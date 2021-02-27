Saturday, February 27 After fighting just once last year, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez returns to the ring for his second bout in barely two months, with the biggest draw in boxing set to defend his Super Middleweight titles against Avni Yildirim. It’s the Mexican legend’s first fight of 2021, and you can read on as we explain how to watch a Canelo vs Yildirim live stream right now and catch all the boxing action online from anywhere in the world now.

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

Main card time: 8pm ET/ 5pm PT / 1am GMT / 12pm AEDT / 2pm NZDT

Canelo vs Yildirim ring walk time: 11pm ET / 8pm PT / 4am GMT / 3pm AEDT / 5pm NZDT

Boxing’s biggest star, Canelo Alvarez, returns for a super middleweight title clash against Avni Yildirim, live on DAZN.

Unified super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez makes his 2021 debut on Saturday when he defends his WBA (Super) and WBC championships against Anvi Yildirim at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, live on DAZN in over 200 countries (excluding Mexico ).

Alvarez competed six days before Christmas, beating Callum Smith via unanimous decision to win the WBA and WBC belts. The 30-year-old wants to be active in 2021 after only fighting one time in 2020. Yildirim is the WBC mandatory challenger, and Alvarez wants to get out of the way so he can have a clear path to become the undisputed champion at 168 pounds.

“Avni Yildirim is a good boxer, and I know we will put on an exciting fight,” Canelo said in a press release. “I’m very glad that we are able to bring this event to Miami, a short distance from where my hero, Muhammad Ali, trained. February 27 will be a great night for the sport.”

Yildirim returns to action for the first time since losing to Anthony Dirrell via technical decision in a vacant WBC super middleweight fight. Dirrell suffered a cut due to an accidental headbutt in the tenth round, and the bout was stopped. It went to the judges, and Dirrell came out the winner on two of the three judges’ scorecards.

“I am honored as a mandatory to fight again for the big green belt – thank you to everyone who is involved,” Yildirim said. “I always give my all – and everybody should be ready to see a war. I am coming to make my country proud – I am representing the whole of Turkey.”

Can boxing’s biggest star make a successful return, or does Yildirim pull off the upset?

Here is everything you need to know about Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim.

Canelo Alvarez will defend his newly earned WBC and WBA 168 lbs titles against Avni Yildirim on February 27 before a live crowd at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. The fight card has already grabbed a lot of attention with Alvarez’s return to the ring in a span of just over two months. However, there’s much more to add on.

Renowned ring announcer, Michael Buffer, will be joining the tide as he recently opened up on it via social media. As per Buffer’s tweet, he will be a part of the event and undoubtedly will voice te entire card for the night. There’s no denying that Michael Buffer’s inception will only intensify the tale for the right causes.

Kicking off his career as a boxing ring announcer in 1982, Buffer has been a part of several iconic fights in the sport’s history. He has worked alongside several legends and continues to embrace the sport with his activeness.

Aged 76, Buffer’s presence will elevate the start of what is shaping up to be Alvarez’s first stop on his road to becoming undisputed at 168 pounds.

Read More | Canelo Alvarez vs Avni Yildirim Tickets: How and Where to Buy Them?

Canelo Alvarez vs Avni Yildirim- What’s in store for the fans?

Alvarez will clearly be the favorite against Yildirim. However, the Turkish can shatter his upcoming plans by landing an upset. Following the Feb 27 bout, Alvarez is also scheduled to face Billy Joe Saunders for a 168 lbs title unification fight in May.

If ‘Canelo’ loses the upcoming fight, it will turn Yildirim into the new WBA and WBC champion, citing him as a liable contender at the super middleweight title picture. It will also put a dent in the proposed fight between Alvarez and Saunders.

Read More | Adrien Broner vs Jovanie Santiago: Height, Weight, Record, and Every Stat You Need to Know About the Upcoming Matchup

So, there’s a lot is in store for the fans and the super middleweight division. Apart from the stellar main-event, the undercard looks equally promising and would seemingly thrill the fight fans. Here’s a look at the card.

Fresh off claiming world championship gold at super middleweight, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez must get past Avni Yildirim if he is to unify the entire division before the year is over.

The Mexican star has been linked with fights against fellow champions at 168lbs, Billy Joe Saunders and Caleb Plant. Both are undefeated and could oppose Canelo on Cinco de Mayo weekend and the week of Mexican Independence Day, respectively.

However, Alvarez must first emerge from a 12-rounder with his mandatory challenger completely unscathed. The defending WBA (Super), WBC and The Ring titlist is the heavy favourite for the encounter but anything as minor as a facial cut or a muscle strain could put a quick return for Cinco in jeopardy.

Here's everything you need to know about Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim.

As a boxing fan first and foremost, I really like Gabe Rosado. Here's a fighter who started his career going 15-5 in his first 20 bouts, which is not usually a recipe for getting yourself into world title fights. He got to a couple. I say and mean it when I say it: Rosado is a better fighter than his 25-12 record indicates. He's got a level of ability that could easily have him holding a much shinier record if he'd been a protected prospect, if he'd been managed more carefully later, etc. He has fought a lot of good opponents. But the reality is that he's also lost, generally pretty convincingly, to his best opponents. What's his best win? Jesus Soto Karass or Sechew Powell in 2012? Kassim Ouma in 2009? A blown-up Joshua Clottey in 2015? It could have been Martin Murray in 2017. It almost was Maciej Sulecki in 2019.

