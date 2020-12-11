Robotic EV fast charging is a unit or device that helps to charge an electric vehicle. The various components for autonomous charging, including high power 360 degree connector, witness significant demand across the globe, which in turn is estimated to boost the robotic EV fast charging station market.

Key Drivers of Global Robotic EV Fast-Charging Station Market

Increasing in demand for electric vehicles across the globe is projected to boost the robotic EV fast-charging station market. Increase in government investment to develop charging infrastructure, which offers significant opportunities to various vehicle manufacturers to expand their business across the globe, is estimated to further propel the robotic EV fast-charging station market across the globe. In March 2019, electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla developed the world’s largest grid of connected batteries, which is anticipated to boost the robotic EV fast-charging station market across the globe.

Rise in demand for robotic fast charging station to reduce the time taken to charge the vehicle is likely to fuel the robotic EV fast-charging station market. Increase in vehicle connectivity and most of the robots are connected via mobile application would help to connect the vehicle while charging the vehicle, which is likely to drive the robotic EV fast-charging station market across the globe.

Europe and North America to hold prominent share of global robotic EV fast-charging station market

Europe is projected to hold a major share of the global robotic EV fast-charging station market due to an increase in the demand for electric vehicles across the region. Stringent rules and regulations across the region regarding vehicle emission are likely to boost the robotic EV fast-charging station market in Europe. Furthermore, Europe has presence of major original equipment manufacturers as well as tier-1 suppliers including Robert Bosch GmbH and Siemens who have major facilities that undertake research and development on charging speed and cable connector type. This is anticipated to propel the robotic EV fast-charging station market in Europe.

Followed by Europe, North America is projected to hold a significant share of the global robotic EV fast-charging station market due to the presence of developed countries including the U.S. and Canada who have invested majorly in the development of electric charging infrastructure. Government enacted various emission norms to reduce air pollution due to existing vehicles and to boost the transport have prompted industries to develop a charging infrastructure, which is likely to further boost the robotic EV fast-charging station market in North America.

Key Players Operating in Global Robotic EV Fast-Charging Station Market

The global robotic EV fast-charging station market is highly concentrated owing to the presence of top manufacturers. A few of the key players operating in the global robotic EV fast-charging station market are:

BYD Auto

Tesla

Siemens

Robert Bosch GmbH

ABB Group

VOLTERIO GmbH

Blink Charging Co.

Delta Electronics Inc.

Charge Point Inc.

Valent Power

KUKA AG

Volkswagen