagandha, Chaga mushroom, basil, and turmeric, among others. This plant-based herbal tea provides the relaxation of mind and body. Due to these health benefits, the market for adaptogen-based tea is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.

Global Adaptogens Market: Segmentation

Adaptogens Market by Nature

Natural/Organic

Synthetic

Adaptogens Market by Source

Ashwagandha

Ginseng

Astragalus

Cordyceps

Turmeric

Holy Basil

Others

Adaptogens Market by End Use

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Animal Feed

Adaptogens Market by Sales Channel

Direct/B2B

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Health & Wellness Stores

Other Retailing Format

Online Retailing