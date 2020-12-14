Bone marker tests are performed to evaluate the health of the bone by measuring the number of bone markers in the body. Bone marker tests help to determine the metabolic bone diseases such as osteoporosis, Paget disease, etc. Usually, bone diseases are the silent disease which might not display early symptoms, making bone marker tests important for their diagnosis such as risks of fractures. Four main bone markers are tested for evaluating the health of the bone, which are s-BALP, s-PINP, u-NTX, and s-ßCTX. The time of sample collection significantly affects the result of the bone marker tests as few bone markers create false results in different times of the day. Currently, Working Group on Bone Marker Standards (WG-BMS), a joint effort by the International Federation of Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine (IFCC) and the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) are working to identify consensus reference standards for bone marker tests. Bone marker tests basically measure the rate of increase or decrease in the bone turnover marker that is bone reabsorbed or formation.

According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, osteoporosis causes more than 8.9 million fractures each year globally. The incidence of osteoporotic fracture is very high, that is one every 3 seconds. Moreover, the worldwide incidence of fracture in men is estimated to witness growth by 310% and 240% in women, by 2050 as compared to rates in 1990. Such rapidly increasing incidences of bone diseases are expected to drive the bone marker test market with a high CAGR over the forecast period. The risk of bone disease increases with multiple folds by the aging process. Therefore, the increasing geriatric population is considered to propel the demand for bone marker test market over the forecast years. More and more manufacturers are entering the bone marker test market and have their bone market tests with differentiating features under regulatory approval procedure pipeline. On the contrary, lack of awareness about the importance of bone marker tests may hamper the rapid expansion of the bone marker test market over the forecast period. Additionally, limited laboratory resources and infrastructure can become a restraint in the growth of the bone marker test market.

Tentatively, the global bone marker test marker is segmented on the basis of the sample, product type, bone marker, application, and end user,

Based on Sample, the global bone marker test market is segmented into:

Blood

Urine

Based on Product type, the global bone marker test market is segmented into:

Immunoassay Analyzer Systems

Kits

ELISA

EIA

Flow Assay Kit

Radioimmunoassay

Based on Bone Marker, the global bone marker test market is segmented into:

s-BALP

s-PINP

u-NTX

s-ßCTX

Deoxypyridinoline Cross-Links (Dpd)

Pyridinium Cross-Links (Pyd)

Other

Based on Application, the global bone marker test market is segmented into:

Osteoporosis

Osteopenia

Osteopetrosis

Paget Disease

Bone Remodeling

Hormone Monitoring

Rickets

Renal Osteodystrophy

Other

Based on End User, the global bone marker test market is segmented into:

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Reference Laboratories

Research Institutes

The global bone marker test market is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing burden of bone and bone-related diseases worldwide and increasing demand for their early diagnosis. On the basis of sample, blood and urine segments are expected to share almost equal share in the bone marker test market as per the instrument and kit requirement. Kits segment in product type is expected to grow with high CAGR owing to lower cost and increasing demand for the product type. On the basis of bone marker, s-PINP and Deoxypyridinoline Cross-Links (Dpd) segments are expected to be the largest contributors in the terms of revenue share in bone marker test market over the forecast period. Osteoporosis is one of the highest prevalent condition is projected to account for maximum market share in the bone marker test market. As per the end users of bone marker tests, reference laboratories are expected to represent high incremental opportunities over the forecast period.

Geographically, the European and American bone marker test market is expected to be most lucrative owing to higher healthcare expenditure and faster adoption of innovative products. Additionally Europe, North America, and Latin America account for more than 50% of global bone fractures, creating better opportunities for growth of bone marker test market in the regions. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, Africa accounts for the highest prevalence of rickets and Latin American number of hip fractures is estimated to increase by 700% for the geriatric population by 2015. However, due to lower spending on healthcare and the absence of manufacturers, these regions are expected to display slow growth in the bone marker test market over the forecast period. Bone marker test marker in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with high CAGR over the forecast period owing to the emergence of key players in the region through collaborations and mergers. Australia’s hip fracture rate is increasing by 40% every decade, luring the manufacturers in bone marker test market in the region.

Some of the players operating in the global bone marker test market are ,

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Diploma plc

Orion Diagnostica Oy

Meso Scale Technologies

LLC

Immunodiagnostic Systems Hld

DiagnosTechs, Inc.

Siemens AG

Quidel Corporation

Beckman Coulter Inc.

DiaSorin S.p.A.

BioLegend, Inc.

