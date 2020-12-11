A wooden shed is a traditional type of shed, available in a wide range of customized sizes and shapes.

is a traditional type of shed, available in a wide range of customized sizes and shapes. Wooden sheds are visually appealing and used for storage, living, protection of pets, and as workshops. These sheds are also essential for storage and multipurpose usage.

Rising dependency on these sheds by users to store gardening equipment and their usage in parking areas, has influenced the demand for wooden sheds; this is likely to drive the growth of the wooden shed market during the forecast period.

Rapid Growth in the Construction Sector

Increasing construction in the residential and agricultural sector globally is leading to demand for wooden sheds. Rising popularity of environmental-friendly animal sheds, parking sheds, garden sheds, and storage sheds has spurred growth of the wooden shed market. Easy availability of wooden material with the ability to be naturally resistant to moisture and external environment damage is likely to drive demand for wooden sheds. In addition, wood sheds are easier to customize by adding windows, doors, shelving, or exterior trim as it can be cut and drilled easily by using commonly available tools.

Presence of Numerous Substitutes

Availability of sheds in different materials such as metal and plastic at affordable prices is likely to impact the growth of the wooden shed market. These are found to be more durable and long lasting as compared to wooden sheds. Easy availability of these materials at competitively cheaper prices is leading to their usage in building sheds. In addition, rising awareness about the usage of plastic and metal sheds in parking areas, restaurants, and other commercial spaces is also a major reason hampering the overall growth of the wooden shed market.

Europe a Potential Market for Wooden Sheds

The global wooden shed market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA)

North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the wooden shed market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, the market in Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the wooden shed market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The wooden shed market in South America is segmented into Brazil and Rest of South America.

Europe is expected to remain a potential market for wooden sheds owing to rapid growth in demand for sheds across the region.

Key Players Operating in the Wooden Shed Market

The global wooden shed market is consolidated in nature due to presence of global and regional players to meet the requirements of end-users.

A few of the key players operating in the global wooden shed market are:

Arrow Storage Products

Backyard Products

Cedarshed

Craftsman

Keter (US Leisure)

Lifetime Products