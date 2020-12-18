Newnan, Georgia – On December 16, 2020, the Georgia Department of Economic Development named Poriferous, LLC the winner of the 2020 GLOBE award for Exporter of the Year, Small Business. The award recognizes companies that have entered new international markets during the past year. Previous winners include Aventure Aviation and Hydro Dynamics, Inc.

“We’re thrilled and honored to receive this award from the great State of Georgia,” says Aaron Noble, founder and CEO of Poriferous. “Our Su-Por orbital implant products are designed and produced in-house, and we’re looking forward to expanding further into international markets to help surgeons and their patients.”

Deputy Commissioner for International Trade, Mary Waters, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Pat Wilson, and International Trade Manager, Maxine Bier were on-site to award the honor to the company. Noble and the staff also treated their visitors to a presentation on the implants and the work they do at their Newnan, Georgia headquarters.

About Poriferous:

Poriferous, LLC makes several types of porous polyethylene surgical implants. The company provides both off-the-shelf and Patient-Specific implants to medical professionals, surgeons, and others who treat patients surgically. CEO Aaron Noble is particularly proud of the world’s first patient-specific ear implants that are primarily used by surgeons to treat children who have microtia, or “micro-ear.”

