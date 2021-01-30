Caleb Plant vs. Caleb Truax Live Stream IN 4K Ultra HD BOXING Unlimited Access Online!!!!When Caleb Plant steps into the ring with Caleb Truax on Saturday in Los Angeles (FOX, 8 p.m. ET), he’ll be fighting for more than picking up a victory to retain his his IBF super middleweight championship. On the line for Plant is also a potential mega-payday against Canelo Alvarez.

Alvarez, the WBC and WBA champion, has announced his intention to unify all world titles in the division, and has a potential May showdown lined up with Billy Joe Saunders for the WBO belt — assuming Canelo gets past Avni Yildirim on Feb. 27. That could mean a late 2021 or early 2022 bout with Plant to unify all the belts.

Of course, all that hinges on a series of definitive results, beginning with Plant having to get through the man who once held the very same championship in Truax.

During his rise to the top of the division, Plant (20-0, 12 KO) has emerged as a budding star in the sport of boxing. While being given bigger stages, Plant has thrived and turned in some of the more impressive performances of his career. In January 2019, Plant entered the ring against Jose Uzcategui as an underdog, and two knockdowns and a dominant performance later, emerged as a world champion.

Plant would follow up his world title win with TKO victories in title defenses against Mike Lee and Vincent Feigenbutz. All this set up the fight with Truax, who many view as past his prime. As a mandatory opponent, however, he allows Plant the wiggle room to hopefully push toward the Alvarez fight.

“First things first, I’m ready to handle my business Jan. 30 against Caleb Truax,” Plant told FightHub in a recent interview. “It’ll be a back-to-back mandatory for me, which is why we’re taking this fight. That way I can do back-to-back mandatories and that leaves me a year’s worth of open and free fights, to fight whoever, wherever — and that’s to make unification fights and become first undisputed super middleweight of all time.”

Truax is a capable fighter, and his 2017 shock upset of James DeGale won him a world championship, even if DeGale won the belt back in their immediate rematch. He is, however, 37 years old, and time does catch up to fighters. Bad luck can strike a fighter as well, and Truax has experienced his share recently, including a cut due to an accidental headbutt against Peter Quillin, an Achilles injury and then a bad weight cut that scrapped a planned fight with Alfredo Angulo.

The challenger is under no illusions about his status as an underdog entering the fight, as the older fighter coming off his recent run of unfortunate situations and facing a young, hungry world champion. Still, Truax believes being the underdog is a perfect role for him.

I embrace that role,” Truax told The Ring. “It motivates me to prove everyone wrong. I see people online saying I don’t deserve the fight and I’m just another cherry pick for [Plant]. But I feel like I’m the best fighter he’s faced by far, and I think I offer something that no other fighter that he has — except for Uzcategui –- offered to him in being a former world champion and being experienced and having fought the much better fighters than he has. So I feel really good about the matchup.

Below you can have a look at the full fight card set for Saturday’s broadcast, with odds provided via William Hill Sportsbook.

Plant vs. Truax card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weight class

Caleb Plant (c) -6000

Caleb Truax +1700

IBF super middleweight title

Michael Coffie

Darmani Rock

Heavyweight

Rances Barthelemy

All Rivera

Welterweight

Joey Spencer

Isiah Seldon

Middleweight

Prediction

The odds for this fight are what they are for a reason. Even if Truax’s best days were not behind him, Plant is a terrible stylistic matchup. Plant is going to be faster, stronger, more powerful, more capable defensively, and really have every athletic advantage possible in this fight. Truax is a former world champion, and a guy who has managed to make the most out of his tools and carve out a nice career for himself. But in 2021, Plant is just too much. Still, this is a better fight than we’ve seen Plant in over his two title defenses, which were both laughably poor matchmaking, especially the Mike Lee fight. It’s hard to imagine this going any way other than Truax being outboxed, worn down and stopped in the second half of the fight. Pick: Caleb Plant via TKO8

Caleb Plant Vs. Caleb Truax: Odds, Records, Prediction. It’s possible Caleb Plant could fight Canelo Alvarez later this year. Alvarez will face Avni Yildirim next month, and he probably will meet Billy Joe Saunders a few months after that. But the second half of Alvarez’s year could be open, and assuming Plant beats Caleb Truax on Saturday night, he could hold the final piece of what Alvarez wants: the undisputed super middleweight championship. First, though, Plant has to beat Truax, something he’s favored to do. Here’s everything you need to know about Caleb Plant vs. Caleb Truax, including the odds, their records and a prediction on who will win.