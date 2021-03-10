Borussia Dortmund take on Sevilla in the second leg of the clubs’ Champions League last-16 tie this evening.

Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla live stream: How to watch Champions League online and on TV. Dortmund host Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday evening

The first leg was a thrilling clash, with Dortmund triumphing to take a 3-2 aggregate lead into tonight’s game. Erling Haaland netted two of the German team’s crucial away goals, while Luuk de Jong’s late strike for Sevilla gives the La Liga outfit a genuine chance to progress to the quarter-finals.

But Sevilla, who qualified for this season’s edition of the tournament by winning the Europa League last term, enter this second leg in poor form. Julen Lopetegui’s side have lost three of the four games they have played since the reverse fixture with Dortmund, who have won three of their four matches since the first leg.

BVB’s only defeat in that run was in their most recent outing, in which they were 4-2 losers against Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s Champions League clash.

When is it?

The game will kick off at 8pm GMT in Dortmund, Germany.

How can I watch it?

The match will air live on BT Sport, with subscribers also able to stream the action live on the broadcaster’s website and app.

What is the team news?

Axel Witsel and Marcel Schmelzer remain out for Dortmund, with the injured Manuel Akanji also set to be absent here. Giovanni Reyna, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Guerreiro all missed the defeat by Bayern, and their availability this evening is up in the air.

Aleix Vidal will miss out for Sevilla, meanwhile, though Jules Kounde and Yassine Bounou could return for the Spanish side.

Predicted line-ups

Dortmund: Hitz; Morey, Can, Hummels, Guerreiro; Delaney, Bellingham, Dahoud; Reus, Hazard; Haaland

Sevilla: Bounou; Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Acuna; Jordan, Fernando, Rakitic; Suso, En-Nesyri, Ocampos

Odds

Dortmund: 6/5

Draw: 13/5

Sevilla: 21/10

Prediction

Dortmund aren’t always the best at holding their nerve in moments like this, but if Haaland turns up they should secure safe passage past Sevilla. Dortmund 2-1 Sevilla (5-3 aggregate).

Borussia Dortmund vs. Sevilla Live Stream: Watch Champions League Online, TV Channel

Sevilla and Dortmund played one of the more exciting first legs of the UEFA Champions League’s round of 16, and all signs point to a rerun of their explosive 3-2 result last month.

With three away goals scored in the first half of the first leg last month, Dortmund comes into Tuesday’s second leg with the clear advantage—along with the Champions League’s top goalscorer this season in Erling Haaland. Luuk de Jong’s late goal in the first leg gives Sevilla hope of overturning the result, though, and advancing to the quarterfinals.

Dortmund will be without a key player in 20-year-old England phenom Jadon Sancho due to injury. Haaland had an injury scare of his own this weekend when he was subbed off in an entertaining 4-2 loss to rival Bayern Munich. The Norwegian international scored two goals in the first 10 minutes to give him 45 goals in 46 appearances for Dortmund since arriving from RB Salzburg just over a year ago. But Dortmund manager Edin Terzic allayed all fears when he confirmed that Haaland will be available to face Sevilla.

Contrary to their sixth place standing in the Bundesliga, Dortmund is in great form in Champions League, where the club has not lost in its last seven home matches in the competition.

Sevilla will be desperate to score at least two goals to overcome the 3-2 deficit—something the Spanish side has not accomplished in its last three matches—while trying to stave off a Dortmund attack that has not been shut out since September.