Watch UFC 261 online: How to order Kamara Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal (4/24/21) | Fight card, live stream, time, USA TV, channel. UFC 261, headlined by the main event featuring Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal in a UFC welterweight championship bout, takes place on Saturday, April 24, 2021 (4/24/21) at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET, while the preliminary fights begin at 8 p.m. ET and the early prelims starting at 6 p.m. ET.

The main card will be broadcast on pay-per-view which can be ordered exclusively through ESPN+, which can be subscribed to here. Fans can order the pay-per-view here.

The prelims and early prelims will be broadcast on ESPN. Fans can watch both the early prelims and the prelims for free via a trial of fuboTV. Check that out here.

ESPN is the exclusive home of UFC in the United States. Along with pay-per-view events exclusively available on ESPN+, the station’s main channel will host events on a regular basis. A majority of the promotions events are broadcast on ESPN+.

Here’s what you need to know:

What: UFC 261

Main Event: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal

When: Saturday, April 24, 2021

Where: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Main Card Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN (prelims/early prelims)

Live stream for Main Event: ESPN+ PPV

Live stream for prelims/early prelims: fuboTV (free trial)

Below is the entire fight card for UFC 261:

Main Card (10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal, welterweight

Weili Zhang vs. Rose Namajunas, strawweight

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade, flyweight

Uriah Hall vs. Chris Weidman, middleweight

Anthony Smith vs. Jimmy Crute, light heavyweight

Prelims (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Alex Oliveira vs. Randy Brown, welterweight

Dwight Grant vs. Stefan Sekulic, welterweight

Karl Roberson vs. Brendan Allen, middleweight

Pat Sabatini vs. Tristan Connelly, featherweight

Early Prelims (6 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Danaa Batgerel vs. Kevin Natividad, bantamweight

Rodrigo Vargas vs. Zhu Rong, lightweight

Qileng Aori vs. Jeff Molina, flyweight

Liang Na vs. Ariane Carnelossi, strawweight

Jamey Simmons vs. Johnny Munoz, bantamweight

Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal are headed for a huge rematch at UFC 261 this Saturday, watched by some 15,000 MMA fans packed into Florida’s VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ and ‘Gamebred’ share a thrilling card with two female world title fights. The event is a $70 pay-per-view in the US but there are cheaper options listed below. Here’s how to get a UFC 261 free live stream, from anywhere in the world.

UFC 261 free live stream

Date: Saturday 24th April 2021

Main card: 3am BST / 10pm ET / 12pm AEST

Miocic v Ngannou 2: 5am BST / 12am ET / 2pm AEST

Venue: VyStar Arena, Jacksonville, FL

Free stream: DAZN free trial (EU, details below)

Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN

UK stream: BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25)

US stream: ESPN+ ($70)

Can 36-year-old US MMA star Jorge Masvidal snatch the welterweight crown from undefeated champ Kamaru Usman? We’ll find out when the pair stage a rematch of their UFC 251 encounter on Fight Island that saw the Nigerian Nightmare earn a unanimous points victory to keep his belt.

“I’m just so far ahead of these guys that I’m coming back around and I’m lapping them now,” a confident Usman told reporters at this week’s weigh-in. “But after this one, we have to take a really hard look and see what there is out there for me because it’s not these guys. So whether it’s crossing over and doing something else or maybe walking away, you never know.”

Meanwhile, Masvidal is convinced he can outclass his opponent this time around: “When I win the rematch, we definitely will go for the trilogy,” Masvidal told ESPN. ‘I will not go down in history 1-1 with this individual. It’s just not going to happen… all my energy is focused on breaking Usman’s face.” Yep, there’s definitely some bad blood between these two.

A stellar undercard will set the scene for Usman vs Masvidal 2. Valentina Shevchenko will attempt a record fifth defence of her flyweight world title against former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade, while China’s Zhang Weili makes her first octagon appearance in a year when she faces Rose Namajunas. You can buy tickets here.

The main card begins at 3am BST. Anyone in the UK with a BT Sport subscription can watch all of action for free including the main card. Otherwise, here’s how to find a UFC 261 free live stream from anywhere in the world.

