Live Streaming for the 2021 Fiesta Bowl Oregon vs. Iowa State. Iowa State (No. 10) will face off with Oregon (No. 25) for the 2021 Fiesta Bowl on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. EST at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ.

One of the more enjoyable aspects of the college football bowl season is that it often pairs two teams in a game that have rarely, if ever, met on the football field. Such is the case with the Fiesta Bowl, which features No. 10 Iowa State and No. 25 Oregon on Saturday. The Cyclones and Ducks will be playing for the first time after two unconventional seasons.

Iowa State is coming off a tough loss in the Big 12 Championship Game to Oklahoma, falling just short of winning its first conference title since 1912. Still, there’s a lot on the line in the Fiesta Bowl. Led by running back Breece Hall and linebacker Mike Rose, the Big 12 Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, respectively, Iowa State is looking for just its third nine-win season in program history and the first since 2000.

Meanwhile, Oregon’s season was a bit more rocky. After winning three straight to start the year, the Ducks dropped their final two contests and finished second in the Pac-12 North. However, they still made it to the Pac-12 Championship Game because the division winner, Washington, was forced to withdraw because of COVID-19 issues. Oregon went on to beat USC and claim the conference’s top bowl bid. Welcome to 2020.

So which program gets to cap off its fun season with a win in a bowl game? Let’s take a closer look at what to expect when the Cyclones and Ducks link up in Glendale and the storylines to follow before making some expert picks both straight up and against the spread.

How to Watch the 2021 Fiesta Bowl Game

The kickoff time: 4:00 p.m. EST

Live TV Telecast: ESPN and ESPN Deportes

Live Stream Free: Watch Online Here

Live Radio Commentary: Available on ESPN Radio and XM Satellite Radio

Kick Off the 2021 Fiesta Bowl Saturday, 2 January with the Four Bowl Games

The Fiesta Bowl is one of the New Year’s Saturday four bowl games televised on ESPN.

Date Bowl Matchup Time (ET)

Jan. 2 Fiesta Bowl (23) NC State vs. Kentucky Noon ET.

Jan. 2 Fiesta Bowl Ole Miss vs. (11) Indiana 12:30 p.m.

Jan. 2 Fiesta Bowl (25) Oregon vs. (10) Iowa State 4:00 p.m.

Jan. 2 Orange Bowl (5) Texas A&M vs. (13) North Carolina 8:00 p.m.

Stream the 2021 Fiesta Bowl from Around the World

Canada

In Canada, you can watch the Fiesta Bowl and many other sports games through Sportsnet Now, DAZN, TSN, and a few others.

United Kingdom

In the UK, ESPN has partnered with BT Group, so fans can tune into BT Sports ESPN to watch Fiesta Bowl from the UK.

Mexico

Mexican viewers will be able to watch the Fiesta Bowl live stream free with ESPN Deportes, an American Spanish-language sports channel operated by ESPN and targeted to Hispanic communities in the United States and Mexico.

Cut the Cable Cord with Streaming from Many Devices

Cable options are geographically restricted, with no one option for the entire country and overseas. Not all cable options allow access to all games, so consider cutting the cable cord and moving to online streaming to watch the 2021 Fiesta Bowl.

Sling TV

Get the best of cable with SlingTV Orange package for only $30 USD per month, which includes ESPN. You can watch for free for 3 days, although certain restrictions apply.

AT&T TV Now

Stream TV live and on demand, anytime and anywhere from your favorite devices. Get a month-to-month subscription that can be canceled anytime. The 45-channel Plus package offers access to ESPN and many other channels.

Hulu with Live TV

If the game is in your market, Hulu with Live TV is a great option with 60-plus live TV channels, including the Fiesta Bowl game.

YouTube TV

Offers more than 85 channels of sports, entertainment, news, and more, including ESPN. There is no cable box, contracts, or hidden fees. You also get unlimited DVR space. A free trial is offered.

Live Stream the 2021 Fiesta Bowl Anywhere in the World with VPN

You can live stream sports from anywhere in the world with a Virtual Private Network (VPN), which offers a secure link between your computer and the internet that is free from snooping or interference. You can connect to a VPN and download the VPN application to your device. Then, use the VPN to connect to a server in a location where ESPN is available. Last, select a streaming service and watch the 2021 Fiesta Bowl!

Please note: In addition to using VPN, you will need to sign up for a service that offers Pay-Per-View packages, such as ESPN.

Be sure to check the legalities of using VPN in your country and for the material you wish to view, as VPNs are banned in several countries.

Is it possible to watch the 2021 Fiesta Bowl live stream free via Reddit?

In the past, communities formed on Reddit, called subreddits, which were used to stream the match for free. Reddit has banned these subreddits for copyright violations. So fans can’t watch the 2021 Fiesta Bowl via Reddit but can get valuable information.