Canvas shoes are made from coarse cloth obtained from hemp. Canvas is used in boards, tents, shoes etc. Canvas shoes are basic casual shoes made with a canvas upper, and rubber, fiber, or leather sole.

Women’s canvas shoes are available in different styles, from sneakers to slip on and pumps. Women’s canvas shoes are stylish, versatile, come in different shapes and sizes, and are available in almost every color which makes them an attractive option.

Growth in disposable income, increasing spending power, change in lifestyle, and availability of customized services have led to increase in demand for women's canvas shoes. Considering these factors, the women's canvas shoes market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Key Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities of the Global Women’s Canvas Shoes Market

With the evolution in the fashion industry, the purpose of footwear has changed and it is no longer limited to just protecting the feet. Women’s canvas shoes can be worn at the gym, while playing tennis, basketball, or any indoor sport, and in hot weather. The main advantage of women’s canvas shoes are that they are not limited to a particular clothing and can be paired with any outfit ranging from denims and tracksuits, to skirts and dresses. Women’s increasing interest in fitness is set to boost the demand for canvas shoes. The demand for women’s canvas shoes is mainly related to income, urbanization, population, and sports & fitness.

The influence of social media has led to many manufacturers starting an online business. They also provide customized footwear. This kind of service is expected to further drive the market. Manufacturers replicate the footwear worn by famous models. The increase in social events, parties, and gatherings is also likely to lead to the rise in demand for women’s canvas shoes.

The restraint to the market is the lack of cushioning and shock absorption which makes the shoes unsuitable for prolonged outdoor sports. Improvement in quality and comfort is projected to create business opportunities in the coming years.

Women’s canvas shoes are affordable, easy to clean, easy to maintain, and can be washed in the machine; hence the market for women’s canvas shoes is anticipated to expand during the forecast period.

North America to Lead the Global Women’s Canvas Shoes Market

Geographically, the global women’s canvas shoes market can be divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

North America is expected to hold dominant share of the global women’s canvas shoes market, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. Europe is a well-known supplier of footwear machinery and equipment.

Asia Pacific is likely to be an attractive market for the growth of women’s canvas shoes during the forecast period. The global women’s canvas shoes market is competitive due to the presence of large number of global and regional players.

Key Manufacturers Operating in the Global Women Canvas Shoes Market

The market is fragmented with the presence of many regional manufacturers.

Leading players operating in the global women’s canvas shoes market include:

Adidas AG

Converse

Diesel

Dorothy Perkins

DressBerry

Puma SE

Skechers USA, Inc.

The ALDO Group

United Colors of Benetton