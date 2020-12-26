Vikings vs Saints live stream: How to watch NFL week 16 game online. It’s time for the Christmas Day Vikings vs Saints live stream, and it’s looking like it should be a gift New Orleans. The Saints today get an opportunity at payback for season-ending defeats by Minnesota in the 2017 and 2019 NFL playoffs.

The Vikings vs Saints live stream is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET/ 1:30 p.m. PT today (Friday, Dec. 25).

It’s going to be on Fox, NFL Network and Amazon Prime.

The 10-4 Saints will definitely make the playoffs this year, despite a heartbreaking 32-29 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday that kept them from clinching the NFC South title. After a crushing 33-27 defeat by the Bears, the 6-8 Vikings playoff chances are down close to nil, and oddsmakers expect them to lose this NFL live stream by 6.5 points.

Defense will be critical to watch during this NFL live stream. The Vikings’ secondary has been very weak, allowing 27.3 points per game (ranking number 23 in the NFL). Even Chicago’s pathetically weak offense, which averages just 22.5 ppg, was able to rack up 33 points against the Vikings. Things won’t get easier for Minnesota on Christmas, when they face a team that averages 28.4 ppg.

But New Orleans has been wracked with injuries to its offensive line, beginning with quarterback Drew Brees, who missed four games after a sack that broke several ribs and punctured his lung. Brees returned to face the Chiefs but was not back in top form, making only 15 of 34 passes, for a completion percentage of just 44.4 percent. Although he improved throughout the game, leading drives in the second half that brought his team within striking distance.

Brees is also running low on weapons in the field. Wide receiver Michael Thomas will be out for the rest of season due to a lingering ankle injury. Wide receivers Tre’Quan Smith and Deonte Harris have also faced injuries. But New Orleans still has the double threat of running back Alvin Kamara, the team’s leading rusher and leading pass receiver.

‘Tis the season to be ruthless. Both franchises come into today’s festive clash off the back of defeats at the weekend, but the Saints are already guaranteed qualification to the playoffs and currently lead the NFC South. The Vikings’ beating by the Bears, however, looks like a costly one, and they’ve now got to win out and hope their rivals collapse in order to get back into playoff contention. Read on as our guide explains how to get a Vikings vs Saints live stream today and watch NFL Christmas Day Football online, no matter where you are in the world right now.

That defeat for Minnesota coupled with a win for Arizona dumps the Vikings two games behind the Cardinals, who now have the NFC’s seventh and final playoff spot in their grip, and one behind the Bears. But the race isn’t officially over yet, with the Cards still to play two tricky fixtures against the 49ers and Rams, and Chicago set to face the Packers next week.

The Vikes have a straightforward-looking final game against the Lions, but lose today and their season will already be over by then.

The Saints have been enjoying a magnificent campaign but they’ve lost some momentum of late, in part because of a big injury to Drew Brees, and in part because they had to play the Chiefs at the weekend.

Brees finally made his return to the field in the defeat, but didn’t look comfortable at all, failing to complete a pass until the second quarter. Understandable really, considering the 41-year-old broke 11 of his ribs last month.

That should give the Vikings a glimmer of Christmas hope, but the Saints have motivation of their own, with the Seahawks threatening to leapfrog them in the standings. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch the Vikings vs Saints online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are for Christmas Day Football.

The Minnesota Vikings travel to New Orleans for a Christmas Day game against the Saints with their playoff hopes dangling by a thread. But they’re not dead yet.

The Vikings need to win their final two games (at Saints, vs. Lions), need the Cardinals to lose their final two games (vs. 49ers, at Rams) and also have the Bears lose one of their final two games (at Jaguars, vs. Packers).

The Saints, meanwhile, are in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. After a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Drew Brees’ return to the starting lineup, the Saints still trail the Packers by a game for the coveted first-round bye in the playoffs. But the Seattle Seahawks are lurking in the No. 3 spot and could slide up should the Saints slip up down the stretch

How to watch Vikings vs Saints live stream with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you’ve had to leave your own “bubble” — or you can’t get FOX, the NFL Network or Amazon Prime where you are for some strange reason — and you can’t watch the Vikings vs Saints live streams you want, you’re not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won’t hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We’ve tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and IPVanish’s low pricing is shocking.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we’re impressed by the service’s ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There’s a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not satisfied.

Vikings vs Saints live streams in the US

In the US, Vikings vs Saints is going to be broadcast on Fox and the NFL Network, which are available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV. The game starts at 4:30 p.m. ET/ 1:30 p.m. PT Friday, December 25.

It’s also going to be on Amazon Prime Video.

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn’t include CBS or NFL RedZone).

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you’ll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That’s why it’s one of the best streaming services.

It’s a case of “you get what you pay for” as Sling Orange & Blue (which you’d need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV: One of the best streaming services with NFL Network, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don’t want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It’s got a 7-day free trial so you don’t need to pay up front.

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NFL Network for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates and ESPN.

How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV

NFL Sunday Ticket: Vikings vs Saints is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket (provided that you’re not living in the market of either team). Sunday Ticket streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn’t get DirecTV service.

Vikings vs Saints live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that’s broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Vikings vs Saints.

Vikings vs Saints live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Vikings vs Saints, which airs at 9:30 p.m. BST. Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event are the standard channels for watching NFL games in the U.K. Sky Sports features more than 100 live games this season.

If you’re an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you’re not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Vikings vs Saints live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we’re going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Vikings vs Saints live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.