Global UHT Milk Market: Snapshot

UHT milk has gained traction among global population in recent years. The key reason behind this high popularity is said to be its longer shelf life. When fresh milk is processed under high temperatures, it is called as UHT (ultra high temperature) milk. China has been the key consumer of UHT milk from last few years. Increased demand for this food product signifies lucrative avenues for this market in China. Key vendors are growing their efforts to make their position strong in the global UHT milk market. Introduction of new products at lower prices is one of such efforts attracting major population from low economic status. This move is opening new avenues of market growth.

An upcoming research report from TMR on the UHT Milk market offers comprehensive analysis of key elements of this market together with demand dynamics. Besides, it offers reliable information on potential growth avenues. The report gives valuable insights of the said market for the forecast period of 2019–2028. As a result, in-depth study of UHT Milk market in the report works as a valuable guide for market’s key entities. It assists them in making strategic business moves to propel their businesses.

Global UHT Milk Market: Growth Dynamics

Urban population is more inclined toward following western culture than people in rural area. In recent years, there is tremendous rise in urban population in developing countries. This has triggered adoption of western culture in these regions. As a result, there is swift increase in demand for UHT milk in developing countries such as China.

Poor cold chain maintenance in developing countries is one of the key reasons that are a driving factor for UHT milk market. This food product is processed under high temperature, which makes it suitable to store at room temperature without the risk of bacterial growth. Thus, UHT milk does not need to maintain the clod chain. This key specialty is pushing major population from hostels and other places with no refrigeration facility to shift toward using UHT milk.

In recent times, there is rise in trend of consuming food outside homes. For instance, there is increase in consumption of milk in schools, gymnasiums, and sports field. This growing trend is making the way for the promising growth of the UHT milk market. However, higher price of UHT milk as compared to regular milk and loss of nutritional values during processing of this product are hindering the market growth. In addition, unorganized milk market is one of the key restraining factors slowing down the growth of the global UHT milk market.

Global UHT Milk Market: Notable Development and Competitive Analysis

Many initiatives from government and private organizations are supporting the development of the UHT milk market. A case in point is announcement by Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma). The organization stated that it is launching a new factory for UHT milk production. This move is driving the market in Asia Pacific region.

The global UHT Milk market is moderately fragmented. Due to presence of numerous global and local vendors, the competition level is highly intense. The list of key players in the market includes:

Parmalat S.p.A

Dairy Partners Americas Brasil Ltda

DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH

Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller GmbH & Co. KG

S.A.B. de C.V.

Candia

Grupo Lala

Global UHT Milk Market: Regional Assessment

On regional front, Asia Pacific represents itself as one of the prominent regions. Presence of emerging economies such as China and India works as a key element boosting demand for UHT milk. China is one of the key consumers of this product. Growing population in this region is expected to push the demand in the upcoming period. Besides, North America and Europe also demonstrate lucrative avenues for the global UHT milk market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

