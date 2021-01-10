Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills live stream, NFL Wild Card Playoffs, odds, TV channel, start time, how to watch. The Buffalo Bills will host the Indianapolis Colts from Bills Stadium on Saturday afternoon in the first game of Wild Card weekend. Super Wild-Card Weekend: Bills (13-3) vs. Colts (11-5) – 1 p.m. Saturday on CBS

The Bills are coming off a 30-point win over the Dolphins last Sunday where they took out the first team after halftime. Josh Allen has been incredible over the last few games and will look to continue his MVP run into the playoffs. As for the Colts, they are coming off a 14-point victory over the Jaguars last weekend. Philip Rivers has really taken control over the offense and will look for a big upset on Saturday.

Can Josh Allen and the Bills keep it rolling? This will be a fun one, here is everything you need to know to stream the action this afternoon.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills

When: Saturday, January 8

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Live Stream: CBS All Access (stream for free)

Live Stream: Hulu (stream now)

This Colts vs Bills live stream could highlight the end of a long drought for Buffalo

The Colts vs Bills live stream features a much different Bills team than we have seen this millennium. Buffalo boasts a quarterback in the MVP conversation, a league leading wide receiver and an AFC East Championship. And the oddsmakers currently favor the Bills in this NFL live stream by 6 points.

Colts vs Bills channel, start time

The Colts vs Bills live stream begins today 1:05 p.m. ET / 10:05 a.m. PT Saturday January 9 on CBS

After missing the playoffs last year, the Bills made one of the biggest splashes leading up to the 2020 season when they sent four draft picks to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for WR Stefon Diggs. The move paid off in a huge way for Buffalo. Diggs went on to lead the NFL in receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535) while setting franchise records in both categories this season.

The Bills’ receiver was not alone in rewriting the team’s record books this year. Quarterback Josh Allen threw for the most yards (4,544) and touchdowns (37) in team history, surpassing Hall of Famer Jim Kelly. Overall, Allen finished top 5 in the league in 5 major statistical categories including passer rating (107.3). Both Allen and Diggs will try to help the Bills to their first playoff victory since 1995. Diggs has been dealing with an oblique injury, but told reporters this week, “I’m fine.”

The Colts’ Jonathon Taylor finished his dominant rookie year in style last week rushing for 253 yards and two touchdowns in Indy’s playoff clinching win against the Jaguars. Taylor finished the season as the league’s 3rd leading rusher. If the Colts are going to stage an upset Saturday in Buffalo, they will need to give plenty of carries to Taylor who will be facing a bottom-tier Bills run defense that allows 4.6 yards per carry.

As Taylor makes his playoff debut, Colts quarterback, Phillip Rivers will be making his 12th postseason start. In his first year with the Colts, Rivers started every game, posting a passer rating of 97. Rivers is 5-6 in his playoff career.

It’s win or go home time in the NFL.

On Saturday, the Buffalo Bills will kickoff Super Wild Card weekend when they host the Indianapolis Colts. The matchup will be the first playoff game hosted by Buffalo since 1996.

Buffalo won the AFC East for the first time since the 1995 season and secured the AFC’s No. 2 seed after finishing 13-3. The Bills’ offense played a major role in the team’s success, finishing second in yards per game (396.4) and points per game (31.3).

Standing in Buffalo’s way to the divisional round is the Indianapolis Colts. Indianapolis claimed the AFC’s final Wild Card spot following an 11-5 campaign. Indianapolis could try to play keep away with the ball and dominate the time of possession against Buffalo to limit the Bills’ opportunities to score points. With Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines in the backfield, the Colts certainly have the ability to do so.

Saturday’s playoff game will be the first time that Bills fans will be in attendance at Bills Stadium this season. The stadium will welcome 6,700 season ticket holders as the team looks for its first playoff win under Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane. The Bills Mafia members in attendance will likely make it sound more like 67,000 fans are in stands rather than just 6,700.

If you are not one of the lucky fans who will be in attendance for the game, here is everything you need to watch or listen from home.

When

Saturday, January 9 at 1:05 p.m.

Bills Stadium

Orchard Park, New York

TV

Buffalo, NY: WIVB (CBS/4)

Rochester, NY: WROC (CBS/8)

Announce team

Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

Live stream options

fuboTV, CBS All Access, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV

Prediction: The Bills have been rolling along and look to be the hottest team in the league heading into the playoffs. I’m going to ride with Buffalo in this game, I think they win by at least a touchdown.