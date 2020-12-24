Utah youth activist Jacob J Wood also known as his nickname “Jwood”, started EndTheVape Health Initiative a non-Profit aimed at ending the youth vaping epidemic in America.

EndTheVape Health Initiative is a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to ending vaping among young people.

Its goal according to Jwood is to educate young people about vaping and expose the practices of vaping companies such as JUUL

According to the NIH More than 44,000 students in a 2018 annual survey of drug, alcohol, and cigarette use in 8th, 10th, and 12th graders, about 37% of 12th graders reported vaping in 2018, compared with 28% in 2017.

With education programs such as speakers that teach during school assemblies, the initiative is meant to help end the addictive practice of vaping – thus saving many lives in the process. EndTheVape is a 501(c)3 so all donations are tax-deductible

Media Contact:

EndTheVape

138 E 12300 S

Unit #671

Draper, UT 84020

Phone no: +1 (202) 946-4865

Email id: [email protected]

About EndTheVape:

A 501(c) 3 youth run organization, EndTheVape Health Initiative is intended to end the practice of vaping that has assumed epidemic proportions among young people, particularly Generation Z.

For further information or inquiries, visit the website https://www.endthevape.com/

This release was published on openPR.