UFC 261: how to watch Usman vs Masvidal 2 for free

UFC 261 free live stream: how to watch Usman vs Masvidal 2 PPV for free

MMA fans who are lucky enough to live in Italy, Germany, Austria or Spain can watch UFC 261 for free.

This is because DAZN has the rights to broadcast UFC 261 live in selected European countries. Subscription to the streaming service costs around $20 per month but new users enjoy a FREE trial. Good to know, right?

UFC free live stream with DAZN free trial

DAZN has the rights to the UFC, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and much more live and on demand in selected European countries. Try it free for one month. Cancel at anytime.

Going to be outside Germany, Italy, Austria or Spain this weekend? Simply use a VPN to access the DAZN free trial without being geo-blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

The main card kicks off around 4am CET / 3am BST.

UFC 261 live stream anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant UFC 261 rights holders, you won’t be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There’s 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

US: UFC 261 live stream – Usman vs Masvidal 2

UFC 261 free live stream: how to watch Usman vs Masvidal 2 PPV for free

ESPN+ has the exclusive rights to broadcast UFC 261 in the States. It’s a pay-per-view event and costs $69.99. Ouch.

Remember: German, Italian, Austrian and Spanish residents stuck in the US can use a VPN to access the DAZN free trial without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

It’s also worth noting that new subscribers to ESPN+ get a far better deal. They can get a discount bundle that includes a year’s ESPN+ subscription plus this weekend’s main card for only $89.98.

UK: UFC 261 live stream – Usman vs Masvidal 2

UFC 261 free live stream: how to watch Usman vs Masvidal 2 PPV for free

Good news: UFC 261 is NOT a pay-per-view event in the UK. That means you won’t have to shell out any extra cash. You can watch the whole thing – prelims and main card – on BT Sport 1 and via the BT Sport app.

BT Sport customers can download the BT Sport app on PS4, Xbox, Apple TV, NOW TV and Samsung Smart TVs (2015 models onwards).

Coverage of the prelims starts at 1am on the morning. The main card starts at 3am and the headline fight – Usman vs Masvidal 2 – is due around 5am UK time.

Don’t fancy staying up? The entire card will be available, spoiler-free, right after the event on the BT Sport app.

BT Sport Monthly Pass £25

Open to all, the this pass offers access to all four BT Sport channels through the BT Sport app on TVs, tablets, mobiles and more. Sports include UFC, Champions League football, Heineken Cup and more.

BT Sport for BT customers £15 per month

Watch the main event of UFC, Champions League football and plenty more besides or go for Big Sport package which includes the Now Sky Sports Pass (RRP £40 per month) and all BT Sport channels.

Existing BT customers can upgrade to the sport channels for as little as £15 per month. Non-BT customers can buy a no-commitment BT Sport Monthly Pass for £25 and enjoy all four BT Sports channels for 30 days.

EE mobile customers can get a free 3-month trial of BT Sport by texting SPORT to 150. You can cancel the trial at any time.

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £30 a month, but that will not include any 4K viewing. It’s also worth looking out for bundled Sky Sports and BT Sport deals.

BT Sport for Sky TV customers: Deals from £30 per month

Sky TV customers can add the BT Sport channels to their TV package for £30 per month either as a 12-month agreement of a rolling one-month contract.

The other option is to buy a UFC Fight Pass. If you want to stream the main card live, you’ll need the annual pass, which costs £72 and includes over 1,000 hours of live combat sports.

Prefer to listen to the commentary? Full radio commentary for the event will be live on talkSPORT.

Australia: UFC 261 live stream – Usman vs Masvidal 2

UFC 261 free live stream: how to watch Usman vs Masvidal 2 PPV for free

(Image credit: Fox Sports)

If you want to watch UFC 261 in Australia, you’ll need to pay-per-view via Foxtel Main Event.

It’ll cost AU$54.95. Live coverage of the main event card around 12pm AEST on Sunday 25th April 2021, with Usman vs Masvidal 2 expected at 2pm AEST. Or you can watch the replay whenever suits. UFC 261 fight card