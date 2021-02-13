UFC 258: Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns | Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch MMA pay-per-view (Sat., Feb. 13). It’s time for a title fight in the UFC as Kamaru Usman takes on Gilbert Burns in the main event of UFC 258. This matchup was originally set for UFC 251 last year, but was delayed after burned tested positive for COVID-19. Saturday’s event is set to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

You can watch the main event championship fight exclusively on ESPN+ pay-per-view, which does require a subscription and purchase of the fight.

How to watch UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns

You can watch the main event fights exclusively on ESPN+ pay-per-view, which does require a subscription and purchase of the fight.

Start time: Main Card PPV starts at 10 p.m. EST | Prelims: 8 p.m. | Early Prelims: 6:15 p.m.

https://www.deviantart.com/iihfworldjuniors2021/commission/Joseph-Diaz-vs-Shavkatdzhon-Rakhimov-Live-Streaming-Reddit-Free-Online-1439023

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/joseph-diaz-vs-shavkatdzhon-rakhimov-live-streaming-reddit-free-160887033/

https://wikifactory.com/@streamlive/stories/joseph-diaz-vs-shavkatdzhon-rakhimov-live-streaming-reddit-free-online-13022021-boxing

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/ufc-258-live-stream-reddit-watch-usman-vs-burns-mma-streams-160881970/

https://wikifactory.com/@streamlive/stories/ufc-258-live-stream-reddit-watch-usman-vs-burns-mma-streams-start-time-date-venue

https://www.deviantart.com/ufc258livestream/journal/UFC-258-Live-Stream-Reddit-Watch-Usman-vs-Burns-870237259

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/ufc-258-crackstreams-kamaru-usman-vs-gilbert-burns-live-stream-160882285/

https://wikifactory.com/@streamlive/stories/ufc-258-crackstreams-kamaru-usman-vs-gilbert-burns-live-stream-reddit-free-online-mma

https://www.deviantart.com/ufc258livestream/journal/UFC-258-Crackstreams-Kamaru-Usman-vs-Gilbert-Burns-870237607

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/usman-vs-burns-ufc-258-kamaru-usmangilbert-burns-live-stream-160882511/

https://wikifactory.com/@streamlive/stories/usman-vs-burns-ufc-258-kamaru-usman-gilbert-burns-livestream-reddit-free-online-2021-mma

https://www.deviantart.com/ufc258livestream/journal/Usman-vs-Burns-UFC-258-Kamaru-Usman-Gilbert-Burns-870237855

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/ufc-258-usmanburns-live-stream-reddit-watch-ufc-full-fight-160882871/

https://wikifactory.com/@streamlive/stories/ufc-258-usman-burns-live-stream-reddit-watch-ufc-full-fight-streams-start-time-date

https://www.deviantart.com/ufc258livestream/journal/UFC-258-Usman-Burns-Live-Stream-Reddit-Watch-UFC-870238128

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/the-ufc-258-usman-vs-burns-live-reddit-stream-mma-fight-card-160883090/

https://wikifactory.com/@streamlive/stories/the-ufc-258-usman-vs-burns-live-reddit-stream-mma-fight-cardmain-card-prelims-ufc-event

https://www.deviantart.com/ufc258livestream/journal/The-UFC-258-Usman-vs-Burns-Live-Reddit-Stream-MMA-870238336

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-ufc-258-live-stream-online-13th-february-mma-13022021-160883347/

https://wikifactory.com/@streamlive/stories/watch-ufc-258-live-stream-online-13th-february-mma-13022021

https://www.deviantart.com/ufc258livestream/journal/Watch-UFC-258-Live-Stream-Online-13th-February-MMA-870238666

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/hd-ufc-258-mma-full-fight-live-stream-reddit-and-twitter-free-160883588/

https://wikifactory.com/@streamlive/stories/ufc-258-mma-full-fight-live-stream-reddit-and-twitter-free-online

https://www.deviantart.com/ufc258livestream/journal/UFC-258-MMA-Full-Fight-Live-Stream-Reddit-Twitter-870238937

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/ufc-258-crackstreams-live-stream-reddit-160883833/

https://wikifactory.com/@streamlive/stories/ufc-258-crackstreams-live-stream-reddit

https://www.deviantart.com/ufc258livestream/journal/UFC-258-Crackstreams-Live-Stream-Reddit-870239185

