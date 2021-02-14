After an amazing UFC 257 featuring Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier in the main event, we have another fantastic main card for UFC 258 at the UFC APEX on Saturday. In the main event on ESPN+ PPV, we have a welterweight title fight between Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns. Then in the co-main event, we have Maycee Barber taking on Alexa Grasso in the women’s flyweight bout. There are five fights scheduled on the main card, which begins at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Usman is one of the best men’s fighters pound-for-pound in the UFC. “Nigerian Nightmare” is currently the champion of the welterweight division and ranked fifth in the pound-for-pound rankings. The four fighters ranked ahead of Usman are Khabib Nurmagomedov, Jon Jones, Israel Adesanya, and Stipe Miocic. But do not sleep on Usman’s challenger in Gilbert “Durinho” Burns, who is ranked first in the welterweight division and has 19 pro wins under his belt.

Outside of the main event, you have Barber vs. Grasso , Kelvin Gastelum vs. Ian Heinisch, and Julian Marquez back in the octagon for the first time in 31 months. It’s a lot of great action on deck this weekend that you do not want to miss.

So how do you watch it?

The main card for UFC 258 will be live streamed on ESPN+ PPV , which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

The early prelims for UFC 258 will be live streamed on UFC Fight Pass, and are free for those that pay monthly for the channel. The prelims for UFC 258 are on ESPN and ESPN+, and are free to al subscribers. But everyone will need to pay for the last five fights on the main card, and that will be $69.99 added to your credit card by ESPN. You can click on the buy portion of the app to get the show in full.

Watch UFC live stream on ESPN+

The first stateside Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pay-per-view (PPV) event of 2021 will feature an intriguing Welterweight title bout when division champion, Kamaru Usman, looks to continue asserting his dominance over the 170-pound weight class by ending the momentum of former teammate and No. 2-ranked contender Gilbert Burns. In the co-main event of UFC 258, which takes place inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Feb. 13, 2021, Top 15-seeded women’s Flyweight up-and-comers battle to break into the title picture as Maycee Barber (No. 10) returns against Alexa Grasso (No. 15). UFC 258’s PPV main card will be streamed on ESPN+ PPV, kicking off at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. The “Prelims” undercard, which begins at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT, will be available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ (in English and Spanish) and then transition to ESPN+ and ESPN proper at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Here’s how you can watch UFC 258 online and/or on television:

Watch UFC 258 On ESPN+ Here!

UFC continues its live events schedule from Las Vegas with “Usman vs. Burns”-led championship pay-per-view (PPV) fight card on Feb. 13 available to stream RIGHT HERE — don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

How To Watch/Stream UFC 258

Start Time (United States)

Main card: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT start on ESPN+ PPV (in English and Spanish).

Late “Prelims” undercard: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT start, will air nationally in English on ESPN and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes, as well as be simulcast in both languages on ESPN+.

Early “Prelims” undercard: 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT start, will be available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ (in English and Spanish).

UFC 258 Live Stream Details

You can watch UFC 258: “Usman vs. Burns” live from any digital and/or mobile device with an ESPN+ subscription (get one here) followed by a one-time PPV purchase. Combat sports fans can subscribe to ESPN+ for just $5.99 a month (or $59.99 per year) at espnplus, espn or on the ESPN app (mobile and connected devices). Remember: ESPN+ changed its pricing — you can get a full breakdown here. The good news (for existing subscribers) is that annual renewals will remain $49.99 until at least March 2, 2021.

Other Free UFC Streaming Options:

ESPN is the exclusive home of UFC in the United States. Its “Fight Night”-themed and PPV events are exclusively available to stream on ESPN+. However, you can watch certain UFC events for free with free Hulu / Sling subscriptions (Disney bundle details) for a limited time.

Where Can I Stream UFC 258?

UFC 258’s main event clash between “Nigerian Nightmare” and “Durinho” is available on ESPN+ PPV (online). ESPN+ can be streamed on Amazon Fire, Apple, Android, Chromecast, PS4/PS5, Roku and XBox One, as well as numerous smart TVs.

Again, UFC 258 only streams on ESPN+ PPV, which is available RIGHT HERE using your web browser, mobile app and/or or Smart TV.

UFC 258 Key Fighter Details

“The Nigerian Nightmare” Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert “Durinho” Burns

Usman (17-1), fighting out of Boca Raton, Fla. (by way of Auchi, Nigeria), is a former The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 21 winner, current No. 5-ranked pound-for-pound fighter, and an NCAA Division II national wrestling champion (University of Nebraska at Kearney, 2010).

Following impressive wins over Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley, Usman finds himself tied with all-time great Georges St-Pierre for the longest win streak (12) in the 170-pound weight class.

“Nigerian Nightmare” now attempts to stamp his name in the record books and remain undefeated in UFC by taking out one of his most dangerous challengers yet.

Burns (19-3), fighting out of Boca Raton, Fla. (by way of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil), is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion and a four-time UFC “Performance of the Night” winner.

A UFC roster member since 2014, Burns has seen a resurgence in his career after rejoining the 170-pound division in 2019, rattling off four dominant wins in a row over Alexey Kunchenko, Gunnar Nelson, Demian Maia and former titleholder Tyron Woodley.

“Durinho” now seeks to deliver his most remarkable performance yet and begin his reign as champion.

Burns will looking to be the first-ever Brazillian UFC 170-pound champion (Welterweight is the only mens division in UFC that has never had a Brazilian champion).

Usman is on a 16-fight win streak, has seven wins by knockout, and is unbeaten in UFC. This will be his fifth UFC main event and his third title defense coming off a win against “BMF champion” Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251.

Burns is coming off the biggest win of his career, dominating former champion Tyron Woodley and is on a six-fight win streak. Fourteen of his 19 wins are by submission or knockout.

Countdown to UFC 258 video for ‘Usman vs Burns’ on Feb. 13

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is scheduled to defend his 170-pound title against top division contender Gilbert Burns in the UFC 258 pay-per-view (PPV) main event this Sat. night (Feb. 13, 2021) inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.