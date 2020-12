Panniculectomy is a surgical procedure which works to remove the loose, hanging fat and skin which commonly develops in an individual after significant reduction of weight. Panniculectomy removes pannus which is excess skin and tissue in the lower abdomen, the excess skin is known as apron. Panniculectomy is recommended usually to patients who lost 100lbs or more in short period of time. Patients with large pannus may afflicted by conditions such as back problems ulcers, skin breakdown, trouble walking or standing and rashes where panniculectomy is the remedy for the problem. Panniculectomy is invasive surgical procedure which take three to five hours. Horizontal incision runs from hip with downward curve and vertical incision from below the sternum to the pubic area. Overhanging skin or fat is removed and the remaining skin is pulled and sutured together. Stitches are removed after one week of the surgery. General anesthesia is given to the patient undergoing panniculectomy.

Obesity and overweight is one of the most important public health problems in the recent years. Increasing obesity owing to adoption of unhealthy lifestyle is major factor which spur the growth of panniculectomy market. Increasing popularity of bariatric surgery and alternative procedure to lose weight drive the market of panniculectomy in the near future. Increasing number of cosmetic procedures and increasing awareness regarding weight loss surgeries spur the market of panniculectomy in the forecast period. Innovation in technology and adoption of noninvasive technology in the developed nation propel the market growth of panniculectomy. Increasing in the end user segment is one of the factor driving the market of panniculectomy in recent years. High cost associated with the surgery, after surgery complications and less adoption of panniculectomy surgery in the developing and under developed economies restraints the market growth of panniculectomy.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected]

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/25255

The global panniculectomy market is segmented on basis of end user and geography.

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Outpatient Surgery Center Dermatology Clinics

Segmentation by Geography North America Latin America Europe Asia-Pacific Excluding China China Middle East & Africa



Rising prevalence of obesity globally and increasing demand of minimally invasive techniques in the cosmetic surgery drive the market of panniculectomy. Increasing awareness and rising adoption of new product and techniques in the emerging market will majorly drive the market of panniculectomy in forecast period. Increasing emphasis on the new technology in cosmetic procedure fuel the growth of panniculectomy market in the near future. Increasing number of dermatology clinics in the developing economies will further increase the panniculectomy market in the forecast period.

To receive extensive list of important regions, Request Methodology here @

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/25255

The North America market for panniculectomy market holds the largest revenue share, due to increasing prevalence of obesity and disease related to obesity. Favorable reimbursement scenario and increasing adoption of new technology and increase research and development drive the market of panniculectomy in North America. Europe accounts for the second large revenue share in the global panniculectomy market, owing to increasing prevalence of disease related to obesity and increasing cosmetic procedures. Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth, due to rising patient awareness, increasing adoption of unhealthy lifestyle leading to increased obesity among people and improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries such as India. China is expected to register significant growth, owing to increasing aging population. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are projected to exhibit slow growth in panniculectomy market, owing to lack of awareness and high cost associated with the procedure.

Examples of some of the key service provider present in the global Panniculectomy Market are Poser MD, Mercy, Atlantic Surgical Associates PA, Virginia Mason Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic, Raffles Medical Group, Aetna Inc. among others.

You Can Request for TOC Here @

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/25255

Explore Extensive Coverage of PMR`s Life Sciences & Transformational Health Landscape

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.

Contact us:

Naved Beg

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – [email protected]

Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com