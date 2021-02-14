The UFC returns Saturday with UFC 258 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The main event is Kamaru Usman putting the welterweight championship on the line against former teammate and No. 2-ranked Gilbert Burns.
What channel is UFC 258? Time, TV, live stream for Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns. Here’s a guide to everything you need to know about UFC 258: Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns, including fight times and how to watch.
Usman and Burns used to train together at American Top Team. Understanding they would be squaring off, Usman left the gym in June and headed to Colorado alongside trainer Trevor Wittman.
Usman and Burns were set to clash at UFC 251 in July, but Burns contracted the coronavirus 10 days before the fight and had to be pulled from the card. The UFC pulled a rabbit out of their hat and booked Jorge Masvidal to step in on short notice. After a shaky first round, Usman dominated the remaining four rounds to win by unanimous decision to retain his belt for the second time in his sole outing in 2020 — extending his winning streak to 16.
Burns is an entirely different fighter since returning to 170 pounds in August 2019. The Brazilian is 4-0 with every victory coming in dominant fashion, particularly his last two performances: stopping former middleweight and welterweight title challenger Demian Maia and beating former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley by unanimous decision.
Here is everything you need to know about how to watch UFC 258, including channels, pay-per-view prices and fight times.
UFC 258: TV channel, live stream for Usman vs. Burns
United States
In the United States, the UFC Fight Pass prelims will begin at 6:15 p.m. ET, and it will be simulcast on UFC Fight Pass, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The prelims will continue exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. The ESPN+ pay-per-view main card begins at 10 p.m. ET.
Canada
In Canada, the early prelims are on UFC Fight Pass and TSN, the prelims are on TSN and RDS, and the pay-per-view main card is available on Bell, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus and Eastlink, as well as UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass.
Australia
In Australia, the early prelims and prelims are on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN. The pay-per-view main card, set for 2 p.m./12 p.m. AEST/AWST (Sunday), is on Main Event and Fetch TV plus UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass.
Brazil
In Brazil, the prelims and main event (11 p.m. BRT) are on Combate.
United Kingdom
In the U.K., the early prelims are on UFC Fight Pass with the prelims on UFC Fight Pass and BT Sport. The main card is available at 3 a.m. BST (Sunday) on BT Sport.
Ireland
In Ireland, the early prelims are on UFC Fight Pass with the prelims on UFC Fight Pass and BT Sport. The main card is available at 3 a.m. BST (Sunday) on BT Sport.
Germany
In Germany, the early prelims and prelims are on UFC Fight Pass with the main card available at 4 a.m. CEST (Sunday) on DAZN, the global sports streaming service, and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass.
Italy
In Italy, the early prelims are on UFC Fight Pass with the prelims (2 a.m. CEST Sunday) and main card (4 a.m. CEST Sunday) available on DAZN, the global sports streaming service, and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass.
Spain
In Spain, the early prelims and prelims are on UFC Fight Pass with the main card available at 4 a.m. CEST (Sunday) on DAZN, the global sports streaming service, and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass.
Mexico
In Mexico, the early prelims are on UFC Fight Pass with the prelims on UFC Fight Pass and Fox Sports. The main card is available at 9 p.m. MEX on Fox Sports.
You can learn more about how to watch in other countries at ufc .
What time does UFC 258 start?
UFC Fight Pass prelims: 6:15 p.m. ET | 3:15 p.m. PT
UFC 258 prelims: 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT
UFC 258 PPV: 10 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. PT
Broadcast coverage of UFC 258 will begin with the UFC Fight Pass prelims at 6:15 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. ET. The pay-per-view event is set to begin around 10 p.m. ET. Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns are expected to hit the Octagon about 12:15 a.m. ET, although the exact time depends on the length of earlier fights.
How much is UFC 258 pay-per-view?
PPV price: $69.99 USD
In the United States, the main card of UFC 258 is available via pay-per-view on ESPN+, which requires a monthly or yearly subscription. The PPV price for UFC 258 is $69.99 for current subscribers. For new subscribers, a bundle price of UFC 251 and an ESPN+ annual subscription is $89.98.
Pricing globally varies, depending on region and platform.
UFC 258 fight card
Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Gilbert Burns for Usman’s Welterweight title
Maycee Barber vs. Alexa Grasso; Women’s Flyweight
Kelvin Gastelum vs. Ian Heinisch; Middleweight
Pedro Munhoz vs. Jimmie Rivera; Bantamweight
Maki Pitolo vs. Julian Marquez; Middleweight
Preliminary Card
Yancy Medeiros vs. Jim Miller; Lightweight
Rodolfo Viera vs. Anthony Hernandez; Middleweight
Belal Muhammad vs. Dhiego Lima; Welterweight
Polyana Viana vs. Mallory Martin; Women’s Strawweight
Ricky Simon vs. Brian Kelleher; Featherweight
Gabriel Green vs. Philip Rowe; Welterweight
Gillian Robertson vs. Miranda Maverick; Women’s Flyweight