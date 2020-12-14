The tooth is a biological organ and consists of multiple tissues including the cementum, dentin, enamel, and pulp. Dental caries, Periodontal disease, and tooth fracture are the three main factor for tooth loss. Tooth Regeneration is the specialty concerned with the treatment of dental diseases such as a cavity, periodontal disease and fracture of the tooth. Dental caries is also known as tooth decay is the main oral health problems in most of the industrialized countries. Facial trauma also the major cause of tooth loss. Tooth loss leads to people mentally and physically disturb and it also affect the self-confidence and quality of life. Tooth regeneration is the process of individual tissue and the whole tooth development. Basically, it is the process of restoring the loss of natural teeth. Tooth regeneration is stem cell-based regenerative medical procedure which is used in stem cell biology sector and tissue engineering. There are two approaches used in the build of new whole teeth, in vivo implantation of tooth germ cells which were previously generated from stem cells and grow in vitro cells and another organotypic culture is an appropriate technique for the generation of teeth. The process of tooth regeneration imitates the natural tooth development using stem cells. In another way instead of whole teeth regeneration, Different part of the teeth regenerates such as Enamel regeneration, Dentin regeneration, Pulp regeneration, and periodontal regeneration.

Globally increasing incidence and prevalence of dental problems such as a cavity, periodontal disease, and tooth fracture are the major factors driving the growth of the Tooth Regenerations market. Innovative new techniques in Tooth regeneration such as cell homing, cell transplantation is expected to increase the acceptance of Tooth Regenerations. Tooth regeneration not only regrowth the entire tooth but also the restoration of individual components of the tooth such as dentin, cementum, enamel and dental pulp and these individual regeneration process is anticipate the boost the market growth of tooth regeneration market. Dental implantation also increases the growth of tooth regeneration market. People are very keen interested in the tooth regeneration and they are also giving more importance to the aesthetic aspects of dental products, which is expected to increase the Tooth Regenerations and dental market over the forecast period. The increasing demand for a customized Tooth Regeneration with the specifications and other dental decorative installations is the key factor anticipated to propel the demand for Tooth Regenerations worldwide.

The Global Tooth Regenerations market is segmented on the basis of application, Demographics, technique and by End user

Based on the Application type Tooth Regenerations market is segmented as:

Dentin

Pulp

Enamel

Based on the Demographic Tooth Regenerations market is segmented as:

Geriatric

Adults

Middle-Aged

Based on the Technique, Tooth Regenerations market is segmented as:

Cell transplantation

Cell homing

Based on the end user Tooth Regenerations market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Dental Clinics

aesthetics

Others

According to WHO, approx.30% the geriatric population is affected by the complete loss of teeth. Rapidly increasing Dental cavities and periodontal diseases are the major drivers in the Tooth Regenerations market. The global Tooth Regenerations market by application is expected to be dominated the market of Tooth Regenerations, out of which Enamel segment is expected to generate maximum revenue share over the forecast period. By end user, Tooth Regenerations market is expected to be dominated by dental clinics and hospitals. The manufacturers in the concerned market are focusing on manufacturing advanced products for better patient compliance and make the procedure easier. The market of tooth regeneration is anticipated to boost by stem cell regeneration technology

The global Tooth Regenerations market is expected to be dominated by North America due to higher adoption and significant geriatrics population which also increase the demand for dental service for Dental caries and Periodontal disease. Europe is expected to be the second most lucrative Tooth Regenerations market due to rising funds for research for the growing patient population. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing Tooth Regenerations market due to rapidly increasing incidence of dental surgery, general prosthetic fixation. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to be the least lucrative market due to Low awareness regarding the use of Tooth Regenerations technology and comparatively less developed healthcare infrastructure in major regions.

Examples of some of the market participants in the global Tooth Regenerations market identified are DENTSPLY Implant, Unilever, Datum Dental, Institut Straumann AG, Keystone Dental, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Wright Medical Group N.V., Integra LifeSciences, CryoLife, Inc, BioMimetic Therapeutics, Inc, Cook Group and among others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