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/free-ufc-258-mma-fight-live-stream-online-watch-usman-vs-burns-160884024/

https://wikifactory.com/@streamlive/stories/ufc-258-free-mma-fight-live-stream-online-watch-usman-vs-burns

https://www.deviantart.com/ufc258livestream/journal/UFC-258-MMA-Fight-Free-Live-Stream-Online-Watch-Us-870239399

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/ufc-258-live-stream-results-usman-vs-burns-playby-play-updates-160884203/

https://wikifactory.com/@streamlive/stories/ufc-258-live-stream-results-usman-vs-burns-play-by-play-updates

https://www.deviantart.com/ufc258livestream/journal/UFC-258-live-stream-results-Usman-vs-Burns-play-870239540

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/ufc-258-kamaru-usman-vs-gilbert-burns-live-streamstart-time-160884351/

https://wikifactory.com/@streamlive/stories/ufc-258-kamaru-usman-vs-gilbert-burns-live-stream-timetvhow-to-watch-mma-pay-per-view

https://www.deviantart.com/ufc258livestream/journal/UFC-258-Kamaru-Usman-vs-Gilbert-Burns-Live-stream-870239698

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/diaz-vs-rakhimov-start-time-how-to-watch-the-fight-on-tv-160884512/

https://wikifactory.com/@streamlive/stories/diaz-vs-rakhimov-start-time-how-to-watch-the-fight-on-tv-live-stream-time-undercard

https://www.deviantart.com/ufc258livestream/journal/Diaz-vs-Rakhimov-start-time-How-to-watch-fight-870239857

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/joseph-jojo-diaz-vs-shavkatdzhon-rakhimov-live-streamreddit-160884817/

https://wikifactory.com/@streamlive/stories/joseph-jojo-diaz-vs-shavkatdzhon-rakhimov-live-stream-reddit-buffstreams-free-boxing

https://www.deviantart.com/ufc258livestream/journal/Joseph-JoJo-Diaz-vs-Shavkatdzhon-Rakhimov-Live-870240115

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/jojo-diaz-vs-shavkat-rakhimov-live-stream-reddit-free-boxing-160885094/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/joseph-diaz-vs-shavkatdzhon-rakhimov-live-streaming-reddit-free-160887033/

https://wikifactory.com/@streamlive/stories/jojo-diaz-vs-shavkat-rakhimov-live-stream-reddit-free-boxing-fightoddspursesprediction

https://www.deviantart.com/ufc258livestream/journal/JoJo-Diaz-Vs-Shavkat-Rakhimov-Live-Stream-Reddit-870240403

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/jojo-diaz-jr-vs-shavkatdzhon-rakhimov-date-fight-time-hd-tv-160885238/

https://wikifactory.com/@streamlive/stories/jojo-diaz-jr-vs-shavkatdzhon-rakhimov-boxing-date-fight-time-tv-channel-live-stream

https://www.deviantart.com/ufc258livestream/journal/JoJo-Diaz-Jr-vs-Shavkatdzhon-Rakhimov-Fight-live-870240614

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/diaz-vs-rakhimov-live-stream-how-to-watch-boxing-on-dazn-160885463/

https://wikifactory.com/@streamlive/stories/diaz-vs-rakhimov-live-stream-how-to-watch-boxing-on-dazn

https://www.deviantart.com/ufc258livestream/journal/Diaz-vs-Rakhimov-live-stream-How-to-watch-Boxing-870241095

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/boxing-fight-tonight-jojo-diaz-vs-shavkatdzhon-rakhimov-live-160886158/

https://wikifactory.com/@streamlive/stories/boxing-tonight-fight-jojo-diaz-vs-shavkatdzhon-rakhimov-live-stream-tv-channel-odds

https://www.deviantart.com/ufc258livestream/journal/Boxing-JoJo-Diaz-vs-Shavkatdzhon-Rakhimov-live-TV-870241572

https://www.deviantart.com/iihfworldjuniors2021/commission/Watch-Diaz-vs-Rakhimov-Fight-Night-Live-Stream-DAZN-USa-anywhere-1439021

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-diaz-vs-rakhimov-fight-night-live-stream-dazn-us-160886631/

https://wikifactory.com/@streamlive/stories/watch-diaz-vs-rakhimov-fight-night-live-stream-dazn-us

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/diaz-vs-rakhimov-boxing-crackstreams-live-stream-reddit-free-160886869/

https://wikifactory.com/@streamlive/stories/diaz-vs-rakhimov-boxing-crackstreams-live-stream-reddit-free-boxing-fight-online

https://www.deviantart.com/iihfworldjuniors2021/commission/Diaz-vs-Rakhimov-Boxing-Crackstreams-Live-Stream-Reddit-Free-1439022

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/ufc-258-live-stream-crackstreams-watch-usman-vs-burns-online-160875345/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/mmastreams-ufc-258-live-stream-reddit-160878164/

https://www.deviantart.com/ufc258livestream/journal/MMA-Streams-UFC-258-Live-Stream-reddit-870232841

https://wikifactory.com/@streamlive/stories/mmastreams-ufc-258-live-stream-reddit

What time is the Usman vs. Burns fight? The main event is expected to start around 12:15 a.m., but that could change based on the previous fights.