Daniel Jacobs has his flaws as a fighter, doesn't always go for it when he could, seemed hesitant at times against both Golovkin and Canelo — though he was competitive with both, I always wonder if he might have been able to do more in those fights, or if the level just got the better of him. But Rosado is the type of guy Jacobs beats without a whole lot of trouble. Every fight like this Rosado gets has an elevated chance of being the last one, and he might go for broke and get himself in trouble. But I think it goes the distance, and rightly wide on the cards in Jacobs' favor.

himself in trouble. But I think it goes the distance, and rightly wide on the cards in Jacobs’ favor.

You know, good on Gabe Rosado for proving that your record doesn't always mean everything in boxing. I mean, normally any fighter with a dozen losses would never find themselves in a headliner, but Rosado has shown that his courage and passion drive fan enthusiasm, and that's why he keeps getting opportunities. The only problem for Rosado here is that he's proven over his career that he has a distinctly clear ceiling, one he's never been able to really breakthrough no matter how many shots he gets. Rosado is never really in a bad fight so I expect him to bring some excitement to this fight, but there's just too much wear and tear on Rosado at this point for me to believe that at age 34, after the countless battles, he's going to be fresh and skilled enough to beat Jacobs. I'm certainly no big fan of Jacobs' fighting style, but I think he does enough to take the fight on points.

A match nearly one year in the making goes down on Friday, Nov. 27, as former two-time middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs squares off against former two- time middleweight title challenger Gabriel Rosado at Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Florida, live on DAZN. The animosity between Jacobs and Rosado came to a fever pitch when both fought on the same card last December. Jacobs was scheduled to headline the event against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., and Rosado was scheduled in the swing bout with Humberto Gutierrez Ochoa. Backstage after the weigh-in, Jacobs and Rosado got into a verbal altercation. They had to be separated and have been talking trash back-and-forth about the other since then. To Jacobs, this fight is personal. "The Miracle Man" wants to quiet Rosado as he looks to continue the journey of becoming a two-division titleholder.

Miracle Man” wants to quiet Rosado as he looks to continue the journey of becoming a two-division titleholder.

“Gabe talked his way into this fight, and now it’s time to see if he can back it up,” Jacobs said in a press release. “He’s got a big mouth, and he’s been bringing up my name constantly for over a year — but on November 27, the talking stops, and I can’t wait to shut him up. My aim is to become a two-weight division world champion in 2021, and that starts with a big win in Florida. After that, I’m ready to step up and fight one of the world champions at 168 pounds.”For Rosado, taking on Jacobs means everything to him as he looks to make one final run at securing a world title shot before he hangs up the gloves.”I’m really excited for the fight,” said Rosado. “There’s been a lot of back and forth between me and Jacobs, and for the fight to finally happen, I’m more than ready. I’ve started training camp with Freddie Roach in LA at Wild Card Boxing, and I’m just looking to put on one hell of a show for the fans. I’m definitely going to bring the fight to Danny, and it’s going to be great.”

Daniel Jacobs once promised Gabriel Rosado that the two would never set foot in the same ring. Jacobs said this was due to Rosado's record and the fact that he "doesn't get anything" by scoring a victory in a fight. Despite the trash talk, the two will meet in the main showdown on Friday night at the sub-map of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The dispute between Jacobs Yes Rose started when Rose was named as a replacement bout for Jacobs' fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in December 2019. Chávez has already made a mess, so having an effective backup plan worked for Jacobs. , prompting him to thank Rose before the fight for an additional $ 1 million. Instead of accepting Jacobs' thanks, Rosado called the two-time former middleweight champion "cheesy" and the trashy speech began. The truth is, Jacobs has more to lose than to win against Rose.

Rose, He is a highly respected veteran, with a slightly misleading 25-12-1 record. He doesn't have the impressive amateur records of many of the top fighters and had to train a lot on the job as a young fighter, causing a few stumbles before taking on the role of "opponent" to more respected fighters. . He's never been able to achieve the kind of revealing victory that elevated him beyond opponent or goalie status, but Rose he's always ready to fight any man in the sport. Regardless of the difference between the two men in terms of accomplishments and public perception, Rose Il said he always knew both were destined for combat.

I knew this fight was going to take place,” he said. Rose at BoxingScene. “It was supposed to happen in June, right after the fighting in Arizona, but the pandemic hit and slowed things down a bit. But it’s a fight that I think was going to take place just because every time Danny and I met there really was no problem that we were going to fight in the middle of the street or something. like that, but there was still a conversation. And it was never a pleasant conversation. It was always this statics in which it had to happen ”.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim fight date, start time

Date: Saturday, Feb. 27

Coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET

Main Event approx. 10 p.m. ET

Canelo Alvarez record and bio

Nationality: Mexican

Mexican Born: July 18, 1990

July 18, 1990 Height: 5-8

5-8 Reach: 70.5 inches

70.5 inches Total fights: 57

57 Record: 54-1-2 with 36 knockouts

Avni Yildirim record and bio

Nationality: Turkish

Turkish Born: August 5, 1991

August 5, 1991 Height: 5-11½

5-11½ Reach: 70 inches

70 inches Total fights: 23

23 Record: 21-2 with 12 knockouts

Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim fight card

Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim for Alvarez’s WBC/WBA Super Middleweight titles

Julio Cesar Martinez vs. McWilliams Arroyo for Martinez’s WBC flyweight title

Zhang Zhilei vs. Jerry Forrest; Heavyweight

Diego Pacheco vs. Rodolfo Gomez Jr.; Super Middleweight

Alexis Espino vs. Ashton Sykes; Super Middleweight

Marc Castro vs. Lester Brown; Junior Lightweight

Aaron Aponte vs. Harry Gigliotti; Junior Welterweight

Alexis Molina vs. TBA; Featherweight