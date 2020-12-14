Commercially available infrared based human milk analyzers are being available that analyze the macronutrient content of human milk. Initially, milk analyzers were first developed for the dairy industry. However, later human milk analyzers made inroads to for analyzing macronutrients in human milk and thus named as “human milk analyzers”. Human milk analyzers are able to measure and validate a number of human milk samples. Human milk analyzers results for numerous milk samples obtained from different individuals provide a broad range of variation in macronutrient content in premature and term milk. In such cases, healthcare professionals are required to test the milk’s nutrient content using human milk analyzers so as to suggest nutritional care for infants. The test data from human milk analyzers help the healthcare professionals and parents to make appropriate decisions to enhance macronutrient content in human milk based on the infant needs.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/27511

In many of the recent development of human milk analyzers market, “Human Milk Analyzers” form Miris received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) clearance on December 2018 for commercial marketing of its product into the human milk analyzers market. Miris’s human milk analyzers is a new diagnostic tool that can measure nutrients of human milk such as the concentration of carbohydrate, fat, protein, and energy. This new human milk analyzers provide healthcare professionals with some of the key information and help them to manage the nutritional content required for newborns & young infants who have had improper growth due to premature birth or due to some medical birth complexities.

The global market for human milk analyzers is segmented on basis of product type, end user and geography.

On the basis of product type, the human milk analyzers market is segmented into

Near-IR milk analyzers

Mid-IR milk analyzers

On the basis of end user, the human milk analyzers market is segmented into

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Home Care Settings

Others

To receive Methodology request here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/27511

IR based Human milk analyzers are considered to be the fastest growing market which provides a huge market opportunity for existing as well as to new human milk analyzers manufacturers. Human milk analyzers with new and modern configuration are introduced for clinical testing analysis. Although, human milk analyzers have the potential to measure both fat & protein content of milk, however, still there is a need for improvement. Many studies have suggested that human milk analyzers measurement of protein and fat in milk yields noticeable results, which can be used to achieve fortification outcomes. The ability of the human milk analyzers to quantify the macronutrient content in human milk makes it one of the bestselling device in neonatal healthcare globally. However, one of the major drawbacks of human milk analyzers is its inability to accurately measure lactose content, which is the major energy contributor of in human milk. In order to suffice the problem, the human milk analyzers need major manufacturing revision and modification such as adding extra spectrum information and modification of optical unit. Besides, with the newly-emerging and growing concept of target fortification, advanced and improved version of human milk analyzers can pave the way for optimal postnatal milk nutrition.

To receive extensive list of important regions, Request TOC here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/27511

Both North America and European regions are anticipated to be the leaders in global human milk analyzers market. Based on robust technology, demand for human milk analyzers for detection of macronutrient content in the human milk will continue to drive the growth of human milk analyzers market in these regions. However, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR growth in the forecast period. Moreover, emerging nations such as China, India, and Brazil are likely profitable markets for leading manufacturers in human milk analyzers. It is likely due to an increase in healthcare infrastructure, increase awareness in neonatal care and growing manufacturing hub for regional and leading manufacturers. However, the market for human milk analyzers in Latin America and the Middle East and African regions are estimated to show stagnant growth over the forecast period due to low product penetration.

Examples of some of the key players present in the global Human Milk Analyzers market are

Organogenesis, Inc.

Mölnlycke Health Care

Braun Melsungen AG

Smith & Nephew

Medtronic

Zimmer Biomet

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

About Us

Persistence Market Research is a U.S.-based full-service market intelligence firm specializing in syndicated research, custom research and consulting services. Persistence Market Research boasts market research expertise across the Healthcare, Chemicals and Materials, Technology and Media, Energy and Mining, Food and Beverages, Semiconductor and Electronics, Consumer Goods, and Shipping and Transportation industries. The company draws on its multi-disciplinary capabilities and high pedigree team of analysts to share data that precisely corresponds to clients’ business needs.

Persistence Market Research stands committed to bringing more accuracy and speed to clients’ business decisions. From ready-to-purchase market research reports to customized research solutions, its engagement models are highly flexible without compromising on its deep-seated research values.

Contact Us:

Sourabh KJ

305 Broadway

7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

United States

U.S.A – Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com