TV channel/schedule: ESPN, ESPN Deportes for prelims – The Prelims will air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. However, the main event will not air on TV channels and can only be streamed via ESPN+ pay-per-view in the U.S. You can, however, watch the fight on your TV by adding ESPN+ to your smart TV or streaming device such as a Roku or Amazon Fire Stick.

Line, spread, betting odds: Usman -270 (Bovada) | Burns +210 (Bovada)

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV for the Main Event | The Prelims can be streamed on standard ESPN+ as well as fuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial. | Standard ESPN+ for Early Prelims

UFC 258 Price: Cost for the pay-per-view fight: The price to watch UFC 258 is $69.99, which is on top of the cost to access ESPN+, which is already a paid service. New subscribers can get the fight and an annual ESPN+ subscription for $89.99.

What is ESPN+? – ESPN+ isn’t a replacement for a normal ESPN subscription through your cable provider. Instead, it’s an auxiliary service that provides original content and some live sports. It also gives customers access to exclusive content on ESPN.com and access to pay-per-view MMA events.

UFC 258 Card: Full list of fights, odds

Main card

Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns TITLE FIGHT

Maycee Barber vs. Alexa Grasso

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Ian Heinisch

Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green

Maki Pitolo vs. Julian Marquez

https://onhike.com/ufc-258-crackstreams-kamaru-usman-vs-gilbert-burns-live-stream-reddit-free-online-mma-matches-schedule-scores-highlights-and-results/41959/

Prelims

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Anthony Hernandez

Belal Muhammad vs. Dhiego Lima

Polyana Viana vs. Mallory Martin

Andre Ewell vs. Chris Gutierrez

Early Prelims

Ricky Simon vs. Brian Kelleher

Gabe vs. Philip Rowe

Gillian Robertson vs. Miranda Maverick

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/energy/1089205/ufc-258-crackstreams-kamaru-usman-vs-gilbert-burns-live-stream-reddit-free-online-mma-matches-schedule-scores-highlights-and-results/

Kamaru Usman will enter the Octagon on Saturday night as he defends his welterweight championship against Gilbert Burns in the main event of the UFC 258 card. This planned bout was scheduled to take place twice in 2020 but both times the fight was scrapped. Finally, on the heels of those two cancellations, Usman and Burns will clash for the 170-pound crown.

https://primefeed.in/news/5476324/ufc-258-crackstreams-kamaru-usman-vs-gilbert-burns-live-stream-reddit-free-online-mma-matches-schedule-scores-highlights-and-results/

Oddsmakers favor Usman to leave Vegas still as champion, with a moneyline of -270 the day before the fight. Burns is a legitimate threat to score the upset, however, and is currently riding a six-fight winning streak that has seen him perform at increasingly high levels as he has climbed the ranks. Burns is also a well-balanced fighter with six knockouts, eight submissions and five decisions in his 19 career wins, making him a threat in all areas of the fight game.

There’s expected to be tons of action on the main event — and the card as a whole, for that matter. That’s why William Hill Sportsbook is offering tons of props for Usman vs. Burns for bettors to consider on Saturday night. Let’s take a closer look at some of those prop offerings before making our three best bets for the main card below.

Pick: Kamaru Usman via KO/TKO/DQ (+220) — Burns is a threat on the feet and on the ground with a willingness to throw power shots with complete abandon and a legitimate submission game. Where he falls into trouble in this fight is that Usman is just a better and more technical fighter in every facet except pure submission grappling. Usman also has the ability to fully control where the fight takes place, and his ability to either strike with power or grind with his wrestling makes him a clear favorite here. The line on the TKO stoppage is appealing because Usman does have that ability to wear on fighters and find that stoppage. If Burns tries to initiate a firefight, this fight will look a lot like Usman’s TKO win over Colby Covington. How to watch UFC 258 Live Stream on Reddit & Twitter Free, Fight Start Time Usman vs Burns Tonight H2H. Buffstreams UFC 258 Live Stream Reddit 2021 Event