Nail polish shaker is a device which perfectly shakes the nail lacquer bottle for smooth application of nail polish. These devices can be connected by electric cord and some are battery powered devices. The nail polish bottle shaker produces even consistency of gel without bubbles in the nail polish. Growing fashion trends and increasing usage of nail colors is expected to drive the global nail polish shaker market during the forecast period.

Growth of Global Fashion and Nail Care Industry to Drive the Global Nail Polish Shaker Market

The growing influence of beauty and fashion on women is expected to positively impact the global nail polish shaker market during the forecast period. Nowadays, women are adopting different nail colors and nail art trends due to social media and fashion industry influence. A thriving nail salon industry and growing usage of nail colors among young girls is anticipated to drive the growth of the nail polish shaker market. Rising disposable incomes have changed shopping preferences of consumers. Nail polish shakers apply the nail color with proper consistency without bubble formation in the colored gel. A smooth nail color is needed during the application process. The growing beauty and fashion industry is expected to drive the global nail polish shaker market.

Changing Lifestyles and Increasing Demand for Nail Art to Create Better Opportunities for the Global Nail Polish Shaker Market

Adoption of nail polish shakers is increasing rapidly, as many nail salons and nail technicians require smooth and consistent nail colors during application of colors on nails. Globally changing fashion trends have increased the demand for nail art which is likely to positively affect the nail polish shaker market. The nail art industry is growing rapidly and requires different nail colors where it is necessary to use a nail polish shaker. Production of innovative nail polish shakers such as battery powered devices is projected to create better opportunities for the global nail polish shaker market in the near future. Growing penetration of nail art and rising usage of nail colors are major factors responsible for growth of the global nail polish shaker market.

Asia Pacific to Lead the Global Nail Polish Shaker Market

In terms of region, the global nail polish shaker market can be divided into North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa

The nail polish shaker market in Europe includes Germany, the U.K., France, and Rest of Europe. North America comprises Canada, the U.S., and Rest of North America. The nail polish shaker market in Asia Pacific includes India, Japan, China, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The South America nail polish shaker market can be segmented into Brazil and Rest of South America. Middle East & Africa covers GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific is likely to witness maximum demand for nail polish shakers, followed by North America, from 2019 to 2027. A growing nail color industry is the major factor projected to drive the nail polish shaker market.

Key Manufacturers Operating in the Global Market

Key manufacturers operating in the global nail polish shaker market are:

Tianjin Hua-Ying Printing Co.,Ltd.

Jinhua Yisin Electric Appliance Co., Ltd

Elite99 Nail Polish Shaker

Shenzhen Beauty360 Technology Co., Limited