Miss Supreme America, Randa Taha Joins Call for End to Pornhub’s Sex Trafficking Videos

Bydrperdy

Dec 22, 2020
The popular Tik Tok personality joined the viral #Traffickinghub Movement, Now Two Million Strong, Aimed at Seeing Pornhub Shut Down for Allegedly Enabling and Profiting from Rape and Sex Trafficking

12/18/20 – There’s so much more to Randa Taha’s life than the titles bestowed upon her by her successes. While many know her as Miss Supreme America 2021 and a TikTok sensation, her advocacy work supporting others should perhaps be her most distinguishing feature.Randa has joined the calls for end to Pornhub’s sex trafficking videos. Through a video shared on her social media accounts, Miss Randa joined the viral #Traffickinghub Movement calling for the shutdown of the pornography site for allegedly enabling and profiting from rape and sex trafficking.

With signers from 192 countries, anti-trafficking expert Laila Mickelwait’s “Traffickinghub” petition to shut down Pornhub for allegedly enabling and profiting from the sex trafficking and rape of women and children has surpassed two million signatures.

Joining the movement, Miss Randa said “Child sex trafficking and abuse is a heinous crime, yet one of the largest pornography websites in the world have been found to be profiting from and allowing such content to be published on their website. Pornhub. Large amount of evidence found throughout the years stating that porn hub allows child trafficking to occur on their website, and many cases have been confirmed. Victims, like Rose Kalemba, a 14 year old girl who was raped and abused for 12 hours on camera, had to relive that horror when she discovered a video of her sexual abuse was published on Pornhub. It’s time to stop this, it is time to hold Pornhub accountable for making it easy for users to upload such crimes for the sake of profits”.

To watch her response to the #Traffickinghub Movement, go online to:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CIr6pLegs9b/?igshid=xrsjl4586mid

 

You can also follow and support Randa’s journey on her social media pages:

 

Follow Her on Instagram: @_randataha

Follow Her on Tiktok: @_randataha

 

Media Contact:

Universal Misses Media Marcelo Modesto 0000000 [email protected] USA

By drperdy

