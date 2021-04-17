Jake Paul vs Ben Askren live stream: how to watch the fight from anywhere. How will Jake Paul fare against a UFC veteran? Jake Paul is eager to show the world he’s looking to become more than a celebrity boxer this weekend, by entering the ring with UFC veteran and Olympic wrestler Ben Askren. The two will face off in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta on Saturday night alongside a star-studded entertainment line-up all put together by Triller Network and Emmy winning director and producer Bert Marcus. We’re showing you how to watch a Jake Paul vs Ben Askren live stream anywhere in world right now, as well as when you can catch the big fight and how much it’ll cost you.

While many are keen to watch a YouTuber attempt to take on an MMA pro, Paul is adamant that boxing is no longer a novelty for him. Despite the fact that he’s entered the boxing space in an outlandish manner, opting for big high profile fights instead of working up the ladder, the Disney channel star is looking to cement his position in the arena with this bout.

Jake Paul has only fought two professional boxing matches before this matchup, albeit novelty one-offs. That said, he’s performed well in each encounter – taking out YouTuber Ali Eson Gib in January last year and going on to KO former NBA player Nate Robinson a few months later.

Paul’s reputation certainly isn’t the only reason to tune in on Saturday night, though. Music fans are looking to the star-studded lineup for their evening’s entertainment, with the Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diplo and Major Lazer lighting up the bill. That’s not all, though, Saturday’s fight will also see the first appearance of hip hop super-group Mt Westmore, featuring Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort and E-40.

Now that Triller has bought Fite TV, those looking to watch Jake Paul vs Ben Askren online generally only have one place to find. Fite TV will be showing the fight in a range of regions including the UK, Canada and Australia, though you’ll be paying a converted cost from USD into your relevant currency to pick up a PPV pass.

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren live stream

Date: Saturday, April 17

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Paul vs Askren ring walk time (approx): 11pm ET / 8pm PT / 4am BST / 1pm AEST

Live stream: Fite TV/Triller (global)

Watch anywhere: try our No. 1 rated VPN 100% risk-free

How to watch the Paul vs Askren fight from outside the country

Below we’ve listed all of the best places to live stream the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren fight online in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand – as well as highlighting which countries have the cheapest Paul vs Askren PPV prices.

If you’re abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have one. The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location – and all through a safe, encrypted connection.

ExpressVPN is the world’s top VPN We’ve tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It’s compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use.

Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it’s right for you with no strings attached.

Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Remember, there are loads of benefits to using a VPN beyond just helping you regain access to streaming services and content from abroad. One of the biggest is security: by using encrypted tunnels, VPNs give you a robust first-line of defense against cybercriminals and government snooping. This makes everyday tasks like online shopping, banking much safer, and even just surfing the web much safer – so many people choose to use a VPN purely for its privacy and security benefits.

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren live stream

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren live stream: fight time and how to watch in the US

Now that Triller has bought FITE this is your ultimate destination for finding a Jake Paul vs Ben Askren live stream this weekend. You’ll be able to watch the full event via the website or through the app, and have access to catch up replays if you can’t make the fight as well.

You can also find the fight through a range of cable services including DirecTV, Verizon, Spectrum, and Dish if you want to watch on the big screen as well. Be sure to tune in from 9pm ET / 6pm PT for the pre-fight card, with the main event expected to begin around 11pm ET / 8pm PT.

Not in the US? Remember you can watch the same services you would at home with the help of a VPN.

Tyson vs Jones live stream uk

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren live stream: UK time, price and how to watch the fight online

Fans in the UK will be able to catch a Jake Paul vs Ben Askren live stream using Fite TV. At £17, things are looking a little cheaper in the UK, though that rate is converted from the USD cost present on the site. You’ll be able to stream through Fite either within your browser or through the iOS and Android apps. Head here to sign up.

If you can’t make the 2am (Sunday April 18) event start, let alone the 4am start for the main card, you’ll be glad to hear there’s unlimited reruns available with this PPV purchase as well.

Not in the UK? Then you’ll need a VPN to watch this live stream as if you were back at home

watch Paul vs Askren live stream canada

How to watch a Jake Paul vs Ben Askren live stream in Canada

Canadian fans will also be tuning into FITE to watch Paul vs Askren this weekend. Access to the fight will cost CAD$49.99, with the same.

Fite offers both a browser service and iOS and Android apps, but you can also order through a range of cable services including Rogers and more.

Outside of Canada? Don’t worry, all you need a reliable VPN and you can watch the Tyson vs Jones fight just like you would at home.

jack paul vs ben askren live stream australia

How to watch Paul vs Askren: live stream the fight in Australia today

The best place to find a Paul vs Askren live stream is on Main Event , which Foxtel cable subscribers will find available through their package. Main Event is charging AU$29.95 for the fight, and you’ll need to tune in at 1.00pm AEST (Sunday April 18) for the main bout, and a little earlier at 11am AEST for the start of the event.

You’ll also be able to watch Jake Paul vs Ben Askren via Fite TV as well. While Fite does still run its payments through USD, you’ll be able to watch Jake Paul vs Ben Askren in Australia through your browser and on the Fite TV apps as well.

Not in Oz? Don’t forget that with a good VPN you can tune in to the same coverage you’d watch at home.

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren full card

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren; cruiserweights Regis Prograis vs Ivan Redkach; junior welterweights Steve Cunningham vs Frank Mir; heavyweights Joe Fournier vs Reykon; light heavyweights

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV. All you need to know ahead of the eagerly-anticipated exhibition bout this weekend

Jake Paul takes on Ben Askren tonight in Atlanta and on pay-per-view, and we’ll have full live coverage